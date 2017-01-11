10 Can't-Miss PDX Events This May

Spring has finally sprung in PDX and... um, things are still pretty great. But things will be even greater if you take advantage of these 10 must-hit May events.
Kentucky Derby Party Portland Meadows It’s Derby Day at Portland Meadows! Dress to impress and have a mint julep while enjoying the festivities and probably winning the purse!
Cinco de Mayo Festival Waterfront Park Enjoy Cinco de Mayo the only way you can: stuffing yourself with expensive macro brews and funnel cakes until you finally win at ring toss. Closed on May 4th.
Country Brunch Castaway Vote on the best Bloody Mary while enjoying AM-style eats from six of the city’s best brunch-slingers.
Bridgetown Comedy Festival Multiple locations Our biggest comedy festival of the year is the time when all the big names come to town for a weekend. Find someone you’re not likely to see elsewhere and buy tickets now (or like, yesterday).
WhiskeyTown USA NW Front & 17th Local whiskey, music, and food come together under a couple tents in the Pearl. Come for the booze, stay for the party.
UFO Festival McMenamins Hotel Oregon Where believers, skeptics, and experts come together for speakers, live music, a UFO costume parade, an alien pet costume contest, and beyond!
Prom for Adults Star Theater Dust off your prom dress or fancy slacks, grab a date, and rejoice in the lavish atmosphere of Star Theater for the prom you wish you had.
Big Lebowski in the Park Pix Patisserie Enjoy the Dude at Pix’s new outdoor beer garden.
Shy Girls Wonder Ballroom Don’t miss the spare R&B-stylings of local sweethearts Shy Girls as they end their latest national tour at the Wonder Ballroom.
Ecliptic Beer Mile Ecliptic Brewing Compete in a mile run that comes with a beer before and after!