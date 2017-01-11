If you survived the Thanksgiving dinner table this year (kudos), you're most likely in need of some festive activities to distract you from the encroaching despair of a Pittsburgh winter. Look no further! We've put together a list of events that will have you crawling out of your blanket cocoon almost daily.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Pittsburgh This Winter
December
Friday
Dec 2
Spirit
The city's only night time record swap is back. Pittsburgh Record Fest #16 is your destination for all of the vinyl your heart desires. This year, the fest has moved up the street from Belvederes to the much roomier Spirit where more vendors than ever will get a chance to sell their wares. Whether you're searching for Patsy Cline's Greatest Hits or the most obscure alt new wave synth punk band you can think of, Pittsburgh's biggest record fest is sure to have it.
Friday
Dec 2
Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Meet your fellow Tolkien-iers at Lord of the Rings After Dark. While you're there, grab a drink at The Prancing Pony and explore the mines of Moria and listen to a lecture from Museum director Dr. Eric Dorfman who will be speaking about his time living in New Zealand where the Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed. This adults-only Middle Earth experience will feature medieval sword fighting, a riddle-filled scavenger hunt, and a dance floor full of more hobbits and elves than you've ever seen outside of the films.
Friday
Dec 2
The Commoner
Remember: drinking used to be Not Allowed in the United States. Thank the anti-temperance movement for their hard work at the The Commoner for its second Repeal Day Soiree from 10pm-2am. Celebrate the end of Prohibition with 1930s-era costumes and decor, live music from The Boilermaker Jazz Band, Prohibition cocktails, whiskey tastings, and a "speakeasy-style entrance," which we assume means through the back kitchen door into lots of heavy velvet drapes.
Saturday
Dec 3
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Handmade Arcade 2016 is back and bigger than ever. Come shop local vendors and be sure to check out Hands-On Handmade (HOHA) where you can partake in a series of large scale art installations, games, tutorials, and tons of drop in activities throughout the day curated by local artists. While you're there, make some reflective shadow puppets on a mechanized optical table, join in on a live-action battleship volleyball game, or create your own silkscreened monster.
Saturday
Dec 3
Ace Hotel
Pick your side and get ready for the ultimate dance battle. The Prince vs. Michael All-Vinyl Dance Party is an all-ages event emceed by DJ Selecta who will be playing hours of classic Prince and Michael Jackson hits. There will also be a pop-up record shop, food and drink specials, and a secret after party in Bloomfield hosted by 313 techno legend Rick Wilhite.
Thursday
Dec 8
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
Have you ever wondered if maybe you should've forgone the liberal arts degree and gone into the once lucrative medical field? Wonder no more! Doctor MAKEnight is your opportunity to partake in an evening of anatomical activities, minus the blood and steep tuition. At this 21+ event you'll get to sew three dimensional organs, make a shrinky dink of your favorite body part, sketch a live model, make cells with ink marbling, and self-medicate at the Bloody Mary bar.
Friday
Dec 9
Carnegie Science Center
Bring out your inner child without having to be around any actual children. Carnegie Science Center's 21+ Holiday Party is the perfect place to play scientist with your friends as you sip on a rum and coke while testing the pH levels of poinsettia leaves. Attendees will also learn how to make fake snow using sodium polyacrylate and, once and for all, figure out how to fix their temperamental Christmas light strands through the science of circuitry. And if the science stuff gets too confusing, all participants will have discounted access to the Laser Holiday Magic show.
Saturday
Dec 10
Butler Street
Nothing says holiday cheer quite like public intoxication. Go raid your aunt's closet and make your way to Butler Street for the Lawrenceville Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl. From 7 to 10pm, $4 Sam Adams will be served at Bierport, Industry, New Amsterdam, and Belvederes. Chug down as many libations as you can handle without any worries since that beer gut will be veiled by the delicate embrace of a thick knit sweater.
Friday
Dec 16
Andy Warhol Museum
The Andy Warhol: My Perfect Body exhibition is a harrowing look at the personal life of Andy Warhol and his complicated relationship with his own physicality. For one night only, in conjunction with this seasonal series, The Warhol and VIA will be presenting Body Beats, a rare after-hours dance party in the museum itself. The event will feature Prince Rama, a Brooklyn-based psych dance band, as well as an immersive light installation by artist Kevin Clancy.
Sunday
Dec 18
Ace Hotel
If you're sick of leaving your pup behind to attend all of these winter events, you're in luck. Yappy Holidays at Ace Hotel is a pet-friendly (no-) flea market for both you and your canine compadre. Come get a photo with Santa Paws and grab some brunch after browsing pet-related wares and playing a few holiday games with your fellow dog lovers.
Monday
Dec 19
Wigle Whiskey on Smallman Street
Still in need of more pup love? Wigle Whiskey hears you loud and clear. Animal Protectors has partnered with Pittsburgh's most popular whiskey makers to bring you Eat, Drink (Whiskey) and Be Merry!: a night of food, entertainment, and drinks in the Strip District. Indulge in your love of dogs and your love (read: need) of whiskey all in one night while supporting the Animal Protectors shelter during the most difficult time of the year.
Saturday
Dec 31
Revel + Roost
Are you sick of spending New Year's Eve at yet another house party with a lukewarm Miller High Life in hand? Revel + Roost is here to give you the glamorous night of champagne toasts you've been dreaming of. And don't worry if you're not particularly lush this year -- $25 will get you guaranteed admission, a $15 gift card to the restaurant, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and full access to the floor level party where party hats and gift cards will be thrown around like confetti.
Saturday
Dec 31
Spirit
The time of the year for leisure suits and your dad's muskiest cologne has arrived. The infamous Swinging Key Party has returned and brought with it towers of shrimp and champagne to help you party like it's 1969. Blow out your eardrums just in time for the new year with Beauty Slap, Timbeleza, Pandemic, KEEB$, Tom Brown, and Jarrett Tebbets. There may even be a hot tub. And there will definitely be an abundance of shag carpets.
January
Sunday
Jan 1
Heinz Field
The greatest rivalry that never was… because we always win. Your “Stellars” boast 29-5 this century against the Dawg Pound. Still, it never gets old.
February
Friday - Sunday
Feb 10-12
Consol Energy Arena
BIG TRUCKS! SMASHING THINGS! YEAHHH!
Saturday
Feb 11
McFadden's
Maybe the stupidest thing you'll do all winter, take off your hat, scarf, coat, shirt, and pants for your quickest mile run ever in Cupid's Undie Run. Suffer for eight-ish minutes for a good cause: the proceeds go to the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Thursday - Sunday
Feb 16-19
Sheraton Hotel Pittsburgh
Walk amongst the buzzing of tattoo needles at work at the Pittsburgh Tattoo Expo, where more than 30 artists from around the country gather to show off their best work. There's also a live tattoo off, because who doesn't want to a permanent reminder that someone tattooed you under lots of pressure in front of a cheering live audience?
Friday - Saturday
Feb 24-25
David L. Lawrence Convention Center
Pittsburgh's 4th annual Winter Beerfest returns for a weekend of regionally made beers to drink in your fancy snifters and live music. This year will include a Saturday day session so that you can attempt to check off a taste of all 400 beers on offer.
