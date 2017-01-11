Things You Must Do in San Antonio This Spring

Sat

San Antonio Book Festival The signature program of the San Antonio Public Library Foundation has a mission to unite both readers and writers through literary culture. Check out SC Gwynne, author of the New York Times bestseller Empire of the Summer Moon, talk about his Pulitzer Prize finalist at 1pm. He might sign your book afterwards.

