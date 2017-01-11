Every Outdoor Concert and Festival to Go to in Portland This Summer

The time for beers, bands, and blankets is finally upon us -- summer concert season is here. Whether it’s staying mellow on a farm, wading around to house and EDM giants, moshing with tweens in a parking lot, or catching up-and-comers under the Hawthorne, the summer outdoor concert scene in Portland is legendary and all-encompassing. Reference this handy list before planning that camping trip to a crowded watering hole in the near wilderness, because FOMO is rampant when the sun is shining and the amps are turned way up.
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
Sasquatch! The Gorge Amphitheater With a terminally chill attitude and stunning views of the Columbia River Gorge, Sasquatch is just right for music fans of all stripes who prefer comfy footwear and cool nights in the high desert of Central Washington over the heatstroke and scenester hysteria that makes bigger fests like Coachella and Bonnaroo such a slog.
Date
Event
Location
May 28 Sat
The Cure Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Pay homage to the goth-lite gods while you still can, because Robert Smith’s reanimated corpse vibes are getting more and more convincing as time marches on.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 7 Tue
Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros McMenamins Edgefield Arena folk is on the downturn, but this merry band of fauxhemians is still highly capable of providing plenty of crowd-pleasing entertainment beyond that song "Home."
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
What the Festival Wolf Run Ranch Big enough to attract acts like Thievery Corporation and Bonobo, but still small enough to boast a massive wading pool for maximum crowd enjoyment, What the Festival is a Pacific Northwestern electro enthusiast's dream come true.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Cage the Elephant and Portugal. The Man McMenamins Edgefield Classic rock redux for kids who think "Dream On" is a Led Zeppelin song (it's Aerosmith, people). What can go wrong?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Sun
Chicago Oregon Zoo It’s unfortunate that this is happening on a Sunday in the park and not a Saturday, but you’ll quickly forget to feel sad about the foiled pun opportunity when you realize that Chicago has about 6,000 hit songs you never knew you liked.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals McMenamins Edgefield Ben Harper’s legacy beyond a mid-aughts dormcore mainstay has remained intact largely due to him not saturating the market by touring constantly and releasing children's albums, so the opportunity to see him live after years of dormancy should be jumped at quicker than a shirt that says "College" that’s free if you sign up for a Chase credit card.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Diana Ross McMenamins Edgefield The disco legend is now on the pastoral outdoor winery circuit, but it’s a miracle she’s outlasted most of her contemporaries. We should celebrate accordingly.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Waterfront Blues Fest Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park Boasting Fourth of July fireworks and a far-out selection of regional and national jazz acts, this ain’t your weird ponytailed uncle’s riverfront jazz and ribs fest.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Neko Case, K.D. Lang, Laura Veirs Oregon Zoo Each of the alt-folk heroes on this bill are capable of packing the house on their own, so when the three converge for a night of NPR-approved country-esque crooning, it’s definitely not to be missed.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Goo Goo Dolls McMenamins Edgefield While the Goo’s salad days of being an A+ Replacements knock-off are sorely missed, you’re basically a hollowed-out emotionless husk of a human if "Black Balloon" and "Name" don’t hit you right in the feels.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Thu
Northwest String Summit Horning’s Hideout With heady heavy-hitters like Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, and Keller Williams on the bill, it’s basically the best of Bonnaroo circa 2003 -- y'know, back before Eminem and The Police came and ruined the vibes forever.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Cathedral Park Jazz Festival Cathedral Park Indulge your inner jazzbo deep in the heart of St. John’s with a panoramic view of the neighborhood's now-famous titular bridge in the background.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Barenaked Ladies McMenamins Edgefield Like hockey and Molson Ice, this popular Canadian export is just too damn likeable to outright ignore.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
The Avett Brothers McMenamins Edgefield The Avett Brothers are on the fast track to usurping Dave Matthews as the resident roots rocker of choice for the post-college set, and for good reason: the Bros wear their hearts on their sleeves and sing in intelligible English, which is ideal for the stoney summer shout-alongs that make Edgefield such a magical place.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
UB40 Oregon Zoo They be 60-ish by now (hey-o!), but "Red Red Wine" still bangs.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
PDX Pop Now! AudioCinema Your barista won’t stop bugging you about checking out his new psych/surf pop band, so you may as well give them (and a ton of other hot new bands) a listen while it’s free and under a bridge.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
