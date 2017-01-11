Everything You Should Do in San Diego This Spring

Sat

Sing, Dance, Crawl Put on your red, white, and blue and join The Local along with 1,200 thirsty people for the Sing, Dance, Crawl pub crawl this Memorial Day Weekend. Starting at noon, crawlers will hit spots that will be closed to the general public like House of Blues, Fluxx, and many more. There will be live music performances to sing and dance to and with drink specials at every stop along the way. Tickets will go on sale in April and they will sell out.

The Local

Sing, Dance, Crawl The Local Put on your red, white, and blue and join The Local along with 1,200 thirsty people for the Sing, Dance, Crawl pub crawl this Memorial Day Weekend. Starting at noon, crawlers will hit spots that will be closed to the general public like House of Blues, Fluxx, and many more. There will be live music performances to sing and dance to and with drink specials at every stop along the way. Tickets will go on sale in April and they will sell out.