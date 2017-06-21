Everything You Need to Do This Summer in Portland

Portland hasn’t rebranded summer as “beer fest season” just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the powers that be chose to make the switch after attending just a few of the big ones we have on deck this year. Throw in some waterfront fun and a few fairs in the woods and you’ve got the makings of one of the most ambitious summers we’ve seen in years. Slather yourself in sunscreen, get your bike tuned up, and find your best tank top, because this list of every event worth checking out is loaded with warm weather wonder!
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
Love wins! There will be food/drink, musical acts, and so much entertainment to keep you busy all weekend.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
Can you really say you had a good summer if you didn’t partake in passing around a massive chicken leg like a joint while a bunch of lit majors dance around to lute music?
Saturday
Jun 17
Relative newcomer Culmination has made their mark with some rad pairings-based beer fests, so this celebration of cheese and beer is sure to be a good one.
Wednesday
Jun 21
We love the sushi belt at Fred Meyer just as much as the next guy, but the lack of sake is a real drag. Make up for it by perusing the fermented rice wonder at this fest.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 23-25
The Organic Beer fest is in its first year of a slight rebranding, but don’t worry -- it’s still all organic. There will be over 60 boozy options to pick from (some meads and ciders included) as well as food carts making sure you stay satisfied.
Friday - Sunday
Jun 23-25
Pearl District North Park Blocks
Oregon and the lesser states of the union have plenty of beer to be proud of, but it’s good to broaden your horizons when given the opportunity. This is that opportunity.
Saturday
Jun 24
You can’t really call yourself a real Portlander until you’ve dropped trou and joined thousands of other citizens of this fine city in one of the largest nude bike protests in the world.
Sunday
Jun 25
Kinda like the Red Bull Flügtag, only with rafts made out of milk cartons. How wholesome!
Friday - Sunday
Jun 30-Jul 2
In which Portland finds any excuse it can to celebrate how much craft beer is available within the tri-county area. We certainly aren’t complaining about it!
Tuesday
Jul 4
Home of bumper cars, a merry-go-round, and all manner of other mild amusements kids of this day and age have no appreciation for, Oaks Park is a true gem of a bygone era that’s the perfect setting for partaking in something as wholesome and American as 4th of July fireworks.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Did you know Portland’s Vancouver, aka “The ‘Couve”, was there before the other Vancouver? If that ain’t reason enough to celebrate ‘Murica in one of the Portland area’s most reluctant suburbs, we don’t know what is.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 7-9
Veneta, OR
Granola-and-patchouli themed family gathering by day, hippy hoedown by night. If you have to ask about Oregon Country Fair, you’ll probably never know.
Saturday
Jul 8
N Mississippi Street between Fremont and Skidmore
Weekend nights are rowdy enough as it is, but it turns out NoPo’s foremost entertainment district is fit for boozy meandering when the sun is up too.
Wednesday
Jul 12
Local alt weekly Willamette Week throws an annual block party filled with vendors and swag to celebrate their annual list of the city’s most beloved oddities, which has included gems like “Best Therapy Llama” and “Best Raccoon.” It’s delightfully bizarre and vastly underrated.
Saturday
Jul 15
For the seventh year running, the city of Portland does its part in convincing local recreationalists that swimming in the Willamette is safe by encouraging a mass of people in tubes to lock arms and float around on the river.
Saturday
Jul 15
Drinking whiskey and heaving bolts of wood around out in Gresham? Don’t mind if I do!
Saturday
Jul 22
Celebrate your real-life completion of the Oregon Trail
Main Street (Oregon City)
Your old Apple II probably never told you the real Oregon Trail actually ended in this grossly underrated southeast suburb of Oregon City, but that’s probably because you died of cholera before you ever finished damn game. Consider this a consolation that takes place in the real world.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 22-23
8114 SE Division Street
Punks and activists had zines before they had the Internet, and it’s something we should all be supporting now more than ever. Hit this all inclusive, all ages event from 12-6pm.
Wednesday - Sunday
Jul 26-30
There’s enough niche beer festivals celebrating bizarre brews and underappreciated methods to last Portland a lifetime, but if you only go to one, this should be it.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 29-30
Swing by this local craft fair before dropping a C note at West Elm this weekend -- the legions of underemployed ceramics and basket weaving majors involved will be grateful you did.
Sunday
Jul 30
SE Stark between 78th & 82nd Avenues
A common mistake of recent transplants is the assumption that nothing cool happens east of 39th Avenue. With goodies like Country Cat, Roscoe’s, and Portland Tub & Tan lying just over the hill from Mt. Tabor Park, they could not be any more wrong.
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 5-6
There better be a station offering and milk and bread chasers at this event, because an event devoted to hot sauce samples just seems cruel without one.
Sunday
Aug 13
Skip the endless line at Bollywood Theater and, just this once, opt for some authentic Indian food and dancing.
Saturday
Aug 19
Watch responsible adults careen down a massive hill
Who says kids under the legal drinking age get to have all the fun and fly down a hill in a homemade soapbox cart?
Thursday - Saturday
Aug 24-26
The fest runs from 11am - 11pm and is totally free to get into. There will, of course, be food and wine. There will also be dancing, beer gardens, and other entertainment.
Sunday
Aug 27
SE Hawthorne, between 31st and 38th Avenues
As the rest of Portland rapidly evolves into a maze of mixed-use buildings and clogged motorways, Hawthorne has quietly remained the grungy wonderland of the ‘90’s that the city is leaving behind. Gear up with a hula hoop and a djembe for this one and you’ll fit right in.
Saturday
Sep 2
There’s some truth to the infamous Portlandia skit about pickling things, and this year it can be found at an event space in East Portland that looks tailor-made for those twee, highly Instagrammable weddings where the couple spends a ton of money on making it looks like they barely spent any. But there’s an extensive cache of kimchi and sour beer waiting for us at this one, so it’ll be worth the trek.
