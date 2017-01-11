Portland’s 11 Essential September Events

Now that the effects of global warming have finally become palpable in the latter half of Portland’s otherwise magical summers, we need September to pull through in the clutch now more than ever. Thankfully, outdoor events centered around drinking, eating, and even dressing like a zombie are pulling through in the clutch exactly when we need them. It’ll be rain, books, and depression season before you know it, so check out this carefully curated list of events and get the hell out of your living room while you still can!
Sep 1-7
Various locations
Become an undead cannibal at the Portland Film Festival Various locations With such diverse metropolises as Bangor, Cleveland, and Shreveport now hosting film festivals, you’ve really got to do something to set yourself apart. In its third year, the Portland Film Fest plans to supplement its lineup of documentaries and mumblecore dramas with a zombie crawl in which they’ll try to break the world record for most extras in a short film. And said film will be directed by the son of the dude who directed Night of the Living Dead.
Sep 1-27
Be Happy Gilmore at the 19th Hole Hotel deLuxe Is there a better way to remain in denial of summer coming to an end than by playing nine holes of mini golf on the roof of one of Downtown Portland’s trendiest hotels? The $6-per-round course is paired with food carts, beer, and wine -- plus a special pop-up dinner by Chef Jun Robles’ Neesay on September 2. Wednesday through Sunday only.
Sep 3 Thu
Celebrate Country Cat’s new cookbook... by eating a ton Country Cat Dinnerhouse & Bar Celebrate the release of Country Cat chefs Adam & Jackie Sappington’s new cookbook, Heartlandia, with a three-course meal featuring bread pudding-stuffed lamb shoulder and other amazing stuff that you can learn to cook in the book, but will probably screw up.
Sep 6 Sun
Get (clam) baked at Thirst Bistro Thirst Bistro Imagine spending just $39 to enjoy all the best parts of a New England clambake -- clams, mussels, and corn on the cob galore -- then picture all of that without the worst part of a clam bake, which is actual New Englanders.
Sep 11 Fri
Stuff yourself at the Vancouver International Food Fest St. Joseph Catholic School Formerly known as, um, the “Vancouver Sausage Fest,” it’s unclear whether the rebranding of this pleasantly suburban food festival was an effort to erase everyone’s mental image of a standard ‘Couve dude with a vape pen in one hand and the keys to a lifted F-350 in the other. More likely, it was an attempt to further entice people from across the river to take our little brother city seriously in terms of foodstuffs. It’s good eats and better people-watching either way, so why not? And if need be, you can get a lift home in an F-350!
Sep 12 Sat
Prost up at Widmer’s Oktoberfest Windmer Brothers Brewing Co. Oktoberfest comes in September, and at an actual place that calls itself a "gasthaus" -- that’s so German! The fest includes mugs of beer, live music, and more sausage than a trip to Old Town.
Sep 12 Sat
Drink for a cause at Brews for New Avenues Leftbank Annex A $10 ticket helps raise money for foster and homeless youth by affording you the rare opportunity to drink beers from Brekeriet, Freigeist, Rooie Dop, and about 20 other oddities your beer-dweeb neighbor with the goatee and the MG Midget fantasizes about nightly before falling asleep in his waterbed. Everyone wins!
Sep 12 Sat
Citywide
Let TriMet be your DD for the day Citywide In honor of the grand opening of the newest MAX line, all lines of the TriMet vehicles -- bus, streetcar, and MAX light rail -- are free ALL DAY LONG. This is the perfect opportunity to check out all those bars down in Milwaukie right off the Orange Line -- Duffy’s and Golden Nugget being our two favorite dives -- in advance of when Milwaukie inevitably ends up being the last part of Portland in which you can afford to live.
Sep 17 Thu
Various locations
Gorge for days at Feast Portland Various locations A while back, one of our national editors called Feast the best food festival in the country. He stands by his words. Some of the main events are sold out at this point, but you can still hit a bunch of events. Our picks? The Sandwich Invitational, the Oregon Bounty Grand Tasting, and the Brunch Village, all of which still have tickets available. There are also dinners, talks, parties, and more... all involving food and booze. Best jump on something soon.
Sep 19 Sat
Oregon Convention Center
Meet Princess Leia at Rose City Comic Con Oregon Convention Center Let the posers and the cosplaying pornstars have San Diego Comic-Con -- like Sasquatch is to Brochella, Rose City Comic Con is still small enough to be accessible and fun for true fans of nerd-dom (which do NOT include the former sorority girl in your office who just now got into math rock and Doctor Who), but big enough to attract entertainment heavyweights like Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Robert Englund.
Sep 19-20
Go to War(saw) with your stomach at the Portland Polish Festival St. Stanislaus Church Another day, another sausage fest. This incredible, often-overlooked Polish throwdown includes authentic food prepared in a parking lot. Dancing welcome. Jokes about screen-doored submarines will not be tolerated.