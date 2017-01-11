Everything You Should Do in San Diego This Spring

Date
Mar 1 Tue
Dine with Leroy Drive over the bridge, hop on the ferry, or swim to Coronado if you have to because local favorite Leroy’s Kitchen + Lounge is teaming up with AleSmith Brewing for a five-course dinner starting at 6:30pm. Call Leroy’s for reservations.
Mar 5 Sat
Shake it up with Old Harbor at the Westgate At 6:30pm, eight of the best bartenders in SD will be competing in the San Diego Masters Cocktail Challenge, showing off their unique cocktail creations made with Old Harbor Distillery’s Ampersand, a cold-pressed coffee liqueur collaboration with Coffee & Tea Collective.
Mar 5 Sat
Drink like a rockstar SILO in Makers Quarter is hosting the Rock Star Beer Festival from 7-10pm with a VIP hour kicking the night off right at 6pm. Tickets include unlimited samples of more than 50 local and regional craft beers, plus live music. SD’s best food trucks will also be on hand to feed the wobbly masses.
SILO
Mar 5 Sat
Watch a man skewer himself like a shish kabob Watch firebreathers, acrobats, contortionists, and other street performers from around the world entertain spectators all weekend from 12-6pm during the 2016 Seaport Village Spring Busker Festival. Stick around on Saturday night from 7-10pm -- things get a little crazy for the 18 and older crowd with the Buskers After Dark performances.
Seaport Village
Mar 5 Sat
Dance your face off at CRSSD Festival Put on your party pants and lace up your dancing shoes -- CRSSD Festival is back again taking over Waterfront Park. Starting noon on Saturday and Sunday, live music and DJs will perform across three stages in the most beautiful waterfront venue in SD. This year’s lineup will also include extended sets from performers like Loco Dice, Tale Of Us, Cirez D, and more that you don’t want to miss.
Waterfront Park
Mar 8 Tue
Cheers to girl power What better way to celebrate Festa Della Donna (International Women’s Day) than the Female Chef Dinner at CUCINA Enoteca Del Mar? Put on your best yellow outfit and join these six ladies at 6:30pm for four wine-paired courses to benefit the Center for Community Solutions. Venissimo Cheese will create a gourmet cheese course and wines will be expertly paired by sommelier Lisa Redwine.
Mar 12 Sat
Party like a leprechaun Paint yourself green and head to Balboa Park for this year’s St. Patty’s Day Parade and Irish Festival. The beer garden opens at 9am and the parade gets moving at 10:30am -- claim your spot along the route on 5th or 6th Ave from Laurel to Upas. There will be two stages of live Irish music at the park along with plenty of food, both Irish and otherwise, and vendors peddling crafts.
Balboa Park
Mar 15 Tue
Go from the beach to the Big Easy A little taste of New Orleans is coming to Prohibition in the Gaslamp. R&D Bitters, Henebery Whiskey, and Fernet will be channeling the Big Easy starting at 8pm with SD versions of classic NOLA cocktails and live music to set the vibe.
Mar 17 Thu
Party on 80,000ft of green astro turf From 4pm-midnight, the 22nd Annual ShamROCK will be taking over the streets of the Gaslamp and rolling out 80,000ft of green astroturf for the biggest St. Patty’s Day celebration in San Diego. There will be a 150ft Irish pub serving all the green beer and Irish whiskey you can drink. Several stages will be rocking live Irish music, Irish punk bands, Irish rock step bands, and DJs.
Balboa Park
Mar 20 Sun
Stone Brewing's barrel-aged blowout For the seventh year, Stone Brewing is hosting Oakquinox from 10am-2pm at the location in Escondido. Tickets get you 15 3oz tasters from more than 100 barrel-aged and wood-infused beers to pick from and a commemorative glass to take home with you.
Mar 26 Sat
Dance your way through a 5k The Electric Run is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds at 7:30pm with five dance party zones along the 5K route to keep you grooving to the sounds of your favorite throwbacks, classic hip hop, EDM, and pop hits. At the finish line, you’ll join a huge dance party with a live DJ and a light show synced to your LED bracelet.
Del Mar
Mar 26-Apr 30
Make it a berry good day It’s strawberry picking season at Suzie's Farm! This year the Strawberry Jam is not just a one day event; the festivities are happening six Saturdays in a row. There will be food, activities, and plenty of strawberries for you to pick.
