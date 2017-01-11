10 Essential Events to Hit at Fiesta 2016

Thu

Fiesta Fiesta Let's face it: you don't truly welcome Fiesta '16 unless you attend this opening ceremony event. Make sure to buy, sell, and trade all of your shiny Fiesta pins in front of the Alamo grounds during Pin Pandemonium, which kicks off the event at 5pm. Admission is free, so you have no excuse.

