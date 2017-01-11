Everything You Absolutely Must Do in SD This Winter

Winter in San Diego, when citizens everywhere brace for the horror of... occasionally having to wear long sleeves. With no snow to slow you down, there’s no excuse for not hitting every one of these hot winter events.
Dec 19 Sat
Get zen with a Charger Liberty Station Do something good for yourself and for a good cause this holiday season by joining Yoga Six and retired Chargers’ center Nick Hardwick for a rink-side yoga class at Liberty Station. Tickets are $35 and include an hour long, all-levels yoga flow at 8:30am followed by ice skating at the rink. Proceeds benefit the Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.
Dec 21 Mon
Gaslamp
See an epic battle of the (marching) bands Gaslamp Get downtown at 6pm to witness a pre-Poinsettia Bowl face-off between the bands and spirit teams of the Boise State Broncos and Northern Illinois Huskies. Starting at opposite ends of 5th Avenue at E St and K St, the two will advance toward each other playing holiday songs and fight anthems on each block until they meet at 5th and Market.
Dec 23 Wed
Watch football and fireworks Qualcomm Stadium Oh right, the game! Boise State and Northern Illinois kicks off at 1:30pm, but make sure you get tickets for the PrimeSport VIP tailgate party to take advantage of the unlimited food, beer, and wine, plus private performances by both college bands and cheerleaders from 11am-1pm. Stick around after the game for fireworks.
Dec 30 Wed
You can never have too much tailgating Qualcomm Stadium Just as your post Poinsettia Bowl football buzz is starting to wear off, the 38th Annual Holiday Bowl is happening a week later to hype you back up again. Be at Qualcomm Stadium for kickoff at 7:30pm to watch the USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers. VIP tickets are again available for the pre-game tailgate.
Dec 31 Thu
Ring in the new year like a celeb FLUXX Flosstradamus will be at FLUXX to usher party-goers into 2016. What better what to say Happy New Year than going VIP with early party admission, hosted champagne and apps, plus admission to their Dawn of the New Year party starting at 5am New Year’s Day.
Dec 31 Thu
Stay classy at Kettner Exchange Kettner Exchange Break out your black tie attire for a swanky dinner experience at Kettner Exchange. You’ll receive a glass of champagne on arrival to the event before you sit down for a pre-fixe five-course dinner with wine pairings. There will be three seatings available at 5pm, 7:30pm, and 10pm. Enjoy live jazz throughout the evening and be sure to check out the Grand Artique tasting lounge. Call for reservations.
Dec 31 Thu
Do NYE craft beer style Stone Liberty Station From 8pm-1am you can ring in the New Year with special release beers, live music, djs, dancing, food stations, a heated outdoor cigar lounge, and you’ll get a commemorative glass with a rare Stone beer for the midnight toast.
Dec 31 Thu
Get behind the wheel San Diego Convention Center Calling all gearheads! Come spend a few days at the San Diego Convention Center drooling over cars at the second largest auto show in California. This year the Exotics Vault will have vehicles on display from Aston Martin, Maserati, Porsche, and several other brands you’ll never be able to afford.
Jan 2 Sat
Finally get over that NYE hangover Vom Fass If you’re still nursing that NYE hangover by the 2nd, then stop by Vom Fass for $2 bloody marys from 10am-2pm. You can learn about the history of the drink plus how to create non-traditional spins on the recipe. There’s no RSVP required, as if you could remember to call ahead in your state anyway. Just show up and enjoy.
Jan 16 Sat
Drink all the beer Liberty Station The 6th Annual San Diego Brew Fest is back again at Liberty Station with unlimited tastings from dozens of local and international craft beers, plus live music and SD’s most popular food trucks. Proceeds will benefit Noah’s B'Ark Pet Rescue.
Jan 17 Sun
Citywide
Eat your way through the city Citywide The 10th annual San Diego Restaurant Week is going down, and you’ll have eight days to eat and drink your way through more than 180 local restaurants. Each participating restaurant will offer a specially priced menu at lunch and dinner, in case your wallet is still recovering from the holidays. No tickets required.
Jan 28-31
Get your golf on Torrey Pines Golf Course Torrey Pines will host the Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour golf tournament again this year. Aside from what’s happening on the green, be sure to visit the Expo where you can check out the latest in golf equipment. At the Fan Village you can get your drink on at Fringe, an open-air sports bar on the 15th green which is also where the after party is happening with live music Thursday-Saturday.
Feb 6 Sat
Gaslamp
Pretend you’re in the Big Easy Gaslamp Skip the expensive trip to New Orleans. This year, San Diego is throwing a party of it’s own -- the Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration. From 4pm-midnight, there will be live performances on five outdoor stages, world-renowned DJs, and at 9pm a massive parade will be taking over Fifth Ave.
Feb 13 Sat
Downtown
Celebrate the Year of the Monkey Downtown The 34th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Food and Cultural Fair will be welcoming the Year of the Monkey downtown at 3rd Ave and J St. Both days from 10am-5pm you can get a taste of Asian culture with lion and dragon dances, live martial arts demos, acrobats, taiko drumming, and more.
Feb 19 Fri
Drink all the beer again Hall of Champions San Diego Winter Brew Fest is back at the Hall of Champions in Balboa Park, bringing craft beers from more than 40 breweries, live local music, food, and other vendors. There’s a VIP session from 6-7pm on Saturday where you can get the first taste of exclusive brews along with cheese and beer pairings. Proceeds benefit Outdoor Outreach and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association.