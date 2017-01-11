The Best (Remaining) Oktoberfests in and Around Portland

Fri

Oaks Park Oktoberfest As all-American as the vibes of Oaks Park may be, Paulaner and German chocolate cake are welcome substitutes for the lemonade and funnel cake that families usually gorge themselves on between rounds of mini golf and spins on the Eruption at SE Portland’s theme park. Speaking of eruptions, you may want to choose carefully between that and the beer, as light as it may seem.

Oaks Park, Sellwood

Oaks Park Oktoberfest Oaks Park, Sellwood As all-American as the vibes of Oaks Park may be, Paulaner and German chocolate cake are welcome substitutes for the lemonade and funnel cake that families usually gorge themselves on between rounds of mini golf and spins on the Eruption at SE Portland’s theme park. Speaking of eruptions, you may want to choose carefully between that and the beer, as light as it may seem.