must-dos
Events

Everything You Should Definitely Be Doing in Portland This Fall

By Published On 09/14/2016 By Published On 09/14/2016
Feast Portland
Feast Portland | Aubrie LeGault

Everything You Should Definitely Be Doing in Portland This Fall

By Published On 09/14/2016 By Published On 09/14/2016

With the golden haze of summer in the rearview mirror, it’s now time for Portlanders to set their sights on literally any event that keeps their mind off the fact that it’s about to rain endlessly for eight months straight. We’re in luck, though, because fall is secretly one of the greatest seasons to be out and about enjoying craft beers, oddball sci-fi fests, and other autumnal gatherings (*cough* Oktoberfest). While it may not be time to put the inflatable raft away just yet, we advise clearing the Stiegl Radler out of the fridge to make way for some of the seasonal fresh hops that are about to dominate your immediate future. Behold -- every event we’ve deemed awesome enough to attend until the sun goes away for good!

related

Portland’s 15 Best Parks, Ranked
Mount Angel Oktoberfest
September
Courtesy of Mount Angel Oktoberfest
September
Thursday
Sep 15
Find a slice of Munich at Mount Angel Oktoberfest
Find a slice of Munich at Mount Angel Oktoberfest
Downtown Mount Angel
Short of flying all the way to Bavaria, the yearly Oktoberfest at this charming little town just north of Salem is about as authentic as it gets when it comes to small-town attempts at the German extravaganza.
Short of flying all the way to Bavaria, the yearly Oktoberfest at this charming little town just north of Salem is about as authentic as it gets when it comes to small-town attempts at the German extravaganza.
Add  
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Eat food from some of the best chefs in the world
Eat food from some of the best chefs in the world
Multiple locations
Though Feast Portland, this world-renowned culinary bacchanal, is expensive, exclusive, and a little bit full of itself, it’s also totally worth it.
Though Feast Portland, this world-renowned culinary bacchanal, is expensive, exclusive, and a little bit full of itself, it’s also totally worth it.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 15
Celebrate Oktoberfest with an original German beer
Celebrate Oktoberfest with an original German beer
Saraveza
Paulaner antedates any comparable American offerings by centuries, which is all the reason you need to sample its spectrum of beers during actual Oktoberfest, which is confusingly in September.
Paulaner antedates any comparable American offerings by centuries, which is all the reason you need to sample its spectrum of beers during actual Oktoberfest, which is confusingly in September.
Add  
Thursday
Sep 15
Imbibe beers inspired by Forest Park
Imbibe beers inspired by Forest Park
Bazi Bierbrasserie
Raise money for Portland’s majestic urban woodland by drinking beers inspired by its foliage. It’s a win-win!
Raise money for Portland’s majestic urban woodland by drinking beers inspired by its foliage. It’s a win-win!
Add  
Saturday
Sep 17
Tap into your inner Eastern European
Tap into your inner Eastern European
St. Stanislaus Church
The Polish Festival is possibly the only sausagefest you’ll ever hear us wholeheartedly recommending you to attend!
The Polish Festival is possibly the only sausagefest you’ll ever hear us wholeheartedly recommending you to attend!
Add  
Friday
Sep 23
Hit up Oaks Park Oktoberfest
Hit up Oaks Park Oktoberfest
Oaks Park
The old-time charm of Oaks Park is one of the few civic relics that tethers Portland to the good old days, which makes it the perfect place to down a few pints and get busy with some schnitzel at its version of Oktoberfest. Know your limits before jumping on that Ferris wheel, though!
The old-time charm of Oaks Park is one of the few civic relics that tethers Portland to the good old days, which makes it the perfect place to down a few pints and get busy with some schnitzel at its version of Oktoberfest. Know your limits before jumping on that Ferris wheel, though!
Add  
Saturday
Sep 24
Bliss out on all things weed
Bliss out on all things weed
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
A typical conversation at Hempstalk:
“Legalize it!”
“Uh, yeah dude. We did!”
“Oh. Wanna throw down a chill by the river?”
“Yeah, bro!”
A typical conversation at Hempstalk:
“Legalize it!”
“Uh, yeah dude. We did!”
“Oh. Wanna throw down a chill by the river?”
“Yeah, bro!”
Add  
Sunday
Sep 25
Drink beer for breakfast
Drink beer for breakfast
Great Notion Brewing
As if you needed another excuse to tie one on before 10am, Great Notion is pairing both native and visiting breweries' beer with a brunch menu that’s exclusive for the event.
As if you needed another excuse to tie one on before 10am, Great Notion is pairing both native and visiting breweries' beer with a brunch menu that’s exclusive for the event.
Add  
Wednesday
Sep 28
Play at Omsi with all the beer and none of the children
Play at Omsi with all the beer and none of the children
OMSI