Mar 31 Thu
Eat, drink, and be merry Vin De Syrah is teaming up with Blue Point Coastal Grill for an epic wine pairing dinner. The three courses will include dishes like Hudson Valley Foie Gras Torchon and black olive tart with grilled vegetables and basil goat cheese mousse, all expertly paired with a selection of Ferrari-Carano wines.
Apr 2 Sat
Swirl, sip, spit, repeat all day From 2-5pm, you can sip your way through vino from 50 wineries at Embarcadero Marina Park North during the Uncorked San Diego Wine Festival. Gourmet food trucks like Devilicious and Buona Forchetta will also be onsite, along with live music to keep you entertained if the wine isn't enough.
Embarcadero Marina Park North
Apr 4 Mon
Root, root, root for the home team Opening Day at Petco Park is finally upon us with the season opener against the LA Dodgers. Get to the stadium and show our Padres some local love.
Apr 9 Sat
Get (BBQ) saucy SILO is hosting a backyard-style BBQ Fest in the East Village. Stuff your face with bites from San Diego’s best BBQ joints and craft beer from 11am-4pm while playing games and getting down to some live tunes.
SILO
Apr 17 Sun
Eat cookies for a cause A baker's dozen of San Diego's top chefs will have sweet and savory baked goods for sale at the inaugural Chef-Driven Bake Sale for No Kid Hungry. Everything is $5 a pop and 100% of proceeds go directly to the nonprofit. Participating chefs include Matt Gordon (Urban Solace), Rygie Dy (Bottega Americano), and Kayli Faucher (The Crack Shack), so you know the treats will be on point.
Apr 28 Thu
Tequila! Do a little tequila tasting at the Pacific Classic after party with FINE Magazine during the 2nd Annual Del Mar Tequila Classic. You can sip it, shoot it, or mix it in a cocktail while enjoying ceviche, tacos, chicken mole, and more at Agave Del Mar from 5-8pm.
Apr 29 Fri
Experience simply the best (of North County) If you want to eat and drink the best of the best, then go to Omni La Costa Resort Best of North County Party from 6:30pm-9:30pm. You can try unlimited samples from the greatest restaurants, breweries, and vendors that North County has to offer along with trying your luck at casino games, making memories in the photo booth, and meeting some of the region’s top chefs.
May 5 Thu
Laissez les bons temps rouler If you missed out on Mardi Gras this year, Gator by the Bay Festival brings a little bit of Louisiana to San Diego. Come down to San Diego Bay for four days of Zydeco, blues, jazz, dancing, cajun food, and 10,000lbs of live crawfish. That's not an exaggeration.
San Diego Bay
May 7 Sat
¡Fiesta! Eat, dance, and drink in Old Town at the 33rd Annual Cinco De Mayo Festival. There will be food specials at restaurants throughout Old Town, along with plenty of performances to keep your toes tapping while you’re taking down your tenth taco of the day.
Old Town
May 13 Fri
Embrace music madness West Coast Weekender is a three day music conference happening for the first time in America’s Finest City. The opening party is happening at Spin Nightclub on the 13th, and musicians from across the country will participate in daytime panel discussions for more than 3,000 music fans at the World Beat Center.
May 14 Sat
Eat your weight in tacos Come to Golden Hill Park for Reader’s 2nd Annual Tacotopia challenge from 12pm-4pm. Forty local restaurants will be competing for the title of San Diego’s Best Taco, and you get the final say by voting for your favorite taco of the day. There will be live performances from some of Tijuana’s best bands and a bar serving beer, margaritas, and more. Tickets include all the tacos you can eat and two drink tickets.
Golden Hill Park
May 18 Wed
Watch others hang 10 in the movies Celebrate everything surf at the 5th Annual Surf Film Festival. This year the SDSFF will feature more than 20 international surf films, host filmmaker panels and workshops, live art, beach clean-ups, and more events over 10 days.
May 28 Sat
Sing, Dance, Crawl Put on your red, white, and blue and join The Local along with 1,200 thirsty people for the Sing, Dance, Crawl pub crawl this Memorial Day Weekend. Starting at noon, crawlers will hit spots that will be closed to the general public like House of Blues, Fluxx, and many more. There will be live music performances to sing and dance to and with drink specials at every stop along the way. Tickets will go on sale in April and they will sell out.
