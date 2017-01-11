The Best (Remaining) Oktoberfests in and Around Portland

Leave it to those sneaky Germans to kick off their annual cavalcade of Bavarian booze and brat consumption in September -- a month before anyone with common sense would consider a thing called “Oktoberfest” to actually take place. We’re only two-thirds through September, and a bunch of Oregon’s Oktoberfests have come and gone, leaving nothing but hangovers and pretzel crumbs in their wake.
Worry not, though. You can still get your Oktoberfest fill. Here are all the remaining Oktoberfests happening within a stein’s throw of Portland.
Sep 25 Fri
Oaks Park Oktoberfest As all-American as the vibes of Oaks Park may be, Paulaner and German chocolate cake are welcome substitutes for the lemonade and funnel cake that families usually gorge themselves on between rounds of mini golf and spins on the Eruption at SE Portland’s theme park. Speaking of eruptions, you may want to choose carefully between that and the beer, as light as it may seem.
Oaks Park, Sellwood
Sep 25 Fri
The Pacific Northwest Brew Cup While not officially called Oktoberfest, this Astoria event takes its cues from the German celebration. It also offers up an alternative to drinking a bunch at Fort George then screaming “Heeeeey yooooou guuuuuuys.” Now, you can just scream “proooooooost!” while drinking beer from 15 different breweries. And also Goonies quotes. Astoria!
Barbey Maritime Center, Astoria
Sep 27 Sun
Edgefield Oktoberfest Beer! Dancing! Sausage! Um, golf? Sure, why the hell not! Also, a plant sale. Because nothing says "prost" quite like purchasing some lilies or whatever after you’ve crushed a couple steins.
McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale
Oct 2 Fri
Prost! Oktoberfest It’s not like you ever need an excuse to indulge in Prost!’s uber-awesome patio and its on-point selection of authentic German beers, but you may want to take advantage of the glassware sale during its annual fest to repent for all the times the tourist buddies you brought here on hot summer days walked off with a giant glass boot or two. Germans have a word for “karma,” right?
Oct 2 Fri
German American Society Oktoberfest Show up for the German language lessons. Stick around for enough beer and bratwurst to make such a thing sound like real, actual fun.
German American Society of Portland
Oct 2 Fri
Amnesia Oktoberfest Amnesia may have relocated from N Mississippi to Washougal, WA, but it's still brewing up its incredible wares and grilling up its trademark sausages. Every day’s kind of like Oktoberfest at Amnesia. Except today, it actually IS Oktoberfest. There'll be music to prove it.
Amnesia Brewpub, Washougal, WA
Oct 3 Sat
Grand Lodge Oktoberfest McMenamins’ trippy former Masonic lodge goes all in for its German extravaganza, complete with live bands. Even better, if the beer floweth too freely, the place is also a hotel.
McMenamins Grand Lodge, Forest Grove
Oct 3 Sat
Corvallis Oktoberfest A trip to Corvallis is a hell of a lot more than drinking a bunch of beer and mourning a Beavers loss. It can also be drinking a bunch of beer and dancing to polka music while mourning a Beavers loss.
McMenamins Corvallis, Corvallis
