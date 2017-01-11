Every Summer Outdoor Movie in Portland, Now in One Calendar

Movie theaters are cool and all, but here in Oregon, we tend to take advantage of the short window of not-rain we’re allotted to go the hell outside. Luckily, we’ve got a wealth of options for sitting outside and being movie nerds, from movies in the parks and cocktail screenings at Pix, to films under the Ross Island Bridge and above Hotel deLuxe courtesy of the NW Film Center, to cult flicks paired with food carts at Cartopia... because Portland. Here’s everything that’s playing outdoors this summer.

(Editor’s Note: This doesn’t include Pioneer Square’s Flicks on the Bricks, taking Place July 24 & 31 and Aug 7 & 14, since the lineup has yet to be announced.)