Everything You Must Do in San Diego This Fall

Ring in Mama’s Kitchen's 25th Anniversary Celebration Mama’s Kitchen is celebrating 25 years of delivering healthy meals to people struggling with AIDS or cancer in San Diego. Starting at 7pm, it will host a family-style farm-to-table dinner under the stars with entertainment and dancing at the Illumina Campus. There will also be a high-end live auction to raise funds to help cover its food costs so it can continue to provide nutritious meals and support to those in need.

