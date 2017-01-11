8 Can’t-Miss PDX Events This June

Negroni Week The first week of June is dedicated to every hipster's not-Pabst favorite drink, the Negroni. Dozens of bars and restaurants around the city are putting their own spins on the classic. And it’s all for charity -- so you should absolutely get another round. Or six.

Negroni Week Citywide The first week of June is dedicated to every hipster's not-Pabst favorite drink, the Negroni. Dozens of bars and restaurants around the city are putting their own spins on the classic. And it’s all for charity -- so you should absolutely get another round. Or six.