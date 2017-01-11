Portland’s 11 Essential September Events

Fri

Stuff yourself at the Vancouver International Food Fest Formerly known as, um, the “Vancouver Sausage Fest,” it’s unclear whether the rebranding of this pleasantly suburban food festival was an effort to erase everyone’s mental image of a standard ‘Couve dude with a vape pen in one hand and the keys to a lifted F-350 in the other. More likely, it was an attempt to further entice people from across the river to take our little brother city seriously in terms of foodstuffs. It’s good eats and better people-watching either way, so why not? And if need be, you can get a lift home in an F-350!

St. Joseph Catholic School

