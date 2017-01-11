13 Can’t-Miss Portland Events This August

Sat

Red Bull Flugtag Vying with the Adult Soap Box Derby for the most surreal and jerry-rigged August event, it has teams pushing homemade flying machines off of a 28ft ledge and into the Willamette River. Will they fly? Will the pilots drown? Either way, 80,000 people attended the last time it hit Waterfront Park, in 2008.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Red Bull Flugtag Tom McCall Waterfront Park Vying with the Adult Soap Box Derby for the most surreal and jerry-rigged August event, it has teams pushing homemade flying machines off of a 28ft ledge and into the Willamette River. Will they fly? Will the pilots drown? Either way, 80,000 people attended the last time it hit Waterfront Park, in 2008.