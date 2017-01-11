Everything You Absolutely Must Do in San Antonio This Winter

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

If you feel guilty about the alcohol, meat, cheese, and cookies you'll indulge in this season, let the race save you. Run (or walk) past iconic SA landmarks like the San Fernando Cathedral, the Riverwalk, and the Tower of Americas as you're serenaded by live music. If this sounds too healthy, don't fret -- a beer garden awaits you at the finish line.

