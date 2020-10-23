Events 10 Ghoulish Halloween Events in San Diego This Month Drag pumpkin contests, drive-thru horror shows, ghost stories, and more.

Believe it or not, Halloween 2020 hasn’t been canceled, although it won’t be quite like years past. While boozy pub crawls and packed dance floors aren’t on the calendar, our local businesses have been working overtime creating safe, fun things to do for the spookiest night of the year. Here are some of the best things to do in San Diego to make your Halloween a treat, not a trick. Boo!

Decorate a drag jack-o-lantern Through October 29

San Diego Pride

Will your pumpkin be the most gourd-eous in San Diego? Bring your drag queen squash to SD Pride Headquarters for a roll down the virtual catwalk and a chance to win prizes like a 40” Sony Bravia TV, Sony bluetooth speakers and earbuds, and more. Deadline to register is October 27 and voting by the public takes place via San Diego Pride’s social media. Plus, all participants receive a cool San Diego Pride t-shirt or tank.

Cost: $20 per entry Scream your head off at the Scaregrounds Through October 31

Del Mar Fairgrounds

The wildly popular Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds takes a terrifying twist with an all new Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Road Kill—a frightening one-mile drive through scenes from popular horror films and featuring murderous clowns, zombies, and serial killers. Warning: Calling for roadside assistance may be hazardous to your health!

Cost: $40-$80 and up, depending on the day (weekday or weekend), vehicle type, and number of occupants

Photo courtesy of Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary

Take a walk on the wild side October 31

Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary

Take a worry-free guided walk through Lions, Tigers and Bears, San Diego’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary, and watch rescued exotic animals chomp on goodie-stuffed pumpkins, splash around in their pools and play with their brothers and sisters. Costumes are encouraged, and all safety guidelines will be enforced to ensure a safe visit for guests and animals alike. Proceeds will benefit the rescued animals, providing food, enrichment, habitat maintenance, veterinary care, and more.

Cost : Members—$30 for adults and $15 for kids. Non-members—$60 for adults and $35 for kids. Crawl the malls Through October 31

Various locations

The local mall is always a great place to trick-or-treat, and this year is no exception. Three local Westfield malls have pivoted to safer, but still fun, events. At Westfield UTC , they’re hosting a kid’s scavenger hunt and the return of their hugely popular drive-in movies , featuring Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus on October 30 and 31, respectively. Westfield Mission Valley has a Pumpkin Station , plus an outdoor, tented Halloween Express , because you really need those ripped fishnets. Westfield Plaza Bonita also hosts a kid’s scavenger hunt through November 6 and a tented Halloween Express.

Cost: Varies

Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Tell ghost stories around a campfire October 30–October 31

Hotel del Coronado

Share a spooky night on the beach with your friends and family at the Hotel del Coronado’s Ghost Roast, featuring a blazing fire pit at the beach, s’mores, and a visit from the Del’s own resident ghost, Kate Morgan . Make a reservation online .

Cost: $195 for up to ten guests Celebrate on the high seas October 29 - November 1

Hornblower Cruises

Spend Halloween gazing at the glittering skyline along the San Diego Bay aboard Hornblower Cruises. October 29th and November 1st are movie nights featuring Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas , along with popcorn and dinner. On Halloween night, join them for a romantic Sights and Sips sunset cruise that includes a boarding glass of bubbly or cider, a chef’s choice bento box, and spectacular views of the cityscape and Coronado bridge. Costumes are encouraged for all nights, with prizes awarded for scariest, funniest, and most unique. Reserve your spot online .

Cost: Varies with cruise type. Explore a spooky haunted trail Through November 1

Petco Park

Head to Petco Park for safe, family-friendly trick-or-treat fun at their one-way pumpkin patch and haunted trail. Visit themed booths where kids can collect candy and toys via contactless delivery from superheroes, witches, mermaids, pirates, dinosaurs, and more. Once through the pumpkin patch, enjoy your candy, purchase additional food and beverages, and watch a Halloween movie in a socially distanced space. Tickets can be purchased online .

Cost: $25+ for kids 14 and under, $20+ for adults

Photo courtesy of Friendly Feast

Photo courtesy of Garibaldi

Dress up and score free stuff October 31

Various locations

The whole idea of dressing up and getting free candy doesn’t have to end when you grow up, and several San Diego favorites are ready to help you relive those happy days, adult style. The Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants, Herb & Sea , Herb & Wood , and Animae , will be rewarding guests who show up for dinner in costume with a complimentary bottle of bubbles on October 31. Garibaldi , the gorgeous lounge in the InterContinental Hotel San Diego offers costumed guests a complimentary amaro and gelato to enjoy along with their amazing bay views. For a sweet treat, visit The Gluten Free Baking Co . and join their costume celebration from October 29 through November 1, when customers who come dressed in costume receive a free mini donut or mini cupcake. They’re also hosting a churro pop-up from 4 pm to 6:30 pm on October 31st in partnership with Madre Churro & Cacao.

