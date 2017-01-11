Outdoor Festivals and Concerts in San Diego Worth Going to This Summer

While it would be easy to attribute San Diego's appeal to its rich history and diverse culture, the reality is that the city's attractiveness to so many people is far more simplistic: we really do have the best weather in the country.

San Diegans will gladly take having to deal with skeptics who think we’re a bunch of overly tanned pinheads with no culture over being from some city in a flyover state where every reason for the city being great to live in has to be introduced with the qualifying statement, “Well, when the weather is nice..."

So, with all that said, here’s a list of outdoor festivals and concerts actually worth your time, from now until the end of the summer, that let you enjoy San Diego’s greatest quality: its weather.