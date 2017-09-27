Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall

College football has begun. Plastic pumpkin cutouts with cute faces are littering your neighborhood corner store. Mini candy bars are infuriatingly expensive. In other words, it's fall in San Antonio, and the temperature has dipped just enough so that it's safe to exit your house. Here's a list of all the stuff you absolutely cannot miss this glorious season.
What it costs: Glasses of champagne start at $22 and come with two pieces of chicken; bottles start at $50 and come with four.
What it costs: Free to attend; beer starts at $4/pint, schnitzel.
What it costs: $10 gets you three drink tickets and a souvenir pint glass.
What it costs: $45 for the sit-down meal.
Whether it’s hitting all green lights or getting bumped to first class, everyday luck can find you anywhere. Play the Texas Lottery, and you just might be holding a ticket when luck happens.
What it costs: $15 gets you complimentary beer and cocktails.
What it costs: $35-40 for general admission
What it costs: $45-55 for general admission
What it costs: Free with museum admission ($15 for adults), $9-11 for drinks.
What it costs: $35 for the first sample card, $2 for each additional card.
What it costs: Free
What it costs: Free
What it costs: $75
What it costs: $109 for a two-day GA ticket
What it costs: Free
What it costs: Anywhere from $20-25, depending on the section and seat.
Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.