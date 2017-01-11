13 Things You Must Do in SD This August

Giant beer anniversary parties. Giant food truck parties. Giant Tiki parties. It’s almost like August needs to be bigger to fit in all of this amazingness.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Pedal, Pick, and Grin The day will start off at Blind Lady Ale House at 9am for beers and an 18-mile bike ride to Suzie’s Farm where you can pick your own veggies. There will also be a bike parade, live music, food trucks, cooking demos, tours, and a ladybug release. The event is free and open to everyone, even if you don’t ride your bike down.
Suzie’s Farm
Pedal, Pick, and Grin Suzie’s Farm The day will start off at Blind Lady Ale House at 9am for beers and an 18-mile bike ride to Suzie’s Farm where you can pick your own veggies. There will also be a bike parade, live music, food trucks, cooking demos, tours, and a ladybug release. The event is free and open to everyone, even if you don’t ride your bike down.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Culture & Cocktails The latest installment of Culture & Cocktails showcases the iconic history of Coney Island. The exhibit, Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland, features 150+ works including theme-park artifacts like a Cyclops head and carousel horses, large-scale canvases, and historic photography. There will be busker performances, carnival games, gourmet sausages from Sausage & Meat, and themed cupcakes from Sprinkles.
San Diego Museum of Art
Culture & Cocktails San Diego Museum of Art The latest installment of Culture & Cocktails showcases the iconic history of Coney Island. The exhibit, Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland, features 150+ works including theme-park artifacts like a Cyclops head and carousel horses, large-scale canvases, and historic photography. There will be busker performances, carnival games, gourmet sausages from Sausage & Meat, and themed cupcakes from Sprinkles.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 9 Sun
Luau and Legends The day starts early with a 7am surfing tournament where each sponsored team will be paired with a surfing legend to compete for trophies. The luau gets going at 11am with traditional Polynesian dancing, live music, and a tropical buffet. There will also be a silent auction and drawings for prizes. The event benefits UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.
Scripps Pier, La Jolla
Luau and Legends Scripps Pier, La Jolla The day starts early with a 7am surfing tournament where each sponsored team will be paired with a surfing legend to compete for trophies. The luau gets going at 11am with traditional Polynesian dancing, live music, and a tropical buffet. There will also be a silent auction and drawings for prizes. The event benefits UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 13-16
Tiki Oasis '15 Everyone’s favorite Polynesian pop lifestyle convention, Tiki Oasis, is back again this year celebrating everything mid-century. Get ready for four days of DJs, vintage car shows, burlesque performances, a pin-up pageant, a cigar and rum pairing lounge, and so much more.
The Crowne Plaza Hotel
Tiki Oasis '15 The Crowne Plaza Hotel Everyone’s favorite Polynesian pop lifestyle convention, Tiki Oasis, is back again this year celebrating everything mid-century. Get ready for four days of DJs, vintage car shows, burlesque performances, a pin-up pageant, a cigar and rum pairing lounge, and so much more.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14-15
Stone Anniversary Celebration Stone is throwing its 19th Anniversary Celebration & Invitational Beer Festival, starting with the Friday night brewers reception from 6-9pm with more than 40 beers (many of which won’t be available on Saturday), a cigar lounge, live music, and food. Saturday’s festivities will include two drinking sessions from 11am-2pm and from 3-6pm where you will get a commemorative tasting glass, your choice of 15 3oz samples from 60 guest breweries, a cigar lounge, and live music.
Cal State San Marcos
Stone Anniversary Celebration Cal State San Marcos Stone is throwing its 19th Anniversary Celebration & Invitational Beer Festival, starting with the Friday night brewers reception from 6-9pm with more than 40 beers (many of which won’t be available on Saturday), a cigar lounge, live music, and food. Saturday’s festivities will include two drinking sessions from 11am-2pm and from 3-6pm where you will get a commemorative tasting glass, your choice of 15 3oz samples from 60 guest breweries, a cigar lounge, and live music.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Gourmet Food Truck Festival Come to the track to catch the races and stick around for the food because 50 food trucks from SD, Orange County, and LA will be serving up their finest eats at the Del Mar Race Track. Access to the food truck area is free with $6 track admission.
Del Mar Race Track
Gourmet Food Truck Festival Del Mar Race Track Come to the track to catch the races and stick around for the food because 50 food trucks from SD, Orange County, and LA will be serving up their finest eats at the Del Mar Race Track. Access to the food truck area is free with $6 track admission.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Ferragosto Little Italy’s biggest event of the summer is back, a Pompeii-style toga party at Amici Park. The park will be transformed into the ancient city of Pompeii where you can expect food and drinks from San Diego’s finest restos, circus rides, dancing, and live entertainment.