OMSI is cool enough to enjoy without the help of alcohol, but all the kids running around can be a real buzzkill. Enter OMSI After Dark Brewfest, which gives adults the opportunity to get hands-on with science... or at least one hand on science while the other clutches a beer.
OMSI is cool enough to enjoy without the help of alcohol, but all the kids running around can be a real buzzkill. Enter OMSI After Dark Brewfest, which gives adults the opportunity to get hands-on with science... or at least one hand on science while the other clutches a beer.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Sep 30-Oct 1
Get hopped up on freshness
Get hopped up on freshness
Oaks Park
We love apples and pumpkins as much as the next person, but the real harvest we’re all holding our breath for every year is hops -- hence, Hops Fest! Cascadia is the finest region for this fermentable dynamo of the beer world, so you better celebrate accordingly.
We love apples and pumpkins as much as the next person, but the real harvest we’re all holding our breath for every year is hops -- hence, Hops Fest! Cascadia is the finest region for this fermentable dynamo of the beer world, so you better celebrate accordingly.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Sep 30-Oct 2
Go Greek
Go Greek
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
If you needed an excuse to eat your weight in baklava in a sunny parking lot in Laurelhurst, now you have one.
If you needed an excuse to eat your weight in baklava in a sunny parking lot in Laurelhurst, now you have one.
Add  
West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta
October
West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta | Scott Marx
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Say cheese!
Say cheese!
Green Dragon Bistro & Pub
Put that can of Cheez Whiz down and get over to The Wedge Cheese Festival before The Man declares the yellow stuff a Schedule C drug -- it’s apparently just as addictive, but we’ve known that for years.
Put that can of Cheez Whiz down and get over to The Wedge Cheese Festival before The Man declares the yellow stuff a Schedule C drug -- it’s apparently just as addictive, but we’ve known that for years.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 1
Cut loose with some witchy women
Cut loose with some witchy women
Monarch Hotel & Conference Center (Clackamas)
Witches Ball: like Wiccans, only a heck of a lot more fun.
Witches Ball: like Wiccans, only a heck of a lot more fun.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 2
Get gamey on Mount Hood
Get gamey on Mount Hood
The Resort at the Mountain (Welches)
When one of Portland’s premiere purveyors of meat talks about wild game, we listen. When Portland and Seattle’s top chefs square off in a wild-meat cooking competition, we feast!
When one of Portland’s premiere purveyors of meat talks about wild game, we listen. When Portland and Seattle’s top chefs square off in a wild-meat cooking competition, we feast!
Add  
Tuesday
Oct 4
See Andrew WK wax philosophic on the positive powers of partying
See Andrew WK wax philosophic on the positive powers of partying
Revolution Hall
Part maniac, part messiah, if Andrew WK can’t save the world with his bombastic motivational speaking series, then we don’t know who can.
Part maniac, part messiah, if Andrew WK can’t save the world with his bombastic motivational speaking series, then we don’t know who can.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Oct 7-8
Geek on craft beers and handmade bikes
Geek on craft beers and handmade bikes
The North Warehouse
If they throw in brunch and a massive line, this event put on by the Oregon Brewer’s Guild would be as peak Portland as it gets!
If they throw in brunch and a massive line, this event put on by the Oregon Brewer’s Guild would be as peak Portland as it gets!
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Obey the call of your tentacle'd overlord
Obey the call of your tentacle'd overlord
Hollywood Theatre
As if having a Cthulhu-themed bar wasn’t enough for Portland’s old-school sci-fi fans, we’ve also got a three-day festival celebrating the works of seminal horror weirdo H.P. Lovecraft. What a time to be alive!
As if having a Cthulhu-themed bar wasn’t enough for Portland’s old-school sci-fi fans, we’ve also got a three-day festival celebrating the works of seminal horror weirdo H.P. Lovecraft. What a time to be alive!
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Get crispy at Portland Nursery
Get crispy at Portland Nursery
Portland Nursery
Portland is a known mecca for cider of all kinds (more on that later), so it makes perfect sense that it’s a great place to feast on Mother Nature’s candy before it gets fermented and turned into the good stuff.
Portland is a known mecca for cider of all kinds (more on that later), so it makes perfect sense that it’s a great place to feast on Mother Nature’s candy before it gets fermented and turned into the good stuff.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 8
Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Widmer Brothers
Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Widmer Brothers
