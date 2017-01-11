Portland’s Best October Events

Whether it’s beer festivals or zombie shenanigans that get you hot and bothered, Portland is absolutely crawling with them this October. We wouldn’t recommend indulging too hard before blasting zombies with paintballs, but just about every other event on this list presents the perfect opportunity to layer up with an autumn sweater and your booze jacket, check your dignity at the door, and enjoy adultified versions of fall family classics.
Oct 1-31
Get lost -- and terrified -- in the original corn maze Sauvie Island With Portland being completely overrun with nostalgic Midwestern transplants, a corn maze at the Pumpkin Patch makes about as much sense as any other Halloween attraction in the northwest. Rumors of zombie lumbersexuals stalking the maze abound, but you’ll have to make the trek to Sauvie’s and find out on your own.
Oct 2 Fri
Get fresh at the Fresh Hops Fest Oaks Amusement Park It’s easy to get lost among the million beer fests that descend upon Portland every fall, but the Fresh Hops Fest may be the mightiest unsung hero of them all. If you like hops, you’ll love the farm-to-tap freshness offered by the gamut of regional breweries that lie in the fertile crescent of Cascadia. If you don’t like hops, please leave. Now.
Oct 2 Fri
Freak out at Clark County Scaregrounds Ridgefield, WA As if suburban Vancouver wasn’t scary enough, it now has a haunted asylum and 3D funhouse full of enough zombie clowns to make you wonder which of them are undead and which are just members of The Couve’s vibrant Juggalo scene. Friday-Sunday.
Oct 3 Sat
Cheese off at The Wedge Green Dragon Bistro & Pub Hey you! Guy who spends half an hour overdoing it with the cheese samples at New Seasons! Why don’t you just spend $15 and go legit with your endless cheese chomping at this expertly curated once-a-year fantasia of cheese? You won’t even have to bring your own crackers this time! And there’s beer! That you can drink on site without getting kicked out again!
Oct 3 Sat
Shoot zombies at Fields of Terror Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm Tulips are pretty cool, but a zombie-hunting paintball challenge and a corn maze led by a train of zombie cows is much, much cooler. Fridays & Saturdays.
Oct 3 Sat
Face your fears at FrightTown Memorial Coliseum A three-in-one haunted house situation is a great value in the heebie-jeebies department, and you can count on this one being that much creepier due to it being in the basement of Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 10 Sat
Hunt for brews at the Portland Urban Beer Hunt Various locations in East Portland A lot like The Amazing Race, only it takes place in Portland rather than some questionable banana republic, and there’s a lot less crying and a lot more beer. Pretty much perfect, right?
Oct 10 Sat
Compare apples to apples at NW Ciderfest Pioneer Courthouse Square It’s no secret that cider is the next IPA, and the Pacific Northwest is poised to be the Napa of cider production. Gluten-free crusaders love the stuff too, but the 30+ cideries and handsome food cart selection are more than enough of the good stuff for everyone in attendance.
Oct 10 Sat
Fly high at the Oregon Hemp Convention Portland Expo Center They had us at “testing” and “giveaways,” but in all seriousness, this is slated to be a watershed moment in what will be a long and prosperous future for the cannabis industry in the state of Oregon. We can finally tell Washington to take its overtaxed nugs and shove it, if nothing else!
Oct 11 Sun
Eat the beasts at Wild About Game Resort at the Mountain Reap the benefits as chefs from Portland and Seattle converge on Mt. Hood for Wild About Game, a cook-off featuring various victims of Noah’s back-of-the-ark butcher shop.
Oct 17 Sat
Stumptown ZombieCon Dixie Tavern Get decked out like a zombie with the help of onsite makeup artists and enjoy a bar crawl for the damned through Old Town and Chinatown. Be careful as to not mix up your crew with one of the neighborhoods many, uh, “locals.”
Oct 17 Sat
Wrap your gourd around the Killer Pumpkin Fest Green Dragon Bistro & Pub As #basic as its latte cohort may be, pumpkin beer is no suburbanized slouch when it comes to seasonal brews. Sample over 25 pumpkin brews and learn for yourself that no Uggs or yoga pants are required to enjoy the spicy, sweet, and malty excellence of a real beer drinker’s fall beverage of choice.
Oct 17 Sat
Go full tilt at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo Oregon Convention Center An armada of old-school arcade games on free-play mode and enough beer to make all those quarters you spent on Tapper back in the day seem worth enduring cosplayers.
Oct 21 Wed
Get buzzed at the Caffeine Crawl Various locations You were bound to get jacked on that sweet Colombian brown anyways, so you might as well team up with other caffeine junkies and wander around the various neighborhoods in Portland in search of your fix. With stops at Water Ave and Coava as part of an 8.2-mile loop, route #3 is our pick for the year.
Oct 24 Sat
Lift your spirits at the Great American Distillers Fest Leftbank Annex We’re talkin’ spirits here, and not the kind that haunt the old mill near grandma’s house every October. With booths from local masters like Bull Run, House Spirits, and New Deal on site, you’ll find out the fun way that Portland is at the forefront of the craft liquor movement that’s taking America by storm.
Oct 24 Sat
Moonwalk during Thrill the World Location TBD Join a legion of zombies in conducting a worldwide dance to Michael Jackson’s "Thriller." Oh, and in case you can’t dance, there are lessons leading up to the event.