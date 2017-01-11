Everything You Must Do in San Antonio This Summer

Summer in San Antonio brings outdoor concerts, beer festivals, and melted, painfully hot steering wheels. Hey, the realities of our most complicated season are inescapable. But that shouldn't stop you from making the most of the local events that should be added to your calendar immediately. Besides, beer and live music can do a lot to keep you cool, calm, and collected.
June
Jun 3-6
Listen to SA's best jazz musicians at Summer Art and Jazz Festival There's ample free parking around Crockett Park, and admission to the festival is free... so there's literally zero reason you shouldn't attend. While you're listening to the music, check out some quality local food vendors.
Jun 4 Sat
Drink alcohol in the morning without feeling guilty at United We Brunch If brunch is the ultimate hangover cure, then this festival is like 50 over-the-counter herbal supplements. SA brunch giants like Liberty Bar, Bite, and Smoke will be slinging Bloody Marys, mimosas, and brunch tastings all morning. If brunch isn't your thing, visiting the Jack Guenther Pavilion is worth the price of admission. It's easily one of the most beautiful venues in our city.
Jun 4 Sat
Bring a lawn chair and drink specialty beers at Ranger Creek's Summer Open House Check out the city's only brewstillery and its whiskey samplings, specialty beer offerings, and creative cocktails. $10 gets you a souvenir glass and three beers. Dress for summer -- there aren't a lot of shaded areas outside.
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
Jun 16 Thu
Get starstruck as Dave Chappelle goes through his standup routine at the Aztec Be careful not to rupture a hernia while you watch one of this decade's best stand-up comedians. Heed our advice -- do not bring your cellphone to the Aztec for this show, they will kick you out!
Jun 18 Sat
Sample specialty tequilas at Tequila, Taco, and Cerveza Fest Enjoy the middle of June inside the air-conditioned confines of the Freeman Coliseum. After guzzling some fancy tequila, make sure to check out the chihuahua race. $35 gets you 10 (!) tequila samples, a koozie, and a shot glass.
July
Jul 2 Sat
Swoon over country troubadour Charlie Robison's good timing hits Celebrate Robison's divorce from Dixie Chick, Emily Erwin by singing along to his self proclaimed divorce record -- Beautiful Day. Bring a dance partner -- Floore's has the best two-stepping floor in SA.
Jul 4 Mon
Watch the sky explode at SA's Official Independence Day Celebration The best part of celebrating our country's independence is the prevalence of loud, twisting, exploding firebombs in the sky. Why not check out SA's biggest firework show from the best vantage point in the city?
Jul 15 Fri
See Texas music legend Alejandro Escovedo live at Sam's Burger Joint More popular 80 miles north, Escovedo deserves respect in SA. Known for heart-wrenchingly personal songs, his performances are widely thought of as some of the best in Central Texas. Eat a burger before the show begins -- Sam's Burger Joint is known for more than its music.
August
Aug 5 Fri
Witness one of the last of the honky tonk heros, Dale Watson, tear it up at Floore's Infamous for leaving shows on the back of his custom chopper motorcycle, Watson will entertain Floore's for hours with his anti-Nashville rhetoric. For $12, there's nothing better to do on a Friday night.
Aug 6 Sat
Take the week's frustrations out on some innocent grapes at the Grape Stomp Pretend those grapes are your enemies, and stomp them until they're delicious wine. One ticket gets your feet purple with crushed-up grapes, a spaghetti dinner, a T-shirt, and two glasses of wine. Just don't fall down...
