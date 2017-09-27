must-dos
Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Fall

san antonio beer festival
san antonio beer festival | Stacey Lovett

College football has begun. Plastic pumpkin cutouts with cute faces are littering your neighborhood corner store. Mini candy bars are infuriatingly expensive. In other words, it's fall in San Antonio, and the temperature has dipped just enough so that it's safe to exit your house. Here's a list of all the stuff you absolutely cannot miss this glorious season.

September
Krause's Cafe
Krause's Cafe Oktoberfest | Krause's Cafe

September

Tuesday
Sep 12
Eat the best fried chicken money can't buy, every Tuesday
Eat the best fried chicken money can't buy, every Tuesday
Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern
The folks at Esquire have outdone themselves again. From 5:30-11:30pm, every Tuesday, they'll give you free fried chicken with the purchase of any champagne glass or bottle. This will get people excited, so prepare for a crowded bar and get there early. Free fried chicken is the best kind of chicken.
What it costs: Glasses of champagne start at $22 and come with two pieces of chicken; bottles start at $50 and come with four.
Saturday - Tuesday
Sep 16-Oct 3
Roast a pig at Krause's Cafe's Oktoberfest celebration
Roast a pig at Krause's Cafe's Oktoberfest celebration
Krause's Cafe
Start the season on the right foot by tapping a keg full of German beer, roasting a pig over an open flame, and eating exorbitant amounts of schnitzel. In addition to the day's special festivities, Krause's is a great place to enjoy a beer or five. With over 70 selections on tap, you won't have to worry about running out of options.
What it costs: Free to attend; beer starts at $4/pint, schnitzel.
Saturday
Sep 23
Drink beer at Ranger Creek's Fall Open House
Drink beer at Ranger Creek's Fall Open House
Ranger Creek
Enjoy live music, great beer, strong whiskey, and an extensive selection of food at San Antonio's only brewstillery. Standard beers will be available, but there'll also be some brewery-only specialty options for purchase, and whiskey evaluations will be held every hour.
What it costs: $10 gets you three drink tickets and a souvenir pint glass.
Sunday
Sep 24
Enjoy an expertly prepared meal for a good cause at V for Victoria
Enjoy an expertly prepared meal for a good cause at V for Victoria
DeLeon Plaza
Chef James Canter of Guerrilla Gourmet will prepare a family-style meal using locally sourced ingredients paired with beer from Alamo Beer Company. It might be a long drive for most San Antonians, but Victoria needs as much help as they can get right now, and an intimately prepared meal made by a successful chef is nice conciliation.
What it costs: $45 for the sit-down meal.
Wednesday
Sep 27
Tour a museum with a drink in hand at Cocktails & Culture
Tour a museum with a drink in hand at Cocktails & Culture
The Witte Museum
This recurring, adults-only event series lets you wander The Witte's exhibits after hours, with the addition of the one thing that would've made high school history class tolerable: lots of booze. Bring a date.
What it costs: $15 gets you complimentary beer and cocktails.
Saturday
Sep 30
Wear tight denim & sing your heart out to classic country hits by Dwight Yoakam
Wear tight denim & sing your heart out to classic country hits by Dwight Yoakam
John T. Floore Country Store
The coolest man in cowboy showbiz, Dwight Yoakam, puts on an excellent show every time. There's nowhere better to see him than our city's best honky tonk -- Floore's. He was also in a few movies. You might remember him as Doyle Hargraves in Sling Blade...
What it costs: $35-40 for general admission
October
mala luna festival
mala luna festival | Greg Noire

October

Saturday
Oct 7
See Willie Nelson play at the joint that helped launch his career
See Willie Nelson play at the joint that helped launch his career
John T. Floore's Country Store
Willie is special. All Texans know that. Make sure to catch him live at Floore's -- it's a rare opportunity to catch a legend of his caliber in such an intimate setting.
What it costs: $45-55 for general admission
Friday
Oct 13
Drink cocktails & enjoy live music at SAMA's Art Party
Drink cocktails & enjoy live music at SAMA's Art Party
San Antonio Museum of Art
Austin-based zydeco band Dr. Zog will play loud; Blue Box Bar will provide expertly prepared drinks; knowledgeable docents will lead informative tours of well-known collections. What else do you need? Make sure to bring cash.
What it costs: Free with museum admission ($15 for adults), $9-11 for drinks.
Saturday
Oct 21
Drink beer & benefit the San Antonio food bank at the San Antonio Beer Festival
Drink beer & benefit the San Antonio food bank at the San Antonio Beer Festival
Dignowity Park
For over a decade, the SA Beer Fest has shipped in over 450 premium craft beers for our pleasure. Thirty-five dollars gets you a sample card redeemable for 12 2-ounce beers. I know that doesn't sound like much, but, $2 more fetches another sample card. You never know: you might meet Spurs Jesus, too.
What it costs: $35 for the first sample card, $2 for each additional card.
Friday
Oct 27
Scare your kids at the Bud Light Haunted River
Scare your kids at the Bud Light Haunted River
Arneson River Theater
Drink beer and watch spooky floats wade through the River Walk, then sign up for the costume contest and... win? This is the only night of the year where most of the River Walk is decked out in Halloween garb, so make no excuses.
What it costs: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Celebrate the dead at Dia de los Muertos
Celebrate the dead at Dia de los Muertos
La Villita
Pay respect to loved ones who've left this world through drinks, altars, parades, and live music. If you enter the altar exhibition and contest, you'll have a chance at winning up to $2,000.
What it costs: Free
Saturday
Oct 28
Enjoy Salt Lick BBQ & Dale Watson at Barbecue on the Pedernales
Enjoy Salt Lick BBQ & Dale Watson at Barbecue on the Pedernales
LBJ Ranch
Like any Texan, President Lyndon Johnson invited world leaders, friends, and foes to barbecues on his beloved ranch. Barbecue on the Pedernales aims to recreate these lively events through great food and music, with all of the proceeds benefitting education programs, historical restoration, and resource preservation in the park.
What it costs: $75
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 28-29
Dance to music your parents wouldn't understand at Mala Luna Music Festival
Dance to music your parents wouldn't understand at Mala Luna Music Festival
Nelson Wolff Stadium parking lot
Future, Lil Wayne, Migos, and Wiz Khalifa are headlining this two-day, rain-or-shine music fest.
What it costs: $109 for a two-day GA ticket
November
Luminaria: Contemporary Arts Festival
Luminaria: Contemporary Arts Festival | AETV

November

Friday
Nov 10
Support local artists at the 10th annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival
Support local artists at the 10th annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival
Hemisfair
Stroll through the city and admire exhibitions of local talent at this public event showcasing over 3,000 artists and their work. The fest runs from 7pm to midnight, so you'll have plenty of time to make your way around town and see all the art on display.
What it costs: Free
Friday
Nov 24
Welcome the holiday season at the Ford Holiday River Parade
Welcome the holiday season at the Ford Holiday River Parade
River Walk
Is it really Christmas if you don't see a few floats meander their way through our maligned body of water every November? With the lights illuminated, families out in full force, and holiday music blaring, the Ford Holiday River Parade really is a can't-miss event. Last year all 50,000 seats sold out, so buy your tickets early.
What it costs: Anywhere from $20-25, depending on the section and seat.

