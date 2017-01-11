Everything You Should Definitely Be Doing in Portland This Fall

With the golden haze of summer in the rearview mirror, it’s now time for Portlanders to set their sights on literally any event that keeps their mind off the fact that it’s about to rain endlessly for eight months straight. We’re in luck, though, because fall is secretly one of the greatest seasons to be out and about enjoying craft beers, oddball sci-fi fests, and other autumnal gatherings (*cough* Oktoberfest). While it may not be time to put the inflatable raft away just yet, we advise clearing the Stiegl Radler out of the fridge to make way for some of the seasonal fresh hops that are about to dominate your immediate future. Behold -- every event we’ve deemed awesome enough to attend until the sun goes away for good!