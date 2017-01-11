9 Things You Must Do in San Antonio this Winter

Conduct important drinking business at the San Antonio Cocktail Conference The cocktails will be flowing like water… strong, alcoholic water. Each year the cocktail festival brings in top bartenders from around the country to lead educational seminars, tastings, and parties. You may think you don’t need an educational seminar on a Moscow Mule, but you definitely do.

Multiple locations