The B-52s Oregon Zoo Few underground curiosities-turned-one-hit-wonders have endured as long as the B-52s, but you know cuts like "Rock Lobster" and "Private Idaho" will tear the Oregon Zoo down.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Thu
"Weird Al" Yankovic McMenamins Edgefield Yankovic’s poignantly spastic medleys of reimagined pop culture swill have been helping nerds "get weird" for three decades, and it’s high time the master has finally earned his due.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco McMenamins Edgefield Weezer is mostly a subpar Weezer cover band at this point, but they still have an adequate amount of goodwill stocked up from their first two records to allow Rivers Cuomo and company to coast into the classic rock canon with only a brief flash of throwback brilliance here and there.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Sun
Flogging Molly Oregon Zoo If you told this writer Flogging Molly was playing the zoo 10 years ago, he would’ve feared for the safety of every animal within sight, but the LA-based septet’s evolution from shit-starting seafarers to the classier contemporary of Dropkick Murphys makes this a surprisingly logical choice. Still, the wine and the folding chair is best left at home for this one.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Pickathon Pendarvis Farm With Beach House, Yo La Tengo, and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy atop this year’s excellent lineup, Pickathon is the cozy music festival of choice for the NPR devotee who’s "too punk" for Garrison Keillor.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Wed
Jackson Browne McMenamins Edgefield Your parents probably made out to "These Days" in the back of the Volvo they drove across the country before you were born... and again to "Lawyers in Love" when their yuppie dual-income dream finally came full circle. You’re welcome for the mental imagery.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Culture Club McMenamins Edgefield Because what ironic '80s dance night is complete without a hoedown to "I’ll Tumble 4 Ya"?
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Vans Warped Tour Portland Expo Center Featuring Less Than Jake, New Found Glory, and about 60 other bands you thought disappeared when Myspace was acquired by Rupert Murdoch.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Fitz & The Tantrums Oregon Zoo The perfect soundtrack to clearing last season’s H&M duds out of your closet to make way for unironic Tommy Bahama shirts!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Sat
Lord Huron and Trampled By Turtles Oregon Zoo Lord Huron’s high and lonesome tunes about the wild, wide-open west are perfect for an outdoor setting like the zoo. The idea of seeing a band with a name like Trampled By Turtles at said venue, however, is a little terrifying. And cute!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Wed
Josh Groban McMenamins Edgefield Be extra-nice to your secretary the morning after this show -- it’s very likely she’ll be hungover from wine and endorphins after this one.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Sat
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park Legend has it that Pabst was on the verge of calling it quits until the proto-hipsters of Portland decided their brand of easy drinkin’ was most closely aligned with their brand of rocker dude coolness. Those hesitant days are long gone, but Pabst still feels obligated to throw us a kick-ass music festival with performances by Duran Duran, Ice Cube, Tame Impala, Ween, and a handful of others to properly return the favor. We’ll take it!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Sun
Steve Miller Band McMenamins Edgefield The OG frat rocker has a catalog of hits that’s deeper than the kiddy pool in front of the Sigma Chi house, and the saucy "f it all" attitude to back it up. Take the money and run, Steve
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Thu
Father John Misty McMenamins Edgefield If weepy meta ballads about subprime loans and self-referential solipsism are your jam, an evening of shimmying and chagrin with J. Tillman may be the hottest ticket in town.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Thu
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Here’s hoping the Snoop we all know and love shows up on time.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Faerieworlds Horning’s Hideout Imagine a section of Middle Earth that has access to glow sticks, turntables, and psychotropics, and you’re about halfway to Faerieworlds.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Sun
Ray LaMontagne McMenamins Edgefield Bring an extra blanket to this one, because there won’t be a dry seat in the house.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Sun
Counting Crows and Rob Thomas Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Lest you’ve forgotten your favorite records from middle school, it’s worth a trip down memory lane to remember how much Counting Crows rule. Even Rob Thomas is worth a shot, provided he doesn’t have Carlos Santana in tow.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Fri
Sisters, OR
Sisters Folk Festival Sisters, OR If you only know of Sisters as a base camp for climbing adventures, this is the perfect chance to see the small Cascadian town in a new light, with headliners like Richard Thompson, Sam Lewis, Whitehorse, and many more.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Tue
Black Sabbath Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Provided Ozzy doesn’t wander off again, this is likely your last shot at seeing the legendary proto-metal pioneers in the saggy flesh before they ride off into the netherworld.