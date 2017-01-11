Events

Oregon’s Essential Summer Festival Guide

In the summer, Oregonians basically live outside. But that doesn’t mean they’re just sitting around whittling. Okay, there’s probably a whittling club somewhere. But for the rest of us, summer means music, food, and a ridiculous amount of beer. Here are the essential summer fests in the Beaver State.

Flickr/Will Vanlue (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Portland Fruit Beer Fest Continuing its quest to re-masculate fruity beers, this year's PFBF includes one-offs by some of Portland’s best brewers. One year, there was even a beer made with fresh strawberry pie. Gauntlet, dropped.

7th and NE Burnside, Portland

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Portland Pride Fest Pride’s back and bigger than ever, taking over the Waterfront, bars, clubs, streets, and more for two days of love.

Portland

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

4 Peaks Music Festival Jam bands and Bend go together like string cheese and overlong solos, and this festival is the region’s biggest music event.

Rockin A Ranch

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Bite of Bend Central Oregon’s biggest celebration of gluttony returns with food, barrel-aged cocktails, beer, music, and more. Extended guitar solos are not expected.

Bend

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Cider Summit Portland Offering a break from the bazillion beer fests this summer -- or, you know, just a change of pace -- the Cider Summit returns to show you what apples are truly capable of.

The Fields Neighborhood Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

What the Festival Part Coachella, part Burning Man, WTF has become Oregon’s go-to event for bugging out to EDM while partying in the woods until the sun comes up -- then continuing to party in the woods.

Wolf Run Ranch

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Oregon Garden Brewfest Silver Falls is a good reason to go to Silverton. Drinking 130 different beers at a small-town brewfest is an even better reason.

Oregon Garden

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Portland International Beerfest Holladay Park turns into the most debaucherous version of Mock UN possible, with 200 beers repping 16 countries, and at least one instance of struggling to pronounce a beer’s name.

Holladay Park

Add
Project Pabst (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Waterfront Blues Festival It’s a tradition, dammit. One that includes fireworks, plus classic blues (Buddy Guy) and very liberal interpretations of “blues” (Macy Gray).

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

The Portland Craft Beer Festival Amid all the recurring festivals, it’s easy for new ones to slip through the cracks. The PCBF doesn’t want to let that happen, so it’s bringing 57 of its brewer buddies along to make sure it makes an impression in its first year.

Fields Neighborhood Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Oregon Country Fair Less of a music festival and more of a hippie hangout, Country Fair is as the closest thing you can get to Burning Man without going to Black Rock City, complete with roving musicians and weird art.

Veneta

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Tue

Puckerfest Belmont Station unleashes a week’s worth of sour beers during its annual celebration of barrel-aged madness.

Belmont Station

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Northwest String Summit Sorry, this isn’t three days of classical quartets. But for anyone with even a passing interest in hippie-tinged bluegrass, it’s a must-see spectacle led by the great Yonder Mountain String Band.

Horning's Hideout

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Fri

Project Pabst Last year, PBR brought Portland a giant unicorn, GZA, and Violent Femmes. This year, it’s Blondie, Weezer, and probably a unicorn at Zidell Yards, plus pop-up shows throughout the city.

Zidell Yards

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

The Oregon Brewers Festival The state’s biggest beer fest returns to the Waterfront, with 90 different craft beers, live bands, food carts, and stimulating conversation with weirdos in line.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

International Pinot Noir Celebration For the past 29 years, wine lovers from all over the world have hit the Valley to sample its trademark pinots. For the past 11, they’ve really beaten Sideways quotes into the ground.

Linfield College

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

PDX Pop Now! Portland’s nonprofit music fest returns with three days of free shows by Portland’s finest bands, plus a Calvin and Hobbes-esque basketball tournament dubbed Rigsketball.

Under the Hawthorne Bridge

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 2

Oregon Jamboree Oregon’s not all hipster indie rock. Half the state’s pure country. And in Sweet Home, Keith Urban and Big & Rich are here to show the state how to truly rock plaid shirts and goofy hats.

Sweet Home

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31-Aug 2

Pickathon Crunchy? Well, yeah. The whole thing runs on renewable energy. But the name Pickathon belies a fest that’s less a bluegrass explosion than a sweet, cross-sampling mashup of every musical genre imaginable.

Pendarvis Farm

Add
Flickr/Paul Riismandel (edited)

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

The Elephant Garlic Fest This funky little rural fest includes garlic ice cream, garlic beer, and probably absolutely no make-out sessions for about a week afterward.

Jessie Mays Community Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

North American Organic Brewer's Festival It’s like the Oregon Brewers Fest, but with a lot more hugs, a lot fewer shoes, and considerably more hula hoops.

Overlook Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Willamette Country Music Festival The Jamboree’s big brother, this country music festival consistently brings in top talent that attracts visitors from across the state and into Washington and Idaho. Said talent this year includes Rascal Flatts.

Brownsville

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Nano Beer Fest Small-batch beers make a huge-ass impact at this gathering celebrating one-off beers from around the region.

Tigard

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Fri

MusicFest NW MFNW returns for a second round of Waterfront domination with headliners like Danny Brown, Foster the People, and Modest Mouse.

Waterfront Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Festa Italiana Pioneer Square becomes Little Italy, complete with grape stomping, opera singers, and enough Italian food to feed, like, half a Dom DeLuise.

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Add

