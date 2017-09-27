Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Pittsburgh This Fall

There's more to fall in Pittsburgh than transforming into a human/blanket burrito hybrid and consuming pumpkin-flavored versions of every conceivable treat. Prepare for a season full of live music, film fests, craft fairs, and more Halloween-themed fun than you’re physically able to cope with. We've gathered the very best that the 'Burgh has to offer this autumn, so you won't have to.
Saturday
Sep 16
Millvale Riverfront Park
BikePGH has been increasing ridership in Pittsburgh since 2002, and is one of the city’s most influential non-profit organizations. Come for the cake and beer, and stay for the chance to join BikePGH and meet some great new cycling buddies at the 15th birthday bash at Millvale Riverfront Park.
What it costs: Free
Saturday
Sep 16
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show has returned to Pittsburgh with more artists and pancakes than ever before. Over 75 emerging artists will be showing their work throughout the night while guests can enjoy live music, body painting, and a pancake buffet fit for gods.
What it costs: $7 in advance, $10 at the door
Sunday
Sep 17
Wes Anderson meets David Bowie in this musical tribute presented by Seu Jorge. This commemoration/celebration of David Bowie’s work will be performed on a stage crafted to recreate The Life Aquatic, complete with sail-shaped screens with images from the film projected onto them.
What it costs: $39.50
Friday
Sep 22
For the official first day of fall, head south to Trax Farm for some seasonal beer sampling, and then grab a six pack of your own, take a hayride, fumble your way through the corn maze, or curl up beside the bonfire. Flannel isn’t required, but you should probably wear some all the same.
What it costs: $10 for an adult hayride ticket
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 23-24
Pick some apples, get your face painted, and sample some booze
If you still haven’t gotten your fill of quaint fall activities, be sure to check out Soergel Orchards’ two-day Fall Festival. You’ll find tons of BBQ at the Food Barn, goodies at the Sweet Saloon, apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, and so much more. While you’re there, be sure to load up on samples of Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, selections from Arrowhead Wine Cellars, Arsenal Cider, and beers on draft from Aurochs Brewing Company.
What it costs: Free to attend, pay as you go
Sunday
Sep 24
The Pittsburgh Freaky Fair highlights local makers with a penchant for all that is strange and unusual. You’ll find creepy artwork, jewelry with a spooky twist, vintage and new offbeat clothing, and more -- and before you load up on counterculture wares, you can fuel yourself with Spirit’s Sunday Brunch.
What it costs: Free to attend, pay as you go
Saturday
Sep 30
Various locations
One of Pittsburgh’s most unique characteristics is its immense amount of urban green space. The East End Food Co-op (EEFC) in collaboration with Pittsburgh Food Policy Council (PFPC) have come together to present a self-guided tour of our region’s urban farms, where attendees will have the opportunity to see where local produce comes from and meet the farmers who produce it.
What it costs: $25 if you’re driving, $10 if you’re riding a bike
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 1
Spend the weekend with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the whole gang
The Hollywood Theater in Dormont, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, will be hosting a two-day-long festival of all things Potter. You’ll find plenty of activities for witches and wizards in the Dungeon, magical wares for sale in the Great Hall, and a weekend full of Harry Potter film screenings in the main theater.
What it costs: $14 for adults
Saturday
Oct 7
Bust out those matching hot dog costumes for DogtoberFEST
The Waterfront
The seventh annual DogtoberFEST has arrived! Make your way to the Waterfront for an afternoon of dog-themed festivities and a dog costume contest parade. Come down to visit with our region’s many shelter animals in need of a home or use the opportunity to find a companion animal of your own.
What it costs: Free
Sunday
Oct 8
The folks from Ferment Pittsburgh have partnered with Garden Dreams Urban Farm and Nursery to bring you the Cabbage Ferment Party. All produce and fermentation materials will be supplied, so you can make your very own pickles, sauerkraut, and kimchi -- and there’ll be informative workshops as well, in case you’re not already a fermentation champ.
