10 Things You Must Do in SD This September

Thu

Taste the Taste of Old Town Thanks to the success of last year’s event, you’ll can try samples from 13 restaurants at Taste of Old Town again this fall. From 6-9pm, hop on the trolley to ride from location to location through Old Town as you enjoy live entertainment and try bites and spirits while supporting Meals-on-Wheels.

Old Town

Taste the Taste of Old Town Old Town Thanks to the success of last year’s event, you’ll can try samples from 13 restaurants at Taste of Old Town again this fall. From 6-9pm, hop on the trolley to ride from location to location through Old Town as you enjoy live entertainment and try bites and spirits while supporting Meals-on-Wheels.