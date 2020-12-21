Events 10 Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in San Diego Let’s give 2020 the sendoff it deserves.

We did it, San Diego! We made it to the end of 2020, the craziest, most challenging year most of us have ever lived through. Along the way, we’ve picked up some new vocabulary, like “social distancing” and “contact tracing;” learned to work, learn, and socialize via Zoom; and navigated the most insane election cycle in modern history. Let’s celebrate 2020-style, with virtual dance parties, live-streamed concerts, takeout booze, and even a couple of safe in-person events. Here’s our list of the best ways to ring in 2021.

Photo courtesy of Madison on Park

Support your local bartenders Various locations

Get your drink on effortlessly by ordering pickup or delivery from your favorite local watering hole this NYE.

Give 2020 the kiss off Your house

Get brunch delivered, warn the neighbors, and start the party early with KISS and their virtual “Kiss 2020 Goodbye'' concert, live streamed from Royal Beach Atlantis Dubai. Performing in their first live show since March 10, when their End Of The Road Farewell Tour was derailed by COVID-19, the band promises they’ll “will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else’s history.” Rest assured, there will be pyrotechnics.

Unleash your inner lumberjack North Park

Save the yoga and meditation for New Year’s Day—throwing a tomahawk across the room is a great way to release some stress and let go of the worst. year. ever. Give it a try at AxeVentures in North Park, where your 75 minute session includes a lesson on the basics, with plenty of time left over for a friendly competition or just honing your tomahawk throwing skills. On New Year’s Eve (and every Thursday night), they’ll crank up the dark lights for Insta-ready memories of how you showed 2020 out the door. Reserving your lane

Photo courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Go on a staycation Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Get away for the day—or a long weekend—to Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa. Whether you opt to explore the ten-acre grounds or slip into a bathrobe and order room service, your overnight package comes with chocolate-dipped strawberries, truffles, and a bottle of Piper Heidsieck NV Cuvee Brut (Rare Brut Millesime 2006 is an optional upgrade). Best of all, checkout isn’t until 3 pm, so you’ll have time to take it easy by the pool or ease into 2021 in the garden lounge.

Watch the ball drop in Times Square Your house

Sure, you can tune into the usual

Spend Noon Year’s Eve lounging around a swanky pool Various locations

While the rest of the country scrapes ice off their windshields and hunkers down in freezing temperatures, you can relax, sip cocktails, and soak up the sun all day long at one of our posh local hotel pools, then

Wear your jammies to the symphony Your house

Music director

Photo courtesy of Puesto

Order fancy takeout while you wait for the ball to drop Various locations

Since everything pretty much closes down by 10 pm these days, it’s a given that you’ll most likely be at home when the ball drops in our time zone. Treat yourself and support our restaurant community by ordering dinner for pickup or delivery.

