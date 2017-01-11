Everything You Should Absolutely Do in Portland This Spring

Thu

Pad that beer belly of yours for a good cause If you love Buoy Beer Company but can’t quite justify the trek out to Astoria to get it from the source, you’re in luck! Buoy is teaming up with the fine folks at EastBurn to offer a five-course meal and beer pairings, with proceeds benefiting a charity of the brewers' choice. Factor in the shuffleboard in the basement and you’ve got a solid Thursday night on your hands.

