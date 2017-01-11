It's still hot in San Antonio, but winter is poking its breezy head around the corner and boozy fun times are lurking close behind. Lace up that unnecessary bomber jacket and venture into the lukewarm Texas winter that awaits us. This collection of must-hit events features all the right ingredients: strong drinks, good local music, and warm bean and cheese tamales.
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in San Antonio This Winter
December
Saturday
Dec 3
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
If you feel guilty about the alcohol, meat, cheese, and cookies you'll indulge in this season, let the race save you. Run (or walk) past iconic SA landmarks like the San Fernando Cathedral, the Riverwalk, and the Tower of Americas as you're serenaded by live music. If this sounds too healthy, don't fret -- a beer garden awaits you at the finish line.
Saturday
Dec 3
The Pearl
Just like grandma's tamales, the Pearl's seventh annual Tamales! Holiday Festival is totally free. Guests will enjoy live music and performances in addition to more than 40 tamale vendors.
Tuesday
Dec 6
Sam's Burger Joint
Bell grew up on a ranch in Wyoming, drives a '95 Buick LeSabre, and is a self proclaimed drop out, who specializes, unsurprisingly, in writing sad country songs. Catch him in a small venue before he's the next big thing.
Saturday
Dec 10
The Witte Museum
Maybe you'll eat so many tamales this winter that you'll actually find yourself wanting to try your hand at them. La Tamalada at the Witte Museum will teach you with guidance from tamale master Gloria Solis.
Saturday
Dec 17
Floore's Country Store
Pulling influences from Chuck Berry, Al Green, and outlaw country, Shinyribs' music will have you dancing to a six-string ukulele. Find a beer and a dancing partner and make a night of it -- for $15 it's a no-brainer.
Saturday
Dec 31
Paramour Bar
There won't be a Champagne toast at Paramour this year. Instead, the critically acclaimed bar will have a tequila toast using their special custom-barreled stash when the clock strikes midnight. Tequila is the best answer we have for 2016 -- let's make sure 2017 is better with the help of strong liquor.
January
Saturday
Jan 7
Stroll through the shops at La Villita while sipping on delicious local brews. Over 40 vendors will explain the origins of their beans, their company history, and the flavor profile of what you'll be drinking. It's a great opportunity for people serious about coffee.
Monday
Jan 16
Pay respect to Martin Luther King Jr at this year's march and rally
San Antonians should be proud to host one of the largest people's marches in the country. Go out and march for the civil rights of all San Antonians.
Wednesday - Tuesday
Jan 11-17
San Antonio Cocktail Conference
Tasting flights, seminars, and elbow rubbing with industry elite is what the San Antonio Cocktail Conference is all about. The one of a kind conference also donates 100% of its profits to benefit children who need it.
March
Sunday
Mar 12
The Pearl
Famous chefs from across the country and Mexico will vie for your admiration by preparing one the most notoriously difficult dishes in Spanish cuisine. Steve McHugh of Cured won last year's contemporary category -- we'll see if anyone can unseat him in 2017.
