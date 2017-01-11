Events

Outdoor Festivals and Concerts in San Diego Worth Going to This Summer

yellowcard
Yellowcard | yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

While it would be easy to attribute San Diego's appeal to its rich history and diverse culture, the reality is that the city's attractiveness to so many people is far more simplistic: we really do have the best weather in the country.

San Diegans will gladly take having to deal with skeptics who think we’re a bunch of overly tanned pinheads with no culture over being from some city in a flyover state where every reason for the city being great to live in has to be introduced with the qualifying statement, “Well, when the weather is nice..."

So, with all that said, here’s a list of outdoor festivals and concerts actually worth your time, from now until the end of the summer, that let you enjoy San Diego’s greatest quality: its weather.

(If you're going to Coachella, you already have your tickets.)

Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band | Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Thu

Steve Miller Band If you can’t get down with the Steve Miller Band, then you’re probably a miserable person. They invented the word "pompatus." They wrote "Jungle Love." Enjoy this last-minute show with waterfront views.

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

33rd Annual Spring Street Fair There's a pancake breakfast, a traveling dog spa, and three stages of local artists performing reggae & rock tunes.

Downtown Encinitas

The Lumineers
The Lumineers | Flickr/cwirtanen

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Thu

Gator By The Bay: Zydeco, Blues and Crawfish Festival Creole cuisine goes best with a side of blues, jazz, and salsa (music).

Spanish Landing Park

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

San Diego Beer and Music Festival After a few craft brews, you'll be able to stomach the Nirvana, No Doubt, and AC/DC cover bands.

NTC at Liberty Station

Date

Event

Location

May 12 Thu

Beyoncé We can only imagine that hell completely freezes over inside (well, outside, in this case) a Beyoncé concert. No artist has more intense/borderline stalker fans, so even if you can’t afford the insane ticket price, being around that group of people tailgating at Qualcomm is likely its own enriching experience.

Qualcomm Stadium

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Billy Joel Tickets are already wayyy sold out, but if you're dying to watch the aging Long Islander play a couple piano ditties, you can probably score a pair on Stubhub.

Petco Park

Date

Event

Location

May 20 Fri

The Cure I mean, why the hell not? They wrote "Friday I’m in Love," along with a bunch of other sad songs.

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

May 27 Fri

The Lumineers Half the hipsters in this city already dress like they’re in a folk rock band, so why not put that weird pork pie hat you bought to use and go watch a folk rock band?

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Atlas Genius Keith Jeffery
Atlas Genius | Flickr/Alexa Stickler

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

91X Fest This alt-radio station's annual festival is back with headliners The Offspring and Cheap Trick, two bands whose pre-1997 discography we'll still listen to.

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Atlas Genius Atlas Genius is one of the most fun indie/alternative rock bands currently touring to see at an outdoor venue. Especially when that venue is the Birchwood Aquarium Tide-Pool Plaza.

Green Flash Concert Series at Birchwood Aquarium

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Live music (lineup TBA), chili, and all the wonderful weirdness Ocean Beach has to offer.

Newport Avenue

Halsey
Halsey | Flickr/DeShaun Craddock

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Flight of the Conchords You might know the New Zealand musical comedy duo for writing songs about not crying and failing to hook up with beautiful women.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Boston If you can listen to “More Than a Feeling” without getting excited, there’s something wrong with you. Please see a doctor.

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Halsey We doubt you'll go see a pop star with a chorus about being a '90s kid and smoking legal weed, but we should tell you that Halsey will be in town anyway.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Barenaked Ladies They had that one hit song, and on the same record, sang about how they're alcoholics. Barenaked Ladies are more complex than you ever knew!

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

"Weird Al" Yankovic Like, did you pay attention to all of the videos Weird Al put out last year for his new record, Mandatory Fun? If not, what the hell were you doing with your life otherwise?

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Phish There’s a reason Phish has as devoted a following as they do: they are, and have long been, one of the best jam bands in the world.

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Modest Mouse They’re one of the most consistent rock bands of the past decade, so even if you’ve never heard anything other than “Float On” by them, it will be well worth your evening to go.

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly | yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Gary Clark Jr. Gary Clark Jr. is so good with a guitar that Eric Clapton once wrote him a letter saying he made Clapton excited to play guitar again. He'll be playing two nights in a row.

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Aug 3 Wed

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Weezer just released their White Album and Panic! at the Disco dropped their exclamation point, so nothing makes sense anymore.

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Vans Warped Tour Back at it again with the... pop-punk bands, like Sum 41 and Yellowcard. Probably also wearing white Vans.

Qualcomm Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Flogging Molly If you're still listening to Celtic punk beyond the age of 16 -- which means you probably also went to Warped Tour yesterday -- you should know that Flogging Molly is back in town.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

Guns N’ Roses Assuming Axl Rose hasn’t mysteriously vanished from the tour by the time they roll through Qualcomm, you don’t have an excuse not to see Guns N’ Roses.

Qualcomm Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Tue

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals Ben Harper can tear up a slide guitar. Slide guitars are awesome.

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Mon

Deftones You can call them a nu-metal band if you want, but we don't see Limp Bizkit still making heavy, tone-defining records and touring the country in 2016. Before you write them off, check out the punishing single, "Doomed User."

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges | Flickr/John Goodridge

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Tue

Ray LaMontagne Get soulful with Ray LaMontagne. It might not be the most heart-stopping show, but it will be a mellow, good time.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 14 Wed

The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas Fun fact: there was a prevalent theory that the Counting Crows' '90s mega-hit “Mr. Jones” was about lead singer Adam Duritz’s junk. Duritz denied those rumors, which is exactly what somebody who wrote a hit song about their penis would do.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

Date

Event

Location

Sep 16 Fri

KAABOO Festival Kaaboo offers everything from musical performances by Jack Johnson and the Avett Brothers to stand-up by a bunch of the the cast of Silicon Valley, David Cross, and Janeane Garofalo.

Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds

Date

Event

Location

Sep 21 Wed

Leon Bridges Leon Bridges brings back the simplistic R&B sounds of a time long since passed, but hell if he doesn’t pull it off masterfully.

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

