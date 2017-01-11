Portland’s Best October Events

Fri

Get fresh at the Fresh Hops Fest It’s easy to get lost among the million beer fests that descend upon Portland every fall, but the Fresh Hops Fest may be the mightiest unsung hero of them all. If you like hops, you’ll love the farm-to-tap freshness offered by the gamut of regional breweries that lie in the fertile crescent of Cascadia. If you don’t like hops, please leave. Now.

Oaks Amusement Park

Get fresh at the Fresh Hops Fest Oaks Amusement Park It’s easy to get lost among the million beer fests that descend upon Portland every fall, but the Fresh Hops Fest may be the mightiest unsung hero of them all. If you like hops, you’ll love the farm-to-tap freshness offered by the gamut of regional breweries that lie in the fertile crescent of Cascadia. If you don’t like hops, please leave. Now.