Pioneer Courthouse Square
More commonly know for their ubiquitous Hefeweizen, the Widmer Brothers are not to be underestimated for their ability to throw a raging Oktoberfest party that may be the best outside of Bavaria. It’s been promoted from their brewpub to Pioneer Square, so you know they’re doing it right.
More commonly know for their ubiquitous Hefeweizen, the Widmer Brothers are not to be underestimated for their ability to throw a raging Oktoberfest party that may be the best outside of Bavaria. It’s been promoted from their brewpub to Pioneer Square, so you know they’re doing it right.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 8
Enjoy the peachy life in NoPo
Enjoy the peachy life in NoPo
Saraveza
When the venerable brewdogs at this ascendant NoPo brewpub talk, we listen. Turns out peaches aren’t just for pies and/or summertime, and this time they’ve got the delicious peach-themed beers to prove it.
When the venerable brewdogs at this ascendant NoPo brewpub talk, we listen. Turns out peaches aren’t just for pies and/or summertime, and this time they’ve got the delicious peach-themed beers to prove it.
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Oct 14-15
Party hard with apples
Party hard with apples
Portland Expo Center
Where all the proof you’d need to conclude that Portland is indeed mecca for hard ciders is presented in the largest gathering space the city has to offer -- and you can take the MAX there for maximum sampling capabilities!
Where all the proof you’d need to conclude that Portland is indeed mecca for hard ciders is presented in the largest gathering space the city has to offer -- and you can take the MAX there for maximum sampling capabilities!
Add  
Friday - Saturday
Oct 14-15
Feast your ears on the freshest sounds of the 'couve
Feast your ears on the freshest sounds of the 'couve
Kiggins Theatre
Get familiar with the indie scene of Portland’s Hoboken -- you’ll be living there sooner than you think.
Get familiar with the indie scene of Portland’s Hoboken -- you’ll be living there sooner than you think.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 15
Meat + beer = YES
Meat + beer = YES
Culmination Brewing
Enjoy a charcuterie & beer pairing courtesy of the fine folks who brought us a recent beer & donuts event, which proved even the most sophisticated adults can get away with drinking beer for breakfast.
Enjoy a charcuterie & beer pairing courtesy of the fine folks who brought us a recent beer & donuts event, which proved even the most sophisticated adults can get away with drinking beer for breakfast.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 15
Taste the glory of established brewers teaming up with amateurs
Taste the glory of established brewers teaming up with amateurs
The North Warehouse
Portland’s alt-weekly of record started this event a few years back, and it’s been a massive hit ever since. Get your tickets soon to enjoy the fruits that grow when master brewers pair up with aspiring small-timers for specialty one-off batches, because they’re likely to sell out again.
Portland’s alt-weekly of record started this event a few years back, and it’s been a massive hit ever since. Get your tickets soon to enjoy the fruits that grow when master brewers pair up with aspiring small-timers for specialty one-off batches, because they’re likely to sell out again.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 15
Take to the man-made lake in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Take to the man-made lake in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Tualatin Lake at the Commons
Hey, Beaverton -- where’s YOUR regatta featuring hollowed-out pumpkins drifting about in a decorational civic water structure, huh? Advantage: Tualatin.
Hey, Beaverton -- where’s YOUR regatta featuring hollowed-out pumpkins drifting about in a decorational civic water structure, huh? Advantage: Tualatin.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Oct 21-23
GO 8-BIT IN THE BASEMENT
GO 8-BIT IN THE BASEMENT
Oregon Convention Center
In addition to baseball and apple pies, whiling away in a basement with a NES controller in hand is an unimpeachable thread in the fabric of American life, so why not relive these memories in the massive basement of the Oregon Convention Center with a spread of old-school cabinets and cartridges to blow on courtesy of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo?
In addition to baseball and apple pies, whiling away in a basement with a NES controller in hand is an unimpeachable thread in the fabric of American life, so why not relive these memories in the massive basement of the Oregon Convention Center with a spread of old-school cabinets and cartridges to blow on courtesy of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo?
Add  
Saturday
Oct 22
Invoke the spirit of booziness
Invoke the spirit of booziness
Tiffany Center
While Portland gets all the love for its craft beer scene, the artisan distiller scene is doing incredible things with significantly less fanfare. With tastings, seminars, and mixology courses, the Great American Spirits Festival is guaranteed to make a believer of just about anyone.