Amici Park
Ferragosto Amici Park Little Italy’s biggest event of the summer is back, a Pompeii-style toga party at Amici Park. The park will be transformed into the ancient city of Pompeii where you can expect food and drinks from San Diego’s finest restos, circus rides, dancing, and live entertainment.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 21 Fri
2015 Best of San Diego San Diego Magazine's 2015 Best of San Diego Party will be bringing top restaurants, wineries, and breweries together for a blowout party from 6:30-9:30pm. Tickets get you unlimited tastings from well-known local chefs, samples of cocktails made from premium spirits, and tasters from breweries and wineries. There will also be live entertainment from DJs and some surprise performances.
NTC Venues at Liberty Station
2015 Best of San Diego NTC Venues at Liberty Station San Diego Magazine's 2015 Best of San Diego Party will be bringing top restaurants, wineries, and breweries together for a blowout party from 6:30-9:30pm. Tickets get you unlimited tastings from well-known local chefs, samples of cocktails made from premium spirits, and tasters from breweries and wineries. There will also be live entertainment from DJs and some surprise performances.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Chula Vista HarborFest Bounce around between stages of live music, inflatable water rollers, xorbing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, zip-lining, laser tag, and more from 10am to 6pm. Be sure to get your tickets for the 2015 Tacos & Spirits Revolution from 11am-2pm where you will be the judge of the best tacos and beverages at the festival. There will also be wine, craft spirits, and beer tastings along with a coffee and sweets lounge and food truck alley.
Bayside Park
Chula Vista HarborFest Bayside Park Bounce around between stages of live music, inflatable water rollers, xorbing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, zip-lining, laser tag, and more from 10am to 6pm. Be sure to get your tickets for the 2015 Tacos & Spirits Revolution from 11am-2pm where you will be the judge of the best tacos and beverages at the festival. There will also be wine, craft spirits, and beer tastings along with a coffee and sweets lounge and food truck alley.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
Movie on the Roof: The Goonies What else but The Goonies could be the choice for Whole Foods’ last Movie on the Roof event of the summer? The event (7-10pm) is free, so bring a blanket and pillows and enjoy snacks provided by KIND.
Whole Foods Hillcrest
Movie on the Roof: The Goonies Whole Foods Hillcrest What else but The Goonies could be the choice for Whole Foods’ last Movie on the Roof event of the summer? The event (7-10pm) is free, so bring a blanket and pillows and enjoy snacks provided by KIND.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
San Diego Brew & Food Festival From 3-6:30pm the first San Diego Brew & Food Festival will feature more than 70 breweries pouring over 200 beers along with 20 chefs serving gastropub-style dishes. Proceeds will support San Diego Coastkeeper’s efforts to protect and restore fishable, swimmable, and drinkable waters in SD.
Waterfront Park
San Diego Brew & Food Festival Waterfront Park From 3-6:30pm the first San Diego Brew & Food Festival will feature more than 70 breweries pouring over 200 beers along with 20 chefs serving gastropub-style dishes. Proceeds will support San Diego Coastkeeper’s efforts to protect and restore fishable, swimmable, and drinkable waters in SD.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
Cork & Draft Vavi is hosting the Cork & Draft benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation from 3-6pm at the Embarcadero North Park. This is not your typical beer fest: think Catalina Wine Mixer meets opening day at the track, so come dressed accordingly. There will be live entertainment, unlimited samples from breweries and wineries, games, and local SD cuisine and food trucks. The first 3,000 attendees will also get an official Double Cup that has a wine glass on one end and a beer glass on the other.
Embarcadero North Park
Cork & Draft Embarcadero North Park Vavi is hosting the Cork & Draft benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation from 3-6pm at the Embarcadero North Park. This is not your typical beer fest: think Catalina Wine Mixer meets opening day at the track, so come dressed accordingly. There will be live entertainment, unlimited samples from breweries and wineries, games, and local SD cuisine and food trucks. The first 3,000 attendees will also get an official Double Cup that has a wine glass on one end and a beer glass on the other.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
Fifth Annual Treasure Chest Fest Get dressed in your best Hawaiian or Tiki attire for this event benefitting Susan G. Komen San Diego from noon-5pm at the Green Flash Mira Mesa Brewery. They will be debuting their Treasure Chest 2015 beer, an IPA with grapefruit, prickly pear juice, and hibiscus flowers, along with a lineup of rare, limited, and specialty Green Flash brews with food pairings from local restaurants like Brothers Provisions, Carnitas Snack Shack, Nomad Donuts, and more.
Green Flash Mira Mesa Brewery
Fifth Annual Treasure Chest Fest Green Flash Mira Mesa Brewery Get dressed in your best Hawaiian or Tiki attire for this event benefitting Susan G. Komen San Diego from noon-5pm at the Green Flash Mira Mesa Brewery. They will be debuting their Treasure Chest 2015 beer, an IPA with grapefruit, prickly pear juice, and hibiscus flowers, along with a lineup of rare, limited, and specialty Green Flash brews with food pairings from local restaurants like Brothers Provisions, Carnitas Snack Shack, Nomad Donuts, and more.