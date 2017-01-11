It's not-rain season! And has been for a minute now, so we'll tack on another out-of-doors hobby suggestion for you to pursue: watching Minions! Kidding... sort of. It's just one of a lot of movies (all better than Minions, by the way) playing around our fine green city this summer, in parks, on roofs, under bridges… wherever you could possibly lug a projector to, really. So dig out your blanket with grass still stuck to it from last summer and head out to that screening of Minions!
Events
Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Portland This Summer, in One Calendar
June
Wednesday
Jun 22
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
It’s unclear which cart is responsible for providing whole chickens and dry toast as specialty food pairings for this screening, but whoever it is better speak up soon. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jun 26
Wednesday
Jun 29
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
Do the aging comedy nerd in the apartment next to yours a favor and give this a shot -- it’s one of the finest works from this early British comedy troupe that’s basically the Rosetta Stone of modern sketch comedy. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
July
Sunday
Jul 3
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
Try to stick out the entire two hours and 33 minutes of this masterpiece before you log on to Kayak to book your next surfing adventure in Vietnam -- it’s totally worth it. Starts at 9pm.
Thursday
Jul 7
North Park Blocks (NW Park and Couch)
Remember when SNL parodied a poignant scene from this movie? It'll be like that, but… different. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Friday
Jul 8
Wilshire Park (NE 25th & Skidmore)
Mind the minions running around the park -- they’re likely the children of someone with far too much time on their hands. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Jul 9
Dickinson Park (SW 55th & Alfred)
Rumor has it, a live-action adaptation featuring goats instead of sheep is set to be filmed in Portland, because where else would you find that many urban goats? Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Jul 9
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
Despite your personal feelings about Paul Reubens, this movie is a damn classic. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 10
The Sandlot
Woodlawn Park (NE 13th & Dekum)
It’s illegal to drink in the park, so take two big swigs of Mountain Dew every time you hear someone in the crowd yell "You’re killin’ me smalls!" Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 10
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
Bring your own peanuts. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Jul 13
Brentwood Park (SE 60th & Duke)
Brad Pitt voices the character of a loser for the first time ever, which is worth the price of admission alone. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Jul 13
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
A truly hilarious movie that marks the beginning of two important eras: the Coen brothers' cinematic hot streak, and the beginning of Nicolas Cage’s gradual departure from the realm of rational behavior. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Jul 14
Jackson Middle School (SW 35th & Maricara)
Giants fans: this is not about Pablo Sandoval. Please go back to California. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Jul 14
Before Troll 2 and The Room was Ed Wood -- the original master of movies that are so bad they’re good. This one is about aliens and zombies, because it can be. Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Jul 15
Irving Park (NE 7th & Fremont)
One of several chances for all 10 of you who have not yet seen this to finally scratch it off your essential 2016 blockbusters checklist. Go incognito to avoid the shame of being "that guy" if you must. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Jul 16
Glenhaven Park (NE 82nd & Siskiyou)
A revisitation of this Spielberg classic will reveal that the plot and acting aren’t to thank for this being your mom’s favorite movie in the '80s -- it’s because Harrison Ford was such a dang hunk. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 17
Unthank Park (N Shaver & Kerby)
The untold upside of popcorn movies like this is seeing actors in roles they’d never muster without masks, like the terminally chill Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 17
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
Like the time in college when your friend blacked out and had to be carried home from after power hour, only way weirder. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Jul 20
George Park (N Burr & Fessenden)
He’s one righteous dude! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Jul 20
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
Big Boy did it! Oh wait, that’s the other kitschy detective flick from the late '80s. Nevermind. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Jul 21
Hotel deLuxe (729 SW 15th)
One viewing of this film and you’ll never have the urge to give "suburban Tempe" a chance ever again. Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Jul 22
Woodstock Park (SE 47th & Steele)
Just go see it already! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Jul 23
Walker Stadium in Lents Park (SE 92nd & Pardee)
Not a comedy, but a trip back to Walker Stadium for a Portland Pickles game is damn near as close as it gets in real life. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 24
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
Emilio Estevez deserves far more credit than he’s been given for making the job of being a repo man in Albuquerque look cool. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Jul 27
Essex Park (SE 79th & Center)
Your last free chance to search for foreshadowing before your kids drag you to the sequel. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Jul 27
Thursday
Jul 28
Alberta Park (NE 22nd & Killingsworth)
Wes Anderson and Noah Baumbach had every opportunity to let their hipster cred get in the way and turn this Roald Dahl adaptation into a navel-gazing trainwreck, but it’s actually good! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Jul 28
Hotel deLuxe (729 SW 15th)
Show up with the appetite for a Spike Lee classic. Leave with the sinking feeling that the girl you just met on Tinder is pulling a similar hustle. Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Jul 29
Warner Pacific College (SE 68th & Division)
Pixar gets all Christopher Nolan on us and redefines what we thought we knew about feelings. Like WALL-E, we have no idea what kids relate to in this one besides the cartoonish cuteness, and that’s probably for the better. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Jul 30
Earl Boyles Park (SE 107th & Francis)
What would you do if you found out your kid was only half-evil? Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 31
Parkrose High School (NE 122nd & Shaver)
Billy Crystal still isn’t funny, but gosh darnit, he’s trying! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Jul 31
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
If you ever wondered why your too-cool-for-school friends thought jumpsuits and red beanies counted as Halloween costumes, your answer lies within. Starts at 9pm.
