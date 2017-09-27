Everything You Need to Do in Portland This Fall

With winter just around the corner, it’s now or never if you’re looking to squeeze in some outdoor fun before the endless rain ruins Portland’s party. Between regional Oktoberfests, Halloween festivities, and enough niche food events to keep foodies of all sorts stoked and stuffed, this fall is shaping up to be more than just a PSL-fueled preamble to the gloom that’ll be here just before you know it. Check the list below for a wide variety of awesome autumn events to set your sights on!
Tuesday - Tuesday
Sep 19-Oct 31
Sauvie Island
No Halloween season is complete without having spent an hour negotiating your way out of a corn maze trimmed to look like the visage of Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
... but please, cut yourself off after three dunkelweizens if you plan to ride the Ferris wheel. Children will be present.
Friday
Sep 22
Known for being a quirky drinking town with a fishing problem, Astoria is every Portlander’s platonic ideal of a weekend getaway spot that’s close enough to enjoy without using a sick day yet far enough to feel like a departure. Home to the annual Pacific Northwest Brew Cup, as well as respected breweries like Buoy, Fort George, and newcomer Reach Break, Astoria rightfully deserves a spot at the top of any beer snobs list of must-visit destinations.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-30
While other regions of the country celebrate harvest season with corn on the cob and pumpkin-flavored everything, we Northwesterners know better than to dither about with such trivial food items. The real deal in these parts is freshly harvested hops, making this fest at Oaks Park a prime opportunity to enjoy oh-so-popular Northwest IPAs with ingredients pulled from the vine just weeks prior.
Saturday
Sep 30
The popularity of Portland craft beer legends Widmer Brothers’ yearly Oktoberfest has finally merited a move Downtown to Pioneer Square, and for good reason: With decades in the microbrew game and a hefeweizen that’s synonymous with the local scene, the Bros have German-inspired beer dialed in to a T.
Friday - Monday
Sep 22-Oct 30
Anyone who’s spent spent any time in a Chuck E. Cheese's knows animatronic puppets are creepy no matter what, so the likelihood of a haunted house that’s stocked with them being excessively creepy is incredibly high. Consider their lack of bad breath and their inability to grope the patrons in your party to be nice bonus perks at the 13th Door.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
You’ll have to sneak in your own stash of Ouzo, but the best selection of baklava and other Byzantine wonders will be taken care of by the pros at the yearly Greek parking lot party in Laurelhurst.
Saturday
Oct 7
As if fresh-hopped beers from pFriem, Full Sail, and Double Mountain weren’t enough, Hood River’s annual fresh hops fest will also be the glorious return of our neighbor to the east, after smoke from a tragic wildfire that ravaged the Columbia River Gorge area cut off access to the region’s premier craft beer haven.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-8
With the creation of his mythical monster Cthulhu, OG sci-fi writer H.P. Lovecraft cemented a legacy as the progenitor of occult horror that’s inspired generations of weirdos with a flair for creepy thrills and monstrous gore. So get on down to the Hollywood Theatre and celebrate the cottage industry of fan fiction and reinterpretations of Lovecraft’s work that’ve been a vital part of the horror genre for the better part of a past century.
Saturday
Oct 7
Anyone with family visiting from out of town likely knows about the majestic wonders of the Tillamook Cheese factory, but did you know Oregon also has a cheese guild? It makes perfect sense considering the state’s unexpectedly rich dairy heritage, which will be proudly on display at The Wedge, which is basically an entire festival devoted to the joy one feels while overdosing on samples at the Whole Foods cheese counter.
Saturday
Oct 7
Hey you with the skull rings and black cape -- assemble your coven and cruise down to Clackamas to get witchy in a hotel ballroom! It’ll be spooky and fun.
Saturday - Monday
Oct 7-30
Get spooked in the basement of an old sports arena
The ghosts of rock-star antics and failed hockey careers are a year-round entity at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, but it’s only once a year that Fright Town takes over the basement and makes an overt effort at scaring the money-paying public, so enjoy that small window of opportunity while you can.
