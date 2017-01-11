must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in San Antonio This Winter

san antonio riverwalk
Holiday Lights on the Riverwalk | Richard A McMillin/Shutterstock

It's still hot in San Antonio, but winter is poking its breezy head around the corner and boozy fun times are lurking close behind. Lace up that unnecessary bomber jacket and venture into the lukewarm Texas winter that awaits us. This collection of must-hit events features all the right ingredients: strong drinks, good local music, and warm bean and cheese tamales.

paramour san antonio
December
Cocktails at Paramour | Collette Orquiz/Thrillist
December
Saturday
Dec 3
Burn some holiday carbs at the San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
If you feel guilty about the alcohol, meat, cheese, and cookies you'll indulge in this season, let the race save you. Run (or walk) past iconic SA landmarks like the San Fernando Cathedral, the Riverwalk, and the Tower of Americas as you're serenaded by live music. If this sounds too healthy, don't fret -- a beer garden awaits you at the finish line.
Saturday
Dec 3
Question whether your grandma actually makes the best tamales
The Pearl
Just like grandma's tamales, the Pearl's seventh annual Tamales! Holiday Festival is totally free. Guests will enjoy live music and performances in addition to more than 40 tamale vendors.
Just like grandma's tamales, the Pearl's seventh annual Tamales! Holiday Festival is totally free. Guests will enjoy live music and performances in addition to more than 40 tamale vendors.
Tuesday
Dec 6
Watch Luke Bell play real country music at Sam's Burger Joint
Sam's Burger Joint
Bell grew up on a ranch in Wyoming, drives a '95 Buick LeSabre, and is a self proclaimed drop out, who specializes, unsurprisingly, in writing sad country songs. Catch him in a small venue before he's the next big thing.
Saturday
Dec 10
Learn how to make tamales like a pro at La Tamalada
The Witte Museum
Maybe you'll eat so many tamales this winter that you'll actually find yourself wanting to try your hand at them. La Tamalada at the Witte Museum will teach you with guidance from tamale master Gloria Solis.
Saturday
Dec 17
Party with Shinyribs at San Antonio's most notorious music venue, Floore's Country Store
Floore's Country Store
Pulling influences from Chuck Berry, Al Green, and outlaw country, Shinyribs' music will have you dancing to a six-string ukulele. Find a beer and a dancing partner and make a night of it -- for $15 it's a no-brainer.
Saturday
Dec 31
Welcome 2017 while soaking in the best view of Downtown our city offers
Paramour Bar
There won't be a Champagne toast at Paramour this year. Instead, the critically acclaimed bar will have a tequila toast using their special custom-barreled stash when the clock strikes midnight. Tequila is the best answer we have for 2016 -- let's make sure 2017 is better with the help of strong liquor.
San Antonio Cocktail Conference
January
January
Saturday
Jan 7
Get buzzed at the San Antonio Coffee Festival
La Villita
Stroll through the shops at La Villita while sipping on delicious local brews. Over 40 vendors will explain the origins of their beans, their company history, and the flavor profile of what you'll be drinking. It's a great opportunity for people serious about coffee.
Monday
Jan 16
Pay respect to Martin Luther King Jr at this year's march and rally
MLK March Route
San Antonians should be proud to host one of the largest people's marches in the country. Go out and march for the civil rights of all San Antonians.
Wednesday - Tuesday
Jan 11-17
Learn about liquor from the best in the business at the San Antonio Cocktail Conference
San Antonio Cocktail Conference
Tasting flights, seminars, and elbow rubbing with industry elite is what the San Antonio Cocktail Conference is all about. The one of a kind conference also donates 100% of its profits to benefit children who need it.
Paella Challenge
March
Paella Challenge | mubus7/Shutterstock
March
Sunday
Mar 12
Eat delicious paella from world-renowned chefs at the Pearl's 7th Annual Paella Challenge
The Pearl
Famous chefs from across the country and Mexico will vie for your admiration by preparing one the most notoriously difficult dishes in Spanish cuisine. Steve McHugh of Cured won last year's contemporary category -- we'll see if anyone can unseat him in 2017.
Stephen is a Datapoint apologist. Follow him to barbacoa and Big Red joints @stephen__ross.

