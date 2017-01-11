Fall is back, so it's finally safe to go outside, even if just to watch/play/live football. For the few fun activities that aren't football, consult our handy calendar of event around San Antonio. Go celebrate the end of scorching hot days and highway mirages with the season that brings Halloween, colorful leaves, and large helpings of mashed potatoes, turkey, and cranberry dressing.
Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall
Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall
September
Monday
Sep 5
This free concert series is a must. Enjoy live performances from talented local musicians, beer bars, and food pairings at one of the city's best spots. More details about the music lineup and list of vendors will be posted on the Pearl's website at a later date.
Saturday
Sep 10
Robert Earl Keen has written the soundtrack to many Texans' lives, so relive your best memories with the man who helped create them. Whether that's singing along to "The Road Goes On Forever" or "The Front Porch Song," Keen has you covered.
Sunday
Sep 11
Do your duty as a Texan and sing along with Pee-wee to "Deep In The Heart Of Texas." If you need some liquid courage, Alamo will be stirring Tequila Sunrises just for the occasion.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
The Heathens have played together for 10 years, and their consistent hard work has paid off with excellent records and better live performances. Don't miss one of Texas' best live acts as they come through our city.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 7-15
Our friends at Beethoven Maennerchor, one of the most historically significant nonprofits in our city, puts on one hell of an Oktoberfest. Come for the German beers on draft and stay for the history.
Saturday
Oct 15
Multiple locations
It's awful when you realize the impossibility of tasting all 300 beers at the fest -- but, it would be straight-up depressing if San Antonio Beer Festival didn't exist. How else would we be introduced to all these pilsners, stouts, porters, wheats, musicians, and food trucks?
Saturday
Oct 29
If Pop can take pictures with Cam'ron, we can give Laker legend Pau Gasol an old-fashioned San Antonio welcome. If Kawhi, Tony, and Lamarcus can stay healthy, this might be our year. Catch the crew before tickets cost too much.
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-13
Take a ride on the Wurstwagen, get yourself a pilsner, a sausage, and some sauerkraut, and support New Braunfels' economy at the same time. Go have the Wurst day ever.
Saturday
Nov 5
When live music, cold drinks, and over 80 food vendors are confirmed, music fests should be a no-brainer. But when they benefit the energy of the future, they should be mandatory.
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 9-13
East Downtown
Almost all of Dignowity Hill will be covered in art by mid-November. Murals, light shows, paintings, performance -- whatever it is, Luminaria has it. The night festival will take place on Nov 9th and 10th. Best of all? It's free.
Saturday
Nov 12
Yes, Ozzy peed on the Alamo that one time, but Black Sabbath made it up to us by picking San Antonio as their last US city to ever play a show in… so get over it. Send the metal legends off with a warm SA farewell.
Friday
Nov 25
River Walk
It's not Christmas season until you watch this beautifully lit SA tradition float down the River Walk. Thirty-one floats will participate this year, and the theme is tinsel and merriment -- so dress accordingly...
