8 Can’t-Miss PDX Events This June

With fake summer transitioning to real summer this month, it’s time to go full throttle on the Portland traditions of beer, cocktails, bacon, and nudity. These eight essential June events tick off all those boxes. Oh, and there’s cider for good measure.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1-7

Negroni Week The first week of June is dedicated to every hipster's not-Pabst favorite drink, the Negroni. Dozens of bars and restaurants around the city are putting their own spins on the classic. And it’s all for charity -- so you should absolutely get another round. Or six.

Citywide

The Growler Guys - Portland

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

The Growler Guys' 1st Anniversary Party One of the best additions to Portland’s growler-shop scene turns one, and they’re pouring commemorative glasses full of some of the area’s best beer and cider to celebrate.

Growler Guys

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

Jon Lovitz Contrary to Steve Martin’s insistence on the SNL anniversary show, Jon Lovitz isn’t dead. To prove it, he’ll be at Helium to tell jokes and endure cries of “it stinks” from the seats of Portland’s most intimate comedy club.

Helium Comedy Club

PDX Beer Week

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Portland Beer Week Most cities have beer weeks. But when you’re the best damned beer city in the US, you have to go big. Luckily, the week includes the Fruit Beer Fest, the Battle of the Belgians, the Rye Beer Fest, the Beer & Cheese Fest, beer dinners, a pig roast, and, um, more fests.

Citywide

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Game of Thrones Pub Trivia The Geeks Who Drink are putting on a trivia night for the people that pirate Game of Thrones, and presumably their dates/siblings, because Game of Thrones.

Punch Bowl Social

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Oregon Garden Brewfest The 11th annual Brewfest at the Oregon Garden brings together 68 breweries and a dozen bands in an 80-acre botanical garden in the tiny town of Silverton.

Oregon Garden

Cider Summit NW

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Cider Summit Portland Now in its fifth year, the Cider Summit returns with a roster of 150+ reasons that apples are better than oranges and that cider is the new beer.

The Fields Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

World Naked Bike Ride Portland’s storied tradition of nudity and bikes returns to give the city its annual dose of grossed-out prudes and horrifying cases of road rash.

Citywide

