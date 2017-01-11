Events

10 Can't-Miss PDX Events This May

By Published On 04/29/2015 By Published On 04/29/2015
McMenamins UFO Festival

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

All of the Insane Things Tom Hardy Does on 'Taboo'

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

Spring has finally sprung in PDX and... um, things are still pretty great. But things will be even greater if you take advantage of these 10 must-hit May events.

Related

related

19 Actually Great Date Ideas in Portland

related

26 Ways to Tell Transplants and Locals Apart in Portland

related

15 Facts About Portland That Are Actually Lies

related

19 Actually Great Date Ideas in Portland
Portland Meadows

Date

Event

Location

May 2 Sat

Kentucky Derby Party It’s Derby Day at Portland Meadows! Dress to impress and have a mint julep while enjoying the festivities and probably winning the purse!

Portland Meadows

Kentucky Derby Party Portland Meadows It’s Derby Day at Portland Meadows! Dress to impress and have a mint julep while enjoying the festivities and probably winning the purse!

Add
Flickr/Curtis Perry

Date

Event

Location

May 2-5

Cinco de Mayo Festival Enjoy Cinco de Mayo the only way you can: stuffing yourself with expensive macro brews and funnel cakes until you finally win at ring toss. Closed on May 4th.

Waterfront Park

Cinco de Mayo Festival Waterfront Park Enjoy Cinco de Mayo the only way you can: stuffing yourself with expensive macro brews and funnel cakes until you finally win at ring toss. Closed on May 4th.

Add
Drew Tyson/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 3 Sun

Country Brunch Vote on the best Bloody Mary while enjoying AM-style eats from six of the city’s best brunch-slingers.

Castaway

Country Brunch Castaway Vote on the best Bloody Mary while enjoying AM-style eats from six of the city’s best brunch-slingers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Thu

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Our biggest comedy festival of the year is the time when all the big names come to town for a weekend. Find someone you’re not likely to see elsewhere and buy tickets now (or like, yesterday).

Multiple locations

Bridgetown Comedy Festival Multiple locations Our biggest comedy festival of the year is the time when all the big names come to town for a weekend. Find someone you’re not likely to see elsewhere and buy tickets now (or like, yesterday).

Add
Whiskeytown USA

Date

Event

Location

May 8 Fri

WhiskeyTown USA Local whiskey, music, and food come together under a couple tents in the Pearl. Come for the booze, stay for the party.

NW Front & 17th

WhiskeyTown USA NW Front & 17th Local whiskey, music, and food come together under a couple tents in the Pearl. Come for the booze, stay for the party.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

UFO Festival Where believers, skeptics, and experts come together for speakers, live music, a UFO costume parade, an alien pet costume contest, and beyond!

McMenamins Hotel Oregon

UFO Festival McMenamins Hotel Oregon Where believers, skeptics, and experts come together for speakers, live music, a UFO costume parade, an alien pet costume contest, and beyond!

Add

related

26 Ways to Tell Transplants and Locals Apart in Portland
Star Theater Portland

Date

Event

Location

May 16 Sat

Prom for Adults Dust off your prom dress or fancy slacks, grab a date, and rejoice in the lavish atmosphere of Star Theater for the prom you wish you had.

Star Theater

Prom for Adults Star Theater Dust off your prom dress or fancy slacks, grab a date, and rejoice in the lavish atmosphere of Star Theater for the prom you wish you had.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Wed

Big Lebowski in the Park Enjoy the Dude at Pix’s new outdoor beer garden.

Pix Patisserie

Big Lebowski in the Park Pix Patisserie Enjoy the Dude at Pix’s new outdoor beer garden.

Add
Shy Girls

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Shy Girls Don’t miss the spare R&B-stylings of local sweethearts Shy Girls as they end their latest national tour at the Wonder Ballroom.

Wonder Ballroom

Shy Girls Wonder Ballroom Don’t miss the spare R&B-stylings of local sweethearts Shy Girls as they end their latest national tour at the Wonder Ballroom.

Add
Drew Tyson/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 31 Sun

Ecliptic Beer Mile Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Beer Mile Ecliptic Brewing Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like