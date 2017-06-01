Mark Your Summer Calendar With Every Outdoor Movie Screening in SD

Every summer, San Diegans are reminded of the reason they pay so much damn rent: the sun is out; the days are long, and feel endless; and the season of watching movies outdoors is upon us. There are a ton of different places and venues to get your movie fill, all while enjoying San Diego’s scenic skyline. Grab a picnic basket and your favorite movie candy, and cozy up under the stars this summer (and well into fall).
June
Jun 1 Wed
Boogie Nights Food, drinks, and pool access.
The Pearl Hotel
Boogie Nights The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.
Jun 2-3
The Philadelphia Story Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The Philadelphia Story Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jun 4-5
Sixteen Candles Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Sixteen Candles Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jun 8 Wed
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Food, drinks, and pool access.
The Pearl Hotel
Ferris Bueller's Day Off The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.
Jun 10 Fri
Jurassic World BYO picnic, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie music, and giveaways.
Pine Valley Park
Jurassic World Pine Valley Park BYO picnic, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie music, and giveaways.
Jun 11-12
How to Steal a Million Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
How to Steal a Million Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jun 14 Tue
Trainwreck Modern Times tap takeover, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Trainwreck Stone Brewing Liberty Station Modern Times tap takeover, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Jun 16-19
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jun 21 Tue
Office Space Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Office Space Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Jun 22 Wed
Step into Liquid Food, drinks, and pool access.
The Pearl Hotel
Step into Liquid The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.
Jun 23 Thu
Rebel Without a Cause Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Rebel Without a Cause Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jun 24 Fri
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concessions for sale, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie bounce house.
Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre Concessions for sale, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie bounce house.
Jun 28 Tue
The Goonies All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
The Goonies Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Jun 29 Wed
Sex and the City Food, drinks, and pool access.
The Pearl Hotel
Sex and the City The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.
Jun 30 Thu
Casablanca Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Casablanca Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
July
Jul 2 Sat
Field of Dreams Concessions for sale, pre-movie music.
USS Midway Museum
Field of Dreams USS Midway Museum Concessions for sale, pre-movie music.
Jul 5 Tue
Raising Arizona Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Raising Arizona Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Jul 7-8
Strangers on a Train Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Strangers on a Train Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 8 Fri
The Blind Side BYO picnic, dog friendly venue, pre-movie music and games.
Las Palmas Park
The Blind Side Las Palmas Park BYO picnic, dog friendly venue, pre-movie music and games.
Jul 8 Fri
The Sandlot Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.
Waterfront Park
The Sandlot Waterfront Park Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.
Jul 9-10
Muriel’s Wedding Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Muriel's Wedding Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 12 Tue
Mad Max: Fury Road Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Mad Max: Fury Road Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Jul 14-15
An American in Paris Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
An American in Paris Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 16 Sat
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Food trucks, pre-movie music.
Brengle Terrace Park softball fields
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Brengle Terrace Park softball fields Food trucks, pre-movie music.
Jul 16-17
Midnight in Paris Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Midnight in Paris Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 19 Tue
Hotel Transylvania All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Hotel Transylvania Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Jul 21-22
The Big Sleep Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The Big Sleep Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 22 Fri
Star Wars: The Force Awakens BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.
Heritage County Park
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Heritage County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.
Jul 23 Sat
The Truman Show BYO picnic, pre-movie music, dog-friendly venue.
Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park
The Truman Show Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music, dog-friendly venue.
Jul 23-24
Pretty Woman Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Pretty Woman Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Jul 26 Tue
Fