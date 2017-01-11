Every Outdoor Concert and Festival to Go to in Portland This Summer

Fri

Sasquatch! With a terminally chill attitude and stunning views of the Columbia River Gorge, Sasquatch is just right for music fans of all stripes who prefer comfy footwear and cool nights in the high desert of Central Washington over the heatstroke and scenester hysteria that makes bigger fests like Coachella and Bonnaroo such a slog.

The Gorge Amphitheater

