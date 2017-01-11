Every Outdoor Summer Concert in San Antonio

More often than not, San Antonio gets shafted as a music destination. We're neighbors with a city that calls itself the "Live Music Capital of the World," and our largest amphitheater, the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, closed its doors in 2009. Don't fret, though: beautiful outdoor concert sweatiness still awaits us this summer. We're only a short drive from WhiteWater, Paper Tiger is saving our music industry one day at a time, and Floore's will always be a country music staple.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Built to Spill Relive the '90s with intricate, unpredictable songs.
Built to Spill Paper Tiger Relive the '90s with intricate, unpredictable songs.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Fri
Aaron Watson One of Texas' own, Watson plays music inspired by artists like George Jones and Merle Haggard (RIP).
John T. Floore's Country Store
Aaron Watson John T. Floore's Country Store One of Texas' own, Watson plays music inspired by artists like George Jones and Merle Haggard (RIP).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros Remember that song that everyone knew in 2009? They'll play it.
Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros WhiteWater Amphitheater Remember that song that everyone knew in 2009? They'll play it.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Turnpike Troubadours The best thing to come from Oklahoma since Troy Aikman, Turnpike Troubadours belt out outlaw country hits.
John T. Floore's Country Store
Turnpike Troubadours John T. Floore's Country Store The best thing to come from Oklahoma since Troy Aikman, Turnpike Troubadours belt out outlaw country hits.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Toadies Rock band from Funkytown.
Toadies River Road Ice House Rock band from Funkytown.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Rogue Wave Modest Mouse meets Arcade Fire.
Rogue Wave Paper Tiger Modest Mouse meets Arcade Fire.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Sun
Huey Lewis and the News Check out the band that made desk jobs and baby boomers cool.
John T. Floore's Country Store
Huey Lewis and the News John T. Floore's Country Store Check out the band that made desk jobs and baby boomers cool.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Gary Allan Contemporary Bakersfield country music.
John T. Floore's Country Store
Gary Allan John T. Floore's Country Store Contemporary Bakersfield country music.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
CASTLE Punchy, Maiden-esque guitars with Black Sabbath influence.
CASTLE Paper Tiger Punchy, Maiden-esque guitars with Black Sabbath influence.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Clay Walker Heartbreak country crooner from Beaumont, TX.
John T. Floore's Country Store
Clay Walker John T. Floore's Country Store Heartbreak country crooner from Beaumont, TX.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
King Khan & The Shrines Always loud and scantily clad, King Khan won't disappoint.
King Khan & The Shrines Paper Tiger Always loud and scantily clad, King Khan won't disappoint.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Eli Young Band Every Central Texas high school student knows them -- so should you.
Eli Young Band WhiteWater Amphitheater Every Central Texas high school student knows them -- so should you.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Spazmatics Insanely popular '80s New Wave cover band.
Spazmatics WhiteWater Amphitheater Insanely popular '80s New Wave cover band.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Sat
Halsey Dark, catchy electro-pop akin to Lorde.
Halsey WhiteWater Amphitheater Dark, catchy electro-pop akin to Lorde.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Wed
Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic and DJ Zone Eccentric rapper influenced by Kool Keith and Del the Funky Homosapien.
Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic and DJ Zone Paper Tiger Eccentric rapper influenced by Kool Keith and Del the Funky Homosapien.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Ghostland Observatory Easily danceable pop music.
Ghostland Observatory WhiteWater Amphitheater Easily danceable pop music.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Sun
Slightly Stoopid SoCal jam band extraordinaires.
Slightly Stoopid WhiteWater Amphitheater SoCal jam band extraordinaires.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Tue
Dragged Into Sunlight If Liverpool, England sounded like something, this would be it, full of dread, doom, and violence.
Dragged Into Sunlight Paper Tiger If Liverpool, England sounded like something, this would be it, full of dread, doom, and violence.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Fri
The Mavericks Dance the night away with señoritas who can sway.
John T. Floore's Country Store
The Mavericks John T. Floore's Country Store Dance the night away with señoritas who can sway.