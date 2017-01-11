Events

10 Essential Events to Hit at Fiesta 2016

Published On 04/14/2016
Battle of Flowers parade
Battle of Flowers

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Thu

Fiesta Fiesta Let's face it: you don't truly welcome Fiesta '16 unless you attend this opening ceremony event. Make sure to buy, sell, and trade all of your shiny Fiesta pins in front of the Alamo grounds during Pin Pandemonium, which kicks off the event at 5pm. Admission is free, so you have no excuse.

The Alamo

Fiesta Fiesta
The Alamo
Let's face it: you don't truly welcome Fiesta '16 unless you attend this opening ceremony event. Make sure to buy, sell, and trade all of your shiny Fiesta pins in front of the Alamo grounds during Pin Pandemonium, which kicks off the event at 5pm. Admission is free, so you have no excuse.

Add

oyster bake san antonio
Fiesta Oyster Bake

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Fri

Oyster Bake If you've ever wondered how many ways you could eat an oyster in one sitting, this is your jaunt. Eat 'em fried, raw, and… baked, at Oyster Bake. Show up early to find parking -- the event is expected to attract nearly 60,000 attendees. Kevin Fowler and Houston's own Chamillionaire will close the night out on Friday.

St. Mary's Campus

Oyster Bake
St. Mary's Campus
If you've ever wondered how many ways you could eat an oyster in one sitting, this is your jaunt. Eat 'em fried, raw, and… baked, at Oyster Bake. Show up early to find parking -- the event is expected to attract nearly 60,000 attendees. Kevin Fowler and Houston's own Chamillionaire will close the night out on Friday.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Fri

Taste of New Orleans Here are a couple reasons why you should attend this event: gumbo, boudin, crawfish, shrimp etouffee, and red beans & rice. Next to New Orleans, this is the best place to find real deal Cajun food. In addition to good eats, prepare yourself for good zydeco, jazz, and Dixieland music.

Sunken Garden Theater

Taste of New Orleans
Sunken Garden Theater
Here are a couple reasons why you should attend this event: gumbo, boudin, crawfish, shrimp etouffee, and red beans & rice. Next to New Orleans, this is the best place to find real deal Cajun food. In addition to good eats, prepare yourself for good zydeco, jazz, and Dixieland music.

Add
Alamo Heights Night
Alamo Heights Night

Date

Event

Location

Apr 15 Fri

Alamo Heights Night This family-friendly event showcases the best food vendors San Antonio has to offer. From BBQ, to fajitas, to funnel cakes, to burgers, Alamo Heights Night has all foods liable to induce copious amounts of napping. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for those aged 12-17.

University of the Incarnate Word

Alamo Heights Night
University of the Incarnate Word
This family-friendly event showcases the best food vendors San Antonio has to offer. From BBQ, to fajitas, to funnel cakes, to burgers, Alamo Heights Night has all foods liable to induce copious amounts of napping. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for those aged 12-17.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

El Rey Fido Coronation Dogs will be dressed in funny outfits for the benefit of the San Antonio Humane Society. Don't be heartless.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio

El Rey Fido Coronation
Grand Hyatt San Antonio
Dogs will be dressed in funny outfits for the benefit of the San Antonio Humane Society. Don't be heartless.

Add
bowl of Texas chili
Dan Gentile/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Sun

Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off Rule of thumb: never turn down an opportunity to attend a chili cook-off inside a nightclub. This cook-off will showcase some of the best chili recipes this side of the Mississippi River. Keep in mind the event is for *adults* only. Those under 18 will be denied at the door.

Bonham Exchange

Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off
Bonham Exchange
Rule of thumb: never turn down an opportunity to attend a chili cook-off inside a nightclub. This cook-off will showcase some of the best chili recipes this side of the Mississippi River. Keep in mind the event is for *adults* only. Those under 18 will be denied at the door.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 17 Sun

Fiesta Mission 10k Run Your dehydrated and hungover body might not want to do this -- but it definitely should. It's not easy to get up and run six miles at 8am the Sunday that follows Oyster Bake, but your body will appreciate it. Sweat that stuff out.

Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

Fiesta Mission 10k Run
Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
Your dehydrated and hungover body might not want to do this -- but it definitely should. It's not easy to get up and run six miles at 8am the Sunday that follows Oyster Bake, but your body will appreciate it. Sweat that stuff out.

Add
NIOSA
NIOSA

Date

Event

Location

Apr 19-22

Night In Old San Antonio More than 250 food & drink vendors will be present at Fiesta's most popular party: A Night In Old San Antonio. NIOSA benefits the San Antonio Conservation Society, whose mission is to rehabilitate historic buildings in our city. Bonus: VIA park and ride is available and will take you to and from the event. Admission is $15 at the gate.

La Villita

Night In Old San Antonio
La Villita
More than 250 food & drink vendors will be present at Fiesta's most popular party: A Night In Old San Antonio. NIOSA benefits the San Antonio Conservation Society, whose mission is to rehabilitate historic buildings in our city. Bonus: VIA park and ride is available and will take you to and from the event. Admission is $15 at the gate.

Add

Battle of the Flowers parade
Battle of Flowers

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22 Fri

Battle of Flowers Parade The second-largest day parade in the country, the Battle of Flowers honors those who fought at the Alamo, and all Texan heritage. If you miss BOF, you miss Fiesta, basically.

Parade Route

Battle of Flowers Parade
Parade Route
The second-largest day parade in the country, the Battle of Flowers honors those who fought at the Alamo, and all Texan heritage. If you miss BOF, you miss Fiesta, basically.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Flambeau Parade A Fiesta fan favorite, Flambeau will showcase the University of Texas Longhorn Band, as well as local high school marching bands. Be prepared for absolute madness Downtown. Parking will be impossible unless you arrive many hours early. Check out Via Park and Ride for further transportation options.

Parade Route

Flambeau Parade
Parade Route
A Fiesta fan favorite, Flambeau will showcase the University of Texas Longhorn Band, as well as local high school marching bands. Be prepared for absolute madness Downtown. Parking will be impossible unless you arrive many hours early. Check out Via Park and Ride for further transportation options.

Add

