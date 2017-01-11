Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Pittsburgh This Winter

Spirit

The city's only night time record swap is back. Pittsburgh Record Fest #16 is your destination for all of the vinyl your heart desires. This year, the fest has moved up the street from Belvederes to the much roomier Spirit where more vendors than ever will get a chance to sell their wares. Whether you're searching for Patsy Cline's Greatest Hits or the most obscure alt new wave synth punk band you can think of, Pittsburgh's biggest record fest is sure to have it.