Sunday
Oct 8
With a competition featuring top chefs from Portland restaurants like Renata and Irving Street Kitchen preparing locally sourced wild game dishes, Wild About Game shouldn’t be under the radar of national food media much longer despite it’s out-there location at the base of Mount Hood. Needless to say, it’s well worth the hour drive.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
Lest we forget apples are delicious before they’re fermented and turned into cider, the always busy Portland Nursery generously offers a family-friendly festival to enjoy the many forms of nature’s candy on their glorious multi-acre estate nestled in the Eastside’s scenic Laurelhurst neighborhood.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Conveniently scheduled just months after the release of What the Health and An Inconvenient Sequel, consider Portland Vegfest to be the safest port of entry to the world of plant-based living for those who’ve been scared pantsless by the impending doom that carnivorism has wrought on our fragile planet. Or just swing by and sample some killer vegan ranch and carrot platters, if that’s your thing.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-22
If you have fond memories of spending countless nights of your childhood burning through quarters at the arcade or blowing on NES cartridges, the Portland Retro Gaming Expo is the event for you.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 20-29
Various venues
Curated by Pacific Northwest beer blog Brewpublic, Killer Beer Week is a celebration of all things hoppy in the Portland area. If you only have time for one event, don’t miss their Recovery Beerunch at Tournant, which features a four-course meal prepared by chef Spencer Watari of Jackrabbit and Clyde Common fame.
Saturday
Oct 21
As the name suggests, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is your chance to hollow out a giant pumpkin and attempt to paddle across a lake in said pumpkin. Charlie Brown would be both confused and proud.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 21-22
Whether you’re gluten-intolerant, full-blown celiac, or just a health nut who believes going gluten-free is our generation’s answer to the low-carb trend of the aughts, enjoy this celebration of gluten allergies in an irony-free safe space that’s chocked full of nut bread and gloriously free of condescending counter service clerks and their judgmental glares.
Friday
Oct 27
Known for throwing kickass Bollywood-themed dance events, join Jai Ho! for the Bollywood Thriller costume and dance party, which is guaranteed to tickle the fancy of anyone who’s sick and tired of the same old bro-fest Halloween events that litter Chinatown/Old Town at the end of October every year.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 27-29
Going on 15 years strong, Kumoricon is the Northwest’s premier event for all things anime. Whether you’re interested soaking up Japanese cartoon culture, stuffing your face with mochi, or finding an IRL posse to kvetch about the ScarJo Ghost in the Shell reboot, Kumoricon is the place to be.
Saturday
Oct 28
Don’t mistake the folks in dom and sub gear you see lined up outside the Crystal the Saturday before the Halloween as costumed casuals -- they’re queued up for the Portland Erotic Ball, one of the premier events for one of the country’s most storied and sought-after kink scenes located here in Portland.
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 1-5
With filmmakers like Gus Van Sant, Todd Haynes, and Lance Bangs hailing from Oregon, Portland is the perfect place to host the 44th Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival, which showcases upcoming regional and global talent from an insider's perspective. We may not get a sequel to Drugstore Cowboy anytime soon, but its spiritual heirs are abundant and on display at this awesome fest regardless.
Friday
Nov 10
Various venues
From Litquake and the creators of the ever-popular Wordstock comes Lit Crawl Portland, an event that legitimizes the literatis' love of booze by sponsoring an event that encourages wandering from one pub to another in search of keynote speakers, book readings, and enough alcohol to keep things interesting.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 17-19
Don’t let your inner Gilfoyle ruin your enjoyment of this fantasy and sci-fi mashup at the 39th annual OryCon, which seems to have adopted a loose aesthetic of cat-related ephemera in recent years. We approve.
Saturday - Monday
Nov 25-Jan 1
Enjoy the Oregon Zoo all decked out in millions of LED lights while the animals are away for the winter. It’s bright and shiny family fun that’s much less smelly to boot!
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 29-Dec 3
Enjoy an extended weekend of malty, spicy ales under a gigantic Christmas tree at the Holiday Ale Festival. It’s that one time of year when enjoying beer all gussied up with fig, clove, cinnamon and a variety of other ingredients made popular by Bath and Body Works is acceptable. So you better enjoy it while supplies last.