What it costs: Free
Wednesday - Sunday
Oct 11-15
Indulge in the feline-filled variety show you never thought you needed
Bricolage
If you've ever wondered what a band made up entirely of cats would look like (and even if you haven't), The Amazing Acro-Cats are here to bring you a show full of cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and, of course, rocking out in true feline style. Tuna and the Rock Cats is a seven-piece band that recently welcomed a chicken to the group, Cluck Norris, who rocks out on tambourine. The nationally famous act has been featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and recently performed the halftime show for the 2017 Puppy Bowl.
What it costs: $28 for General Admission
Friday
Oct 13
Cuddle up for the ultimate George A. Romero film fest
Row House Cinema
In tribute to the man who started the zombie craze and enabled Pittsburgh to be a prime movie-making location, Row House Cinema will be showing a selection of George A. Romero's films, and has put together a scavenger hunt featuring actual filming locations in and around the city. The fest will also include a Mini Zombie School by Scarehouse, special effects makeup demonstrations, and horror trivia by Bierport.
What it costs: $7 for most screenings
Thursday
Oct 19
The votes are in and that means it's time for City Paper's annual Best of Pittsburgh Party. Join this year's winners and nominees at Ace Hotel for a night of food from some of the city's best restaurants, caricature portraits, a GIF booth, and a silent disco.
What it costs: $42
Saturday
Oct 21
It just wouldn't be autumn without the mention of carefully curated and aged booze, and the Second Annual Barrel Bash at Bierport doesn’t disappoint. All participants will receive a 5-ounce commemorative tasting glass, a selection of bar snacks from Hambones, and unlimited 5-ounce pours from 15 different barrel-aged beers.
What it costs: Ticket price TBA
Saturday
Oct 21
Various locations
For the seventh year running, Boo & Brew Bash is back for another night of Halloween-themed bar crawling. The lineup includes Seven, Stuff'd, Howl at the Moon, August Henry's City Saloon, and Social House 7, where you can join the bar crawl after party for a round of appetizers. Dress to impress, since the night will end with rewards for "Best Costume" and "Best Group Costume."
What it costs: $30-40, depending on when you buy your ticket.
Saturday - Friday
Oct 21-27
Find your inner-beast and then pig out on fun-sized Snickers
The Haunted Museum series returns with the Year of the Monster. Slip into your sexy bigfoot costume because this year's theme is all about brutes and beasts in legend and nature. Peruse the museum and encounter monstrous specimens, ghoulish activities, spooky cocktails, and adult trick-or-treating.
What it costs: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Friday
Oct 27
Get dressed up for a music fest and Halloween party mashup
Haunted Fest has come to Pittsburgh and partnered with 31st Street Studios, to bring you a monumental night of music and partying with a scary twist. Have the ultimate Halloween club experience in a huge, decked-out warehouse with a lineup of DJs and artists playing all night long; let out your inner rave kid, and dress up those jelly bracelets with some glow-in-the-dark war paint.
What it costs: $40 for GA, $80 for VIP
Saturday
Nov 11
Just when you thought you were past your obsession with the shows you loved as a child, in comes a Ninja Turtle-themed pizza party. James Street and Bassburgh Promotions have come together to bring you Party in the Sewer: a night full of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed goodness, including a stacked musical lineup and enough cheesy pizza to have you swearing off cheesy pizza for months to come.
What it costs: $15
Saturday
Nov 18
Dust off your dress-robes and throw back a Butterbeer
In case you haven't already had your fill of Harry Potter, Pittsburgh's second annual Yule Ball is here to soothe your aching muggle heart. Partake in some Potterworld trivia, enter the costume contest, practice your hand at Harry Potter coloring, and maybe even get a free wand during the festivities. The Yule Ball will feature live performances by Hawthorn & Holly and Muggle Snuggle, as well as an auction with tons of great prizes.
What it costs: $15
