Everything You Must Do in San Diego This October

Sun

Check out all the cars at Fifth Avenue Auto Showcase From classic to luxury, Fifth Ave will be lined with must-see cars from E to K St. It’s free to stroll down Fifth and check out the cars from 11am-4pm and you can even vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. If your think your hot rod has what it takes to compete, there’s still time to enter.

Gaslamp

Check out all the cars at Fifth Avenue Auto Showcase Gaslamp From classic to luxury, Fifth Ave will be lined with must-see cars from E to K St. It’s free to stroll down Fifth and check out the cars from 11am-4pm and you can even vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. If your think your hot rod has what it takes to compete, there’s still time to enter.