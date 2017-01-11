Events

The 15 Best Beer Events in Portland This Spring

By Published On 03/23/2015 By Published On 03/23/2015
Shutterstock/StockLite

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

Maybe you didn't believe us when we gave you 16 reasons why Portland is America's best beer city (what, are you from Seattle?), or maybe you thought we were exaggerating when we said PDX has a beer festival every weekend. Well, now that it's spring we've got plenty of proof for the latter, so much so that we had to pick Stumptown's very best beer events this season and put 'em together in one handy calendar. You're welcome...

Related

related

15 Facts About Portland That Are Actually Lies

related

The 14 Naughtiest Things You Can Do in Portland

related

26 Ways to Tell Transplants and Locals Apart in Portland

related

15 Facts About Portland That Are Actually Lies
Fort George Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Mar 27 Fri

Fort George’s 8th Birthday Party Not that you need a reason to head to the coast, but Fort George is celebrating its eighth birthday with Seattle rock band the Cave Singers!

Astoria, OR

Fort George’s 8th Birthday Party Astoria, OR Not that you need a reason to head to the coast, but Fort George is celebrating its eighth birthday with Seattle rock band the Cave Singers!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Mar 28 Sat

Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival Exclusive releases and special tastes of more than 70 of the freshest new beers.

Saravez

Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival Saravez Exclusive releases and special tastes of more than 70 of the freshest new beers.

Add
Portland Spring Beer and Wine Fest

Date

Event

Location

Apr 3 Fri

Spring Beer & Wine Fest The region’s best breweries, wineries, chefs, and chocolatiers are getting together under one roof. They’ll even have a big screen if you’re afraid of missing the Timbers and Blazer games!

Oregon Convention Center

Spring Beer & Wine Fest Oregon Convention Center The region’s best breweries, wineries, chefs, and chocolatiers are getting together under one roof. They’ll even have a big screen if you’re afraid of missing the Timbers and Blazer games!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Hops & Hops: Beer Dinner One of our favorite breweries, Breakside, is teaming up with Chef Dolich at The Bent Brick for a pairing dinner AND the release of four new beers.

Breakside Brewery & Tasting Room

Hops & Hops: Beer Dinner Breakside Brewery & Tasting Room One of our favorite breweries, Breakside, is teaming up with Chef Dolich at The Bent Brick for a pairing dinner AND the release of four new beers.

Add
Lardo PDX

Date

Event

Location

Apr 13 Mon

Fort George Tap Takeover From Monday through Friday Astoria’s lauded Fort George Brewery will take over all the taps at Lardo’s Hawthorne location. Expect a bunch of special one offs as well as your usual favorites.

Lardo

Fort George Tap Takeover Lardo From Monday through Friday Astoria’s lauded Fort George Brewery will take over all the taps at Lardo’s Hawthorne location. Expect a bunch of special one offs as well as your usual favorites.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

Migration Brewing & Craft Malting Guild Single Batch Beer Release Migration Brewing and the Craft Malting Guild are teaming up to showcase craft malts and craft brewing. The first 100 get free metal pint cups!

Migration Brewing

Migration Brewing & Craft Malting Guild Single Batch Beer Release Migration Brewing Migration Brewing and the Craft Malting Guild are teaming up to showcase craft malts and craft brewing. The first 100 get free metal pint cups!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Wed

Brews & Beats Central Oregon breweries come together in Portland at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom for a night of great music and even better beer.

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Brews & Beats McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Central Oregon breweries come together in Portland at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom for a night of great music and even better beer.

Add
PDX Green Dragon

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

BEERGASM Boneyard Beer kicks off its first BEERGASM Fest at Rogue’s Green Dragon in Southeast Portland with 16 local breweries.

Green Dragon Bistro & Pub

BEERGASM Green Dragon Bistro & Pub Boneyard Beer kicks off its first BEERGASM Fest at Rogue’s Green Dragon in Southeast Portland with 16 local breweries.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

Upper Left Food & Brew 40 breweries and 20 chefs showcase their craft to support three local charities in this first annual event.

Velo Cult

Upper Left Food & Brew Velo Cult 40 breweries and 20 chefs showcase their craft to support three local charities in this first annual event.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Thu

Beer Machines A steampunk ode to the craft beer revolution with a huge warehouse party!

Pure Space

Beer Machines Pure Space A steampunk ode to the craft beer revolution with a huge warehouse party!

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

Cheers to Belgian Beers Back for its ninth year, Cheers to Belgian Beers celebrates those funky sours that are taking over our city.

Metalcraft Fabrication

Cheers to Belgian Beers Metalcraft Fabrication Back for its ninth year, Cheers to Belgian Beers celebrates those funky sours that are taking over our city.

Add

related

The 14 Naughtiest Things You Can Do in Portland
Ecliptic Beer Mile

Date

Event

Location

May 31 Sun

Ecliptic Beer Mile Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Beer Mile Ecliptic Brewing Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

Add
Portland Fruit Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6-8

Fruit Beer Fest The biggest celebration of fruity beer once again takes over the Burnside Brewing parking lot with more beers than ever before.

Burnside Brewing Co.

Fruit Beer Fest Burnside Brewing Co. The biggest celebration of fruity beer once again takes over the Burnside Brewing parking lot with more beers than ever before.

Add
PDX Beer Week

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-21

PDX Beer Week Pizza Schmizza is bringing back PDX Beer Week for ten days in June. Keep your eye on the website as more events are announced.

Various locations

PDX Beer Week Various locations Pizza Schmizza is bringing back PDX Beer Week for ten days in June. Keep your eye on the website as more events are announced.

Add
Rye Beer Fest

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Rye Beer Fest Returning once again as part of PDX Beer Week, EastBurn hosts a collection of rye beers in a family friendly event (at least until 10pm!).

EastBurn

Rye Beer Fest EastBurn Returning once again as part of PDX Beer Week, EastBurn hosts a collection of rye beers in a family friendly event (at least until 10pm!).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Oregon Garden Brewfest The 11th annual brewfest at the Oregon Garden brings together 65 breweries and more than 130 beers in an 80 acre botanical garden.

Oregon Garden

Oregon Garden Brewfest Oregon Garden The 11th annual brewfest at the Oregon Garden brings together 65 breweries and more than 130 beers in an 80 acre botanical garden.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like