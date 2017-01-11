Events

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in San Antonio

edward sharpe magnetic zeroes
More often than not, San Antonio gets shafted as a music destination. We're neighbors with a city that calls itself the "Live Music Capital of the World," and our largest amphitheater, the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, closed its doors in 2009. Don't fret, though: beautiful outdoor concert sweatiness still awaits us this summer. We're only a short drive from WhiteWater, Paper Tiger is saving our music industry one day at a time, and Floore's will always be a country music staple.

built to spill in concert
Paper Tiger

Built to Spill Paper Tiger Relive the '90s with intricate, unpredictable songs.

John T. Floore's Country Store

Aaron Watson John T. Floore's Country Store One of Texas' own, Watson plays music inspired by artists like George Jones and Merle Haggard (RIP).

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros WhiteWater Amphitheater Remember that song that everyone knew in 2009? They'll play it.

John T. Floore's Country Store

Turnpike Troubadours John T. Floore's Country Store The best thing to come from Oklahoma since Troy Aikman, Turnpike Troubadours belt out outlaw country hits.

River Road Ice House

Toadies River Road Ice House Rock band from Funkytown.

Paper Tiger

Rogue Wave Paper Tiger Modest Mouse meets Arcade Fire.

John T. Floore's Country Store

Huey Lewis and the News John T. Floore's Country Store Check out the band that made desk jobs and baby boomers cool.

John T. Floore's Country Store

Gary Allan John T. Floore's Country Store Contemporary Bakersfield country music.

Paper Tiger

CASTLE Paper Tiger Punchy, Maiden-esque guitars with Black Sabbath influence.

king khan and the shrines in concert
John T. Floore's Country Store

Clay Walker John T. Floore's Country Store Heartbreak country crooner from Beaumont, TX.

Paper Tiger

King Khan & The Shrines Paper Tiger Always loud and scantily clad, King Khan won't disappoint.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Eli Young Band WhiteWater Amphitheater Every Central Texas high school student knows them -- so should you.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Spazmatics WhiteWater Amphitheater Insanely popular '80s New Wave cover band.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Halsey WhiteWater Amphitheater Dark, catchy electro-pop akin to Lorde.

Paper Tiger

Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic and DJ Zone Paper Tiger Eccentric rapper influenced by Kool Keith and Del the Funky Homosapien.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Ghostland Observatory WhiteWater Amphitheater Easily danceable pop music.

WhiteWater Amphitheater

Slightly Stoopid WhiteWater Amphitheater SoCal jam band extraordinaires.

Paper Tiger

Dragged Into Sunlight Paper Tiger If Liverpool, England sounded like something, this would be it, full of dread, doom, and violence.

the mavericks band live
John T. Floore's Country Store

The Mavericks John T. Floore's Country Store Dance the night away with señoritas who can sway.

