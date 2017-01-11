Oregon’s Essential Summer Festival Guide

In the summer, Oregonians basically live outside. But that doesn’t mean they’re just sitting around whittling. Okay, there’s probably a whittling club somewhere. But for the rest of us, summer means music, food, and a ridiculous amount of beer. Here are the essential summer fests in the Beaver State.
Jun 12 Fri
Portland Fruit Beer Fest Continuing its quest to re-masculate fruity beers, this year's PFBF includes one-offs by some of Portland’s best brewers. One year, there was even a beer made with fresh strawberry pie. Gauntlet, dropped.
7th and NE Burnside, Portland
Jun 13 Sat
Portland Pride Fest Pride’s back and bigger than ever, taking over the Waterfront, bars, clubs, streets, and more for two days of love.
Portland
Jun 19 Fri
4 Peaks Music Festival Jam bands and Bend go together like string cheese and overlong solos, and this festival is the region’s biggest music event.
Jun 19 Fri
Bite of Bend Central Oregon’s biggest celebration of gluttony returns with food, barrel-aged cocktails, beer, music, and more. Extended guitar solos are not expected.
Jun 19 Fri
Cider Summit Portland Offering a break from the bazillion beer fests this summer -- or, you know, just a change of pace -- the Cider Summit returns to show you what apples are truly capable of.
Jun 19 Fri
What the Festival Part Coachella, part Burning Man, WTF has become Oregon’s go-to event for bugging out to EDM while partying in the woods until the sun comes up -- then continuing to party in the woods.
Jun 19 Fri
Oregon Garden Brewfest Silver Falls is a good reason to go to Silverton. Drinking 130 different beers at a small-town brewfest is an even better reason.
Jun 26 Fri
The Portland International Beerfest Holladay Park turns into the most debaucherous version of Mock UN possible, with 200 beers repping 16 countries, and at least one instance of struggling to pronounce a beer’s name.
Jul 2 Thu
Waterfront Blues Festival It’s a tradition, dammit. One that includes fireworks, plus classic blues (Buddy Guy) and very liberal interpretations of “blues” (Macy Gray).
Jul 3 Fri
The Portland Craft Beer Festival Amid all the recurring festivals, it’s easy for new ones to slip through the cracks. The PCBF doesn’t want to let that happen, so it’s bringing 57 of its brewer buddies along to make sure it makes an impression in its first year.
Jul 10 Fri
Oregon Country Fair Less of a music festival and more of a hippie hangout, Country Fair is as the closest thing you can get to Burning Man without going to Black Rock City, complete with roving musicians and weird art.
Jul 14 Tue
Puckerfest Belmont Station unleashes a week’s worth of sour beers during its annual celebration of barrel-aged madness.
Jul 16 Thu
Northwest String Summit Sorry, this isn’t three days of classical quartets. But for anyone with even a passing interest in hippie-tinged bluegrass, it’s a must-see spectacle led by the great Yonder Mountain String Band.
Jul 17 Fri
Project Pabst Last year, PBR brought Portland a giant unicorn, GZA, and Violent Femmes. This year, it’s Blondie, Weezer, and probably a unicorn at Zidell Yards, plus pop-up shows throughout the city.
Jul 22 Wed
The Oregon Brewers Festival The state’s biggest beer fest returns to the Waterfront, with 90 different craft beers, live bands, food carts, and stimulating conversation with weirdos in line.
Jul 24 Fri
International Pinot Noir Celebration For the past 29 years, wine lovers from all over the world have hit the Valley to sample its trademark pinots. For the past 11, they’ve really beaten Sideways quotes into the ground.
Jul 24 Fri
PDX Pop Now! Portland’s nonprofit music fest returns with three days of free shows by Portland’s finest bands, plus a Calvin and Hobbes-esque basketball tournament dubbed Rigsketball.
Jul 31-Aug 2
Oregon Jamboree Oregon’s not all hipster indie rock. Half the state’s pure country. And in Sweet Home, Keith Urban and Big & Rich are here to show the state how to truly rock plaid shirts and goofy hats.
Sweet Home
Jul 31-Aug 2
Pickathon Crunchy? Well, yeah. The whole thing runs on renewable energy. But the name Pickathon belies a fest that’s less a bluegrass explosion than a sweet, cross-sampling mashup of every musical genre imaginable.
Aug 7 Fri
The Elephant Garlic Fest This funky little rural fest includes garlic ice cream, garlic beer, and probably absolutely no make-out sessions for about a week afterward.
Aug 13 Thu
North American Organic Brewer's Festival It’s like the Oregon Brewers Fest, but with a lot more hugs, a lot fewer shoes, and considerably more hula hoops.
Aug 14 Fri
Willamette Country Music Festival The Jamboree’s big brother, this country music festival consistently brings in top talent that attracts visitors from across the state and into Washington and Idaho. Said talent this year includes Rascal Flatts.
Brownsville
Aug 15 Sat
Nano Beer Fest Small-batch beers make a huge-ass impact at this gathering celebrating one-off beers from around the region.
Aug 21 Fri
MusicFest NW MFNW returns for a second round of Waterfront domination with headliners like Danny Brown, Foster the People, and Modest Mouse.
Aug 27 Thu
Festa Italiana Pioneer Square becomes Little Italy, complete with grape stomping, opera singers, and enough Italian food to feed, like, half a Dom DeLuise.