While Portland gets all the love for its craft beer scene, the artisan distiller scene is doing incredible things with significantly less fanfare. With tastings, seminars, and mixology courses, the Great American Spirits Festival is guaranteed to make a believer of just about anyone.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 22-23
Vegetarians rejoice!
Vegetarians rejoice!
Oregon Convention Center
Meat lovers can’t have all the fun, can they? While Portland shines in the seared-flesh department, no progressive West Coast city of this caliber is truly complete without a solid vegetarian scene, and Portland VegFest is where all of its meatless glory converges on an annual basis.
Meat lovers can’t have all the fun, can they? While Portland shines in the seared-flesh department, no progressive West Coast city of this caliber is truly complete without a solid vegetarian scene, and Portland VegFest is where all of its meatless glory converges on an annual basis.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 29
Bring sexy (and spooky) back
Bring sexy (and spooky) back
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
More than just ex-sorority girls in sexy ____ costumes, the Portland Erotic Ball is the rare yearly opportunity where attendees can enjoy the overlap between the wicked weirdos of Halloween and the world-renowned kink scene that Portland is home to, because, ya know, Portland!
More than just ex-sorority girls in sexy ____ costumes, the Portland Erotic Ball is the rare yearly opportunity where attendees can enjoy the overlap between the wicked weirdos of Halloween and the world-renowned kink scene that Portland is home to, because, ya know, Portland!
Add  
Holiday ale festival
November
Holiday ale festival | Timothy Horn
November
Saturday
Nov 5
The pen is mightier
The pen is mightier
Portland Art Museum
Portland’s literary game is strong, and anyone from an armchair fiction writer to a published mogul will find something of interest at the annual Wordstock Festival.
Portland’s literary game is strong, and anyone from an armchair fiction writer to a published mogul will find something of interest at the annual Wordstock Festival.
Add  
Thursday - Tuesday
Nov 10-15
Feast your eyes on the NW Filmmakers Festival
Feast your eyes on the NW Filmmakers Festival
Portland Art Museum
While disparate places from Calgary to Cleveland are authorized to hand out golden palms for DVD covers like they’re candy, it takes a city like Portland to elevate the appreciation of amateur auteurs and ascendant film buffs alike to the next level.
While disparate places from Calgary to Cleveland are authorized to hand out golden palms for DVD covers like they’re candy, it takes a city like Portland to elevate the appreciation of amateur auteurs and ascendant film buffs alike to the next level.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Nov 18-20
Dig the DIY sci-fi scene
Dig the DIY sci-fi scene
Portland Marriott Waterfront
As the big-money appropriation of nerd culture rears it ugly head into the modern age of sci-fi, it’s comforting to know that Portland is home to the Oregon Science Fiction Convention, a non-profit, volunteer-run event that keeps things just as accessible to the little guy.
As the big-money appropriation of nerd culture rears it ugly head into the modern age of sci-fi, it’s comforting to know that Portland is home to the Oregon Science Fiction Convention, a non-profit, volunteer-run event that keeps things just as accessible to the little guy.
Add  
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 30-Dec 4
Warm your bones with some winter ales
Warm your bones with some winter ales
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Still no sign of Great Lakes Christmas Ale on the horizon for Portland, but the 50+ offerings from regional and national breweries (and a massive cheese and crackers spread!) more than makes up for the lack of this Clevelander’s all-time favorite holiday brew. Seriously, get your dejected Browns fan friend to mail you some. It’s that good.
Still no sign of Great Lakes Christmas Ale on the horizon for Portland, but the 50+ offerings from regional and national breweries (and a massive cheese and crackers spread!) more than makes up for the lack of this Clevelander’s all-time favorite holiday brew. Seriously, get your dejected Browns fan friend to mail you some. It’s that good.
Add  

Sign up here for our daily PDX email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Portland has to offer.

Pete Cottell is a hopeless pumpkin-ale addict who dearly misses spending brisk fall afternoons driving aimlessly through the cornfields of rural Ohio with American Football on repeat. Keep up to date on his wholesale disdain for Starbucks PSL fanatics and SEC football diehards at @Vanifestdestiny.

Related

related

Portland’s 15 Best Parks, Ranked

related

Portland's Cocktail Bucket List: The 50 Drinks to Try Before You Die

related

Ridiculous Myths People Believe About Portland