Outdoor Festivals and Concerts in San Diego Worth Going to This Summer

While it would be easy to attribute San Diego's appeal to its rich history and diverse culture, the reality is that the city's attractiveness to so many people is far more simplistic: we really do have the best weather in the country.
San Diegans will gladly take having to deal with skeptics who think we’re a bunch of overly tanned pinheads with no culture over being from some city in a flyover state where every reason for the city being great to live in has to be introduced with the qualifying statement, “Well, when the weather is nice..."
So, with all that said, here’s a list of outdoor festivals and concerts actually worth your time, from now until the end of the summer, that let you enjoy San Diego’s greatest quality: its weather.
(If you're going to Coachella, you already have your tickets.)
Date
Event
Location
Apr 14 Thu
Steve Miller Band If you can’t get down with the Steve Miller Band, then you’re probably a miserable person. They invented the word "pompatus." They wrote "Jungle Love." Enjoy this last-minute show with waterfront views.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
33rd Annual Spring Street Fair There's a pancake breakfast, a traveling dog spa, and three stages of local artists performing reggae & rock tunes.
Downtown Encinitas
Date
Event
Location
May 5 Thu
Gator By The Bay: Zydeco, Blues and Crawfish Festival Creole cuisine goes best with a side of blues, jazz, and salsa (music).
Spanish Landing Park
Date
Event
Location
May 7 Sat
San Diego Beer and Music Festival After a few craft brews, you'll be able to stomach the Nirvana, No Doubt, and AC/DC cover bands.
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Thu
Beyoncé We can only imagine that hell completely freezes over inside (well, outside, in this case) a Beyoncé concert. No artist has more intense/borderline stalker fans, so even if you can’t afford the insane ticket price, being around that group of people tailgating at Qualcomm is likely its own enriching experience.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Sat
Billy Joel Tickets are already wayyy sold out, but if you're dying to watch the aging Long Islander play a couple piano ditties, you can probably score a pair on Stubhub.
Date
Event
Location
May 20 Fri
The Cure I mean, why the hell not? They wrote "Friday I’m in Love," along with a bunch of other sad songs.
Date
Event
Location
May 27 Fri
The Lumineers Half the hipsters in this city already dress like they’re in a folk rock band, so why not put that weird pork pie hat you bought to use and go watch a folk rock band?
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jun 5 Sun
91X Fest This alt-radio station's annual festival is back with headliners The Offspring and Cheap Trick, two bands whose pre-1997 discography we'll still listen to.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Wed
Atlas Genius Atlas Genius is one of the most fun indie/alternative rock bands currently touring to see at an outdoor venue. Especially when that venue is the Birchwood Aquarium Tide-Pool Plaza.
Green Flash Concert Series at Birchwood Aquarium
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Live music (lineup TBA), chili, and all the wonderful weirdness Ocean Beach has to offer.
Newport Avenue
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Flight of the Conchords You might know the New Zealand musical comedy duo for writing songs about not crying and failing to hook up with beautiful women.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Mon
Boston If you can listen to “More Than a Feeling” without getting excited, there’s something wrong with you. Please see a doctor.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Sat
Halsey We doubt you'll go see a pop star with a chorus about being a '90s kid and smoking legal weed, but we should tell you that Halsey will be in town anyway.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Wed
Barenaked Ladies They had that one hit song, and on the same record, sang about how they're alcoholics. Barenaked Ladies are more complex than you ever knew!
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 21 Thu
"Weird Al" Yankovic Like, did you pay attention to all of the videos Weird Al put out last year for his new record, Mandatory Fun? If not, what the hell were you doing with your life otherwise?
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Phish There’s a reason Phish has as devoted a following as they do: they are, and have long been, one of the best jam bands in the world.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Tue
Modest Mouse They’re one of the most consistent rock bands of the past decade, so even if you’ve never heard anything other than “Float On” by them, it will be well worth your evening to go.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 2 Tue
Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. is so good with a guitar that Eric Clapton once wrote him a letter saying he made Clapton excited to play guitar again. He'll be playing two nights in a row.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Wed
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Weezer just released their White Album and Panic! at the Disco dropped their exclamation point, so nothing makes sense anymore.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Vans Warped Tour Back at it again with the... pop-punk bands, like Sum 41 and Yellowcard. Probably also wearing white Vans.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Sat
Flogging Molly If you're still listening to Celtic punk beyond the age of 16 -- which means you probably also went to Warped Tour yesterday -- you should know that Flogging Molly is back in town.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Mon
Guns N’ Roses Assuming Axl Rose hasn’t mysteriously vanished from the tour by the time they roll through Qualcomm, you don’t have an excuse not to see Guns N’ Roses.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 23 Tue
Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals Ben Harper can tear up a slide guitar. Slide guitars are awesome.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Mon
Deftones You can call them a nu-metal band if you want, but we don't see Limp Bizkit still making heavy, tone-defining records and touring the country in 2016. Before you write them off, check out the punishing single, "Doomed User."
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Sep 13 Tue
Ray LaMontagne Get soulful with Ray LaMontagne. It might not be the most heart-stopping show, but it will be a mellow, good time.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Date
Event
Location
Sep 14 Wed
The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas Fun fact: there was a prevalent theory that the Counting Crows' '90s mega-hit “Mr. Jones” was about lead singer Adam Duritz’s junk. Duritz denied those rumors, which is exactly what somebody who wrote a hit song about their penis would do.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16 Fri
KAABOO Festival Kaaboo offers everything from musical performances by Jack Johnson and the Avett Brothers to stand-up by a bunch of the the cast of Silicon Valley, David Cross, and Janeane Garofalo.
Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds
Date
Event
Location
Sep 21 Wed
Leon Bridges Leon Bridges brings back the simplistic R&B sounds of a time long since passed, but hell if he doesn’t pull it off masterfully.
