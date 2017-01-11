must-dos
Events

Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall

San Antonio Spurs
Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall

Fall is back, so it's finally safe to go outside, even if just to watch/play/live football. For the few fun activities that aren't football, consult our handy calendar of event around San Antonio. Go celebrate the end of scorching hot days and highway mirages with the season that brings Halloween, colorful leaves, and large helpings of mashed potatoes, turkey, and cranberry dressing.

Bomba Estero
September
September
Monday
Sep 5
Celebrate Latin culture, food, and music at Échale
The Pearl
This free concert series is a must. Enjoy live performances from talented local musicians, beer bars, and food pairings at one of the city's best spots. More details about the music lineup and list of vendors will be posted on the Pearl's website at a later date.
Saturday
Sep 10
Relive your past with the genius songwriting of Robert Earl Keen
Floore's Country Store
Robert Earl Keen has written the soundtrack to many Texans' lives, so relive your best memories with the man who helped create them. Whether that's singing along to "The Road Goes On Forever" or "The Front Porch Song," Keen has you covered.
Sunday
Sep 11
Drink tequila and play with props at Alamo's Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Movie Party
Alamo Drafthouse
Do your duty as a Texan and sing along with Pee-wee to "Deep In The Heart Of Texas." If you need some liquid courage, Alamo will be stirring Tequila Sunrises just for the occasion.
Beer Festival
October
Kzenon/Shutterstock
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Catch a sneak peak of The Band of Heathens' anticipated new album
Sam's Burger Joint
The Heathens have played together for 10 years, and their consistent hard work has paid off with excellent records and better live performances. Don't miss one of Texas' best live acts as they come through our city.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 7-15
Celebrate Germany and German beers with Beethoven Maennerchor at Oktoberfest
Beethoven Maennerchor Halle
Our friends at Beethoven Maennerchor, one of the most historically significant nonprofits in our city, puts on one hell of an Oktoberfest. Come for the German beers on draft and stay for the history.
Saturday
Oct 15
Choose from over 300 craft beers and mingle with local vendors at San Antonio Beer Fest
Multiple locations
It's awful when you realize the impossibility of tasting all 300 beers at the fest -- but, it would be straight-up depressing if San Antonio Beer Festival didn't exist. How else would we be introduced to all these pilsners, stouts, porters, wheats, musicians, and food trucks?
Saturday
Oct 29
Yell at the New Orleans Pelicans during the Spurs' home opener
AT&T Center
If Pop can take pictures with Cam'ron, we can give Laker legend Pau Gasol an old-fashioned San Antonio welcome. If Kawhi, Tony, and Lamarcus can stay healthy, this might be our year. Catch the crew before tickets cost too much.
Luminaria: Contemporary Arts Festival
November
November
Friday - Sunday
Nov 4-13
Stuff yourself with sausage and sauerkraut and beer at Wurstfest
Wurstfest
Take a ride on the Wurstwagen, get yourself a pilsner, a sausage, and some sauerkraut, and support New Braunfels' economy at the same time. Go have the Wurst day ever.
Saturday
Nov 5
Catch live music at Solar Fest
Roosevelt Park
When live music, cold drinks, and over 80 food vendors are confirmed, music fests should be a no-brainer. But when they benefit the energy of the future, they should be mandatory.
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 9-13
Celebrate San Antonio's finest artists at Luminaria
East Downtown
Almost all of Dignowity Hill will be covered in art by mid-November. Murals, light shows, paintings, performance -- whatever it is, Luminaria has it. The night festival will take place on Nov 9th and 10th. Best of all? It's free.
Saturday
Nov 12
Forgive Ozzy and the rest of Black Sabbath at their last ever show on American soil
AT&T Center
Yes, Ozzy peed on the Alamo that one time, but Black Sabbath made it up to us by picking San Antonio as their last US city to ever play a show in… so get over it. Send the metal legends off with a warm SA farewell.
Friday
Nov 25
Welcome the holiday season at the Ford Holiday River Parade
River Walk
It's not Christmas season until you watch this beautifully lit SA tradition float down the River Walk. Thirty-one floats will participate this year, and the theme is tinsel and merriment -- so dress accordingly...
