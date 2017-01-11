Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Portland This Summer

Fri

Get out to the country A hazy weekend at the Oregon Country Fair, though the latter is technically not in Portland, is a rite of passage that’s right up there with a bike wreck and a patch of moss on your car. Get friendly with some OG hippies with overnight access to see where the real fun is at, although the people-watching is top-notch from just about any vantage point.

Veneta, OR

Get out to the country Veneta, OR A hazy weekend at the Oregon Country Fair, though the latter is technically not in Portland, is a rite of passage that’s right up there with a bike wreck and a patch of moss on your car. Get friendly with some OG hippies with overnight access to see where the real fun is at, although the people-watching is top-notch from just about any vantage point.