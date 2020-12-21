The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Portland

It’s a bit ironic that in 2020, the year most people are likely desperate to celebrate the end of, there won’t be the same level of revelry as in years past. As COVID-19 rates continue to spike in Portland and the rest of the state (and country), cramped dance parties and Champagne flights at bars are out of the question. Historic New Year's Eve parties like the Governor’s Ball have been canceled, and the many dinners and Champagne toasts at Portland’s top restaurants are gone for the year, or for good. Like the rest of the year, the end of 2020 is looking to be... disappointing.

But not all is lost. There is still some revelry to be had seeing goodbye to this horrendous year. It’s just going to look a little different than before. Here are a few opportunities to celebrate the end of this godforsaken year in the City of Roses.