August
Tuesday
Aug 2
Mill Park (SE 117th & Mill)
Grab an edible or two (which are now for sale in Oregon!) on the way for a deeper understanding of why your roommate in college LOVED this movie. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Aug 3
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
The reason why red Swingline staplers are an office essential. Seriously. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 4
Alder Elementary (SE 174th & Alder)
Supposedly the working title for Jurassic World until things went horribly wrong. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 4
Friday
Aug 5
Arbor Lodge Park (N Bryant & Delaware)
A nebbish loser from Minnesota runs off to South America with a free-spirited babe, and Ben Stiller is nowhere to be found on the cast list. We call shenanigans! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Aug 6
Wilkes Park (NE 154th & Beech)
Sad fact of the day: Jeff Cohen, the actor who played Chunk as a child, is no longer chubby enough to "truffle shuffle." All is lost. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Aug 6
Sunday
Aug 7
Sellwood Park (SE 7th & Miller)
It turns out cloning dinosaurs is still a terrible idea two decades later. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Aug 7
Wednesday
Aug 10
Wellington Park (NE 66th & Mason)
Tearing up again just thinking about this one. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Aug 10
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
The excellence of this film’s soundtrack has everything to due with the fact that Wes Anderson cast Jason Schwartzman in this classic before he picked up a guitar and decided he was a musician. Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 11
Brooklyn Park (SE 10th & Haig)
The next sequel is rumored to feature Patton Oswalt as a perturbed Rio MP3 player who befriends a CRT monitor in a Goodwill bin and hatches a plot to take over the dilapidated strip mall they inhabit together. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 11
Hotel deLuxe (729 SW 15th)
This was the plot of a song by The Streets, right? Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Aug 12
Dawson Park (N Stanton & Willis)
You’ll never cook cat food over an open flame again after seeing this one! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Friday
Aug 12
Kenilworth Park (SE 34th & Holgate)
Spoiler alert: this movie is not about a sandwich. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Aug 13
Parklane Park (SE 155th & Main)
Nor is it the sixth of anything. Discuss. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Aug 14
April Hill Park (SW 58th & Miles)
You’re officially out of excuses to skip this one. Time’s a-wastin’! Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Aug 14
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
In which Gary Oldman is a prototype for a terrible haircut that all the fuccbois in Portland refuse to let die. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Aug 17
Khunamokwst Park (NE 52nd & Wygant)
Don’t let your Amazon search results fool you -- there’s no manual for parenting. Just wing it and pray they don’t become a juggalo and you’ll do just fine. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Wednesday
Aug 17
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
Reboot featuring Japan’s "Handsome Gorilla." Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 18
Thursday
Aug 18
Hotel deLuxe (729 SW 15th)
Ricki Lake was an actress once, but that’s not the important takeaway of Hairspray -- it’s that John Waters was once capable of making fun, relevant movies that didn’t brazenly offend the normies. Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Aug 19
Floyd Light Middle School (SE 111th & Yamhill)
You’d be scared too if someone dropped you off at a daycare center and left you for dead. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Saturday
Aug 20
Sewallcrest Park (SE 31st & Market)
Apparently this movie is known to portray dog handlers super-accurately. Apparently. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Aug 21
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
A reboot of this post-hair metal classic featuring doom metal bros in Portland would be both poignant and hilarious. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Aug 24
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
Forget Freddy Krueger -- the real nightmare is the mixed-use development with the artisan/small-batch burger place down the street! Agh! Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 25
Thursday
Aug 25
Hotel deLuxe (729 SW 15th)
Like Face/Off minus the plot gimmick that made it both great and terrible at the same time. Starts at 7pm.
Friday
Aug 26
Mt. Scott Park (SE 72nd & Harold)
Not to be confused with Tinderella, the mumblecore movie that’s being filmed at Aalto Lounge right now. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Friday
Aug 26
Hamilton Park (SW 45th & Hamilton)
Neither Keith Richards nor the folks who brought us this glorious film franchise seem to be willing to give it up. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
Sunday
Aug 28
Cartopia (SE 12th & Hawthorne)
As usual, the Buffalo Bills are to blame for everything going wrong. Starts at 9pm.
Wednesday
Aug 31
Pix Patisserie/Bar Vivant (2225 E Burnside)
A prime opportunity to take young fans of the fantastic Creed to catch Stallone at his Stallone-iest. Adriaaaannn! Opens at 7pm; movie starts at dusk.
September
Sunday
Sep 4
Overlook Park (N Fremont & Interstate)
Bring your own copy of Dark Side of the Moon. Opens at 6:30; movie starts at dusk.
