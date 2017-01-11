Events

13 Can’t-Miss Portland Events This August

By Published On 07/29/2015 By Published On 07/29/2015
Eric Prado

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

With July's heat and rumors that Sasquatch shaved off all his fur to keep cool, what can we expect from August (aside from at least one set of Sasquatch fur socks at Saturday Market)? Some of the weirdest Portland events to take place in the city in... well, not years, but at least several months. Here are 13 Portland events that you cannot miss this August.

Related

related

The 9 Best Swimming Spots in and Around Portland

related

23 Reasons Portland Summers Dominate All Other Summers

related

The Portland Bucket List: 30 Things You Need to Do Before You Die

related

The 9 Best Swimming Spots in and Around Portland
Flickr/Keary O. 

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Red Bull Flugtag Vying with the Adult Soap Box Derby for the most surreal and jerry-rigged August event, it has teams pushing homemade flying machines off of a 28ft ledge and into the Willamette River. Will they fly? Will the pilots drown? Either way, 80,000 people attended the last time it hit Waterfront Park, in 2008.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Red Bull Flugtag Tom McCall Waterfront Park Vying with the Adult Soap Box Derby for the most surreal and jerry-rigged August event, it has teams pushing homemade flying machines off of a 28ft ledge and into the Willamette River. Will they fly? Will the pilots drown? Either way, 80,000 people attended the last time it hit Waterfront Park, in 2008.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Bones and Brew Warm up for Flugtag at the official gathering of the Rogue Nation, featuring a BBQ contest, bands, and more than 30 local brews.

Rogue Distillery & Public House

Bones and Brew Rogue Distillery & Public House Warm up for Flugtag at the official gathering of the Rogue Nation, featuring a BBQ contest, bands, and more than 30 local brews.

Add
Flickr/Vanessa Lynn.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Warped Tour In my previous life as a concert photographer, I got to see some of the nation's most amazing punk rockers compete in backstage hot dog-eating contests until they puked blood at this fest. This long-running concert series still kicks ass.

Portland Expo Center

Warped Tour Portland Expo Center In my previous life as a concert photographer, I got to see some of the nation's most amazing punk rockers compete in backstage hot dog-eating contests until they puked blood at this fest. This long-running concert series still kicks ass.

Add
Flickr/lawdork

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

The Alberta Street Fair Live music and street artist performances are the focus, plus two beer gardens and over 300 vendors. Basically, it’s Last Thursday times 20. And it’s great.

NE Alberta Street

The Alberta Street Fair NE Alberta Street Live music and street artist performances are the focus, plus two beer gardens and over 300 vendors. Basically, it’s Last Thursday times 20. And it’s great.

Add
Flickr/KTesh

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Providence Bridge Pedal It's time to dominate Portland's bridges (except Jeff): this huge bike race limits auto traffic to let bikers take over the bridges. And it doesn't matter if you're a kid, a walker, or want to cycle all 11 bridges: you'll find a course option.

Various locations

Providence Bridge Pedal Various locations It's time to dominate Portland's bridges (except Jeff): this huge bike race limits auto traffic to let bikers take over the bridges. And it doesn't matter if you're a kid, a walker, or want to cycle all 11 bridges: you'll find a course option.

Add

related

23 Reasons Portland Summers Dominate All Other Summers
North American Organic Brewers Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13-16

North American Organic Brewers Festival More than 60 national breweries pour their environmentally friendly wares at this, the most Portland of beer fests, which takes place at one of the city's best parks.

Overlook Park

North American Organic Brewers Festival Overlook Park More than 60 national breweries pour their environmentally friendly wares at this, the most Portland of beer fests, which takes place at one of the city's best parks.

Add
Flickr/ljmajer

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Willamette Country Music Festival People drive from Washington and Idaho to see top country acts play in Brownsville, OR. You only have to drive an hour and a half to hear such artists as Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, and The Band Perry.

Brownsville, OR

Willamette Country Music Festival Brownsville, OR People drive from Washington and Idaho to see top country acts play in Brownsville, OR. You only have to drive an hour and a half to hear such artists as Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, and The Band Perry.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Float-A-Palooza Take one of Portland's best road trips and then float the Clackamas River. Something like 5,000 fellow inflatable fans appear to be showing up. Maybe you'll even find an inflatable friend to take home.

Damascus, OR

Float-A-Palooza Damascus, OR Take one of Portland's best road trips and then float the Clackamas River. Something like 5,000 fellow inflatable fans appear to be showing up. Maybe you'll even find an inflatable friend to take home.

Add
Flickr/Eric Prado

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

The Portland Adult Soap Box Derby Mt. Tabor isn't just some hill. It's a freaking volcano cone. And these aren't just fun-loving humans: these are Portland's most daring and creative, all willing to make their own absurdly themed soap box racers and throw themselves down Mt. Tabor's sheer slopes.

Mt. Tabor

The Portland Adult Soap Box Derby Mt. Tabor Mt. Tabor isn't just some hill. It's a freaking volcano cone. And these aren't just fun-loving humans: these are Portland's most daring and creative, all willing to make their own absurdly themed soap box racers and throw themselves down Mt. Tabor's sheer slopes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Sun

The Hawthorne Street Fair Portland’s unofficial version of Haight Street also hosts the city’s longest-running street fair, complete with music, beer, art, and likely references to the Grateful Dead’s heyday.

SE Hawthorne Blvd

The Hawthorne Street Fair SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland’s unofficial version of Haight Street also hosts the city’s longest-running street fair, complete with music, beer, art, and likely references to the Grateful Dead’s heyday.

Add
Flickr/Justin Kent

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21-23

MusicfestNW This year, MusicfestNW runs for three solid days, with acts including Foster the People, Modest Mouse, Belle and Sebastian, and The Tallest Man on Earth taking over the Waterfront.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

MusicfestNW Tom McCall Waterfront Park This year, MusicfestNW runs for three solid days, with acts including Foster the People, Modest Mouse, Belle and Sebastian, and The Tallest Man on Earth taking over the Waterfront.

Add

related

The Portland Bucket List: 30 Things You Need to Do Before You Die
Flickr/Thomas Boyd

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27-31

Drive-In at Zidell Yards The NW Film Center sets up shop underneath the Ross Island Bridge for screenings of classics like Clueless, Jurassic Park, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Zidell Yards

Drive-In at Zidell Yards Zidell Yards The NW Film Center sets up shop underneath the Ross Island Bridge for screenings of classics like Clueless, Jurassic Park, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Add
Flickr/Jim Valluzzi

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27-29

Festa Italiana Join Portland's Italian community in feats of eating and drinking in The Square. Live music, dancing, and more meatballs than you can shake a breadstick at. Oh, and it’s free to get in.

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Festa Italiana Pioneer Courthouse Square Join Portland's Italian community in feats of eating and drinking in The Square. Live music, dancing, and more meatballs than you can shake a breadstick at. Oh, and it’s free to get in.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like