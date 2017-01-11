Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Portland This Summer

Dust off your beer koozie and your favorite pair of cut-offs, because summer -- or "less rainy season," as we like to call it -- is right around the corner! Though the official three-month stretch of pure sun-soaked bliss that serves as a gentle reminder of why you moved here in the first place doesn’t "officially" start until Independence Day, we’ve got plenty of beer festivals, bike parties, and other shenanigans to whet your appetite until it’s finally time to put down that copy of Infinite Jest and crawl out of the cave you’ve been living in the for the past nine months. Behold: the best events this summer has to offer!
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Thu
Celebrate Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French Or get all gringo with it and have a few too many Coronas in honor of “cinco de drinko” -- it beats spending the weekend alone drinking Baja Blast at a Taco Bell.
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
Embrace the malty magnificence of Belgian beer Belgians don’t mess around when it comes to yeast. Cheers to Belgian Beers brings out the mad scientist in regional brewers by challenging them to experiment with a single strain of yeast determined at random before the event, which is guaranteed to yield tangy, malty masterpieces any and all beer enthusiasts should try.
Date
Event
Location
May 13 Fri
Make the pilgrimage to WhiskeyTown It’s unclear whether the contentious alt-country troubadour Ryan Adams signed off on this event namechecking his first band, but more than enough local distilleries and bartenders who are handy with the beloved brown burning stuff will be on hand to make even Adams himself forget what he was complaining about in the first place.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Sun
Pour one out for Fred Industrial Southeast’s Hair of the Dog Brewing Company is in its 11th year of celebrating the life of Fred Eckhardt, the OG of beer journalism, and the event has only gotten better with age. This Blue Dot’s for you, Fred.
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Sun
Drink some Ecliptic beer, run a mile, then drink some more Your neon-clad runner freak neighbor’s marathon this is not. Leave it to one of our favorite new-ish breweries in North Portland to host a run so short that even the laziest of beer nerds could accomplish it without changing out of their cargo shorts and Keens.
Date
Event
Location
May 27-Jun 13
Get rosey The Grand Floral Parade on Saturday, June 11th may be the marquee event of the Portland Rose Festival for the unknowing, but the Dragon Boat Races on the 11th and 12th are the real spectacle to behold for us city folk who think we’ve seen it all.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Wed
Laugh your ass off Portland’s comedy scene has arrived, and this perennially stacked lineup of true comedy fans' comics at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival -- featuring Brendon Small, Matt Braunger, and Rachel Bloom, to name a few -- is the perfect punctuation mark to Bridgetown's ascendancy to being one of the best of its kind.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9-Jul 4
Hop on a bike It takes Portland the better part of a month to finish patting itself on the bike for how astoundingly bike-friendly it is, but the payoff comes in the form of several thousand nude cyclists joining up on June 25th for the World Naked Bike Ride, so the fanfare of Pedalpalooza is obviously worth it.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Get to know your rye-PAs If you think you knew everything there is to know about IPAs, think again: rye IPA is a thing, and it is totally delicious. Go to the Rye Beer Fest and drink a bunch of it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Sip on sweeter beers Acknowledging the Portland Fruit Beer Festival being loved to death in years past, the fruit beer freaks at Burnside Brewing have upgraded this year by moving the event away from their parking lot and into the shade of the North Park Blocks. Did someone say bocce ball?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Fri
Hit the 'Couve for its brews It’s a known fact amongst Portlanders that Washington’s beer and wine game is on point, so grab a DD and traverse the I-5 bridge to the ‘Couve for a solid weekend of vino tourism that is the Craft Beer & Winefest, courtesy of our neighbors to the north.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Publicly display your vegan-hood Good news: (most) beer is vegan! Even good-er news: the food at the Vegan Beer & Food Festival is even more delicious after a dozen tasters!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Drink in a garden, but not a beer garden Lush scenery, fantastic flora, and enough regional and national breweries on hand at the Oregon Garden Brewfest to make all that plant life exciting!
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Party with the LGBT community Portland's annual LGBT Pride Festival lands again at Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park, culminating in a parade on Sunday, June 19th.
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Stuff yourself with cheese and beer If you can’t bring your significant other for solidarity's sake to the Portland Beer & Cheese Fest, you might want to sleep on the couch as a precautionary measure that night.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Fri
Try beers from around the world Over 200 varieties of beer from around the world at the Portland International Beerfest pair quite well with convenient MAX access to ensure your globetrotting tastebuds are able to make it home safe at the end of the night.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Drink craft beer with purpose Craft beer is always in season in Portland, but with summer not technically starting until July 4th, you might as well pregame accordingly at the Portland Craft Beer Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Get out to the country A hazy weekend at the Oregon Country Fair, though the latter is technically not in Portland, is a rite of passage that’s right up there with a bike wreck and a patch of moss on your car. Get friendly with some OG hippies with overnight access to see where the real fun is at, although the people-watching is top-notch from just about any vantage point.
Veneta, OR
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Do the walk and drink It's the Mississippi Street Fair! Enjoy North Portland’s premiere avenue for walking around and drinking on the weekend by spending a Saturday in July walking around and drinking!
N. Mississippi Ave between Fremont and Skidmore
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Sun
Tube the Willamette ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The city wants you to know that it’s safe to swim in the Willamette -- so much so that they sponsor a giant tubing event on it every year. We’ve done it plenty of times, and we’re not growing any extra fingers yet, so get after it at The Big Float while the gettin’s good.
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
Drink wine for France's revolution It's the Bastille Festival! Wine! Cheese! Baguettes! Oui oui!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Eat your body weight in marionberries Anyone who argues that marionberries are really just blackberries with a different name should be dragged into the street and beaten with a rolling pin. After you’re done with that, head to the Ecotrust Building for the Oregon Berry Festival to pick up some delicious fresh berries and make that person a pie!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Party on for Buckman Kerns EastBurn is one of the inner eastside’s most tragically underrated bars, so here’s hoping the Buckman Kerns Brewfest Block Party and the bevy of other wonderful events it's hosting this summer finally shines some light on how vital it is to the booming beer scene of Buckman and Kerns.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Watch burly men do lumberjack things Portland proper has its fair share of bagpipes and plaid, but the promise of "heavy athletics" (log throwing!) is totally a spectacle that makes the trek to Gresham for the Portland Highland Games well worth it.
Mount Hood Community College (Gresham)
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Tue
Pucker up Get down with an expertly curated selection of the finest and freshest sour beers this top-notch bottle shop sets its sights on for a week of Puckerfest 10.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Wed
Toast to the brewers of Oregon People claim to move to Oregon for all sorts of reasons, but we all know it’s really just for access to our unparalleled selection of beer -- much of which will be on display at the Oregon Brewers Festival.
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
Pick up handmade goods Renegade Craft Fair: it’s like an IRL Etsy shop with food and booze!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Sun
Rage in Montavilla Thanks to the slow creep of gentrification, Montavilla is no longer just a sleepy little community on the other side of Mount Tabor. There’s tons of cool stuff over there worth checking out, and the Montavilla Street Fair is the time to do it!
SE Stark between 76th and 82nd
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Get weird at Fremont Fest We sorely miss the glory days of Dean’s Scene, but the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood is still home to McPeet's and Smallwares, so it’s well worth the visit for the annual Fremont Fest on the neighborhood’s main drag.
NE Fremont @ 41st-49th Sts
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12-14
Eat your way through Oregon Known as one of the best ways to experience all the dishes and brews the state has to offer, the Bite of Oregon is a veritable smorgasbord of Oregon-based breweries and restaurants putting out bite-sized portions at bite-sized prices for maximum indulgence.
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13 Sat
Do the family-friendly walk & drink While the debauchery of the Last Thursdays past is sorely missed, the Alberta Street Fair is a fine PG-rated surrogate for the popular Old Portland standby/food tourist hot spot. The drum circles will be back before you even realized they were gone.
NE Alberta St
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Sun
Celebrate India Show up to India Festival for the dancing; stay for the tikka masala.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Thu
Carbo-load Offset all the wine at Festa Italiana with a giant pile of carbs, and you’re good to go.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 25 Thu
Realize that organic beer rules The amount of brewers that just happen to be organic on top of great -- like HUB, Laurelwood, and Thirsty Bear, to name a few -- is staggering, but what’s even more shocking about the Organic Brewers Festival is how uncrowded and friendly it is. Did we mention the MAX drops you off right in front of the park? It’s a win-win!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26-Sep 5
Eat all the greasy food at the Oregon State Fair Those Snickers bars won’t deep-fry themselves, ya reckon?
Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Do another PG-rated walk & drink At the Belmont Street Fair, it's family-friendly food and fun in what’s probably the most family-friendly part of close-in Southeast.
SE Belmont St between 33rd and 39th
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Pickle everything at the Oregon Fermentation Festival Now we can add a DIY pickling station to the long list of excuses to make the trek out to Sauvie Island on a breezy September afternoon!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Thu
Find a slice of Munich at Mount Angel Oktoberfest Short of flying all the way to Bavaria, the yearly Oktoberfest at this charming little town just north of Salem is about as authentic as it gets when it comes to small-town attempts at the German extravaganza.
Downtown Mount Angel
Date
Event
Location
Sep 15 Thu
Eat food from some of the best chefs in the world Though Feast Portland, this world-renowned culinary bacchanal, is expensive, exclusive, and a little bit full of itself, it’s also totally worth it.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Sat
Tap into your inner Eastern European The Polish Festival is possibly the only sausagefest you’ll ever hear us wholeheartedly recommending you to attend!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
Hit up Oaks Park Oktoberfest The old time charm of Oaks Park is one of the few civic relics that tethers Portland to the good old days, which makes it the perfect place to down a few pints and get busy with some schnitzel at its version of Oktoberfest. Know your limits before jumping on that Ferris wheel, though!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Sat
Bliss out on all things weed
A typical conversation at Hempstalk:
“Legalize it!”
“Uh, yeah dude. We did!”
“Oh. Wanna throw down a chill by the river?”
“Yeah, bro!”
Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park
