9 Things You Must Do in San Antonio this Winter

Jan 14-17
Conduct important drinking business at the San Antonio Cocktail Conference The cocktails will be flowing like water… strong, alcoholic water. Each year the cocktail festival brings in top bartenders from around the country to lead educational seminars, tastings, and parties. You may think you don’t need an educational seminar on a Moscow Mule, but you definitely do.
Multiple locations
Jan 18-23
Dine at a San Antonio staple for cheap during Restaurant Week SA classics like Paloma Blanca, Shuck Shack, and Dough will offer prix fixe menus for super cheap. Just $15 gets lunch and $35 = a nice dinner. Each restaurant donates $1 for every lunch you buy and $2 for every dinner you purchase to a charity of their choice.
Multiple locations
Jan 28 Thu
Learn how to actually enjoy tequila at one of Tacos and Tequila’s premium tastings These are not the tequila shots of yesteryear. These are thimbles of tequila that deserve to be studied and revered and paired with tacos. What could be better?
Feb 5 Fri
Re-live the ‘90s with Jerry Seinfeld at the Majestic Watch in awe as Seinfeld cranks out some serious "what’s the deal with…" jokes. Hopefully the famous Seinfeld theme music will make an appearance?
Feb 6 Sat
Wear beads and drink beer at the Mardis Gras River Parade and Festival Watch some dudes in masks float down the river on purple river barges and then swing by La Villita for the real reason you should check out the parade: gumbo and jambalaya. Douse it all in Crystal hot sauce and live in peace.
Feb 11-28
Participate in a calf scramble at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Don’t worry if calf scrambles aren’t your thing (they should be), the rodeo has something for everyone. Whether you’re into Pitbull, horse auctions, or breeding shows, it has most of a real Texan’s bases covered.
Feb 19-27
Check out some great flicks at CineFestival CineFestival screens some of the best contemporary US and international Latino films of the year. The long-running festival has played a large role in SA’s creative community for many years -- all residents should check it out at least once.
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
Mar 19 Sat
Watch Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs destroy the Golden State Warriors Kawhi is going to come out feisty as hell for this game. Prediction: 35 points, 10 steals, and six blocks. Steph Curry will only hit, like, seven three-pointers. Did I just jinx it?
Mar 19 Sat
Reward yourself with a heavy pinot noir after dominating your personal record at Culinaria’s 5k Wine & Beer Run Running is easy when alcohol awaits you at the finish line. Go suffer through 3.1 miles of Texas Hill Country and enjoy a frosty cold one when it's over. You deserve it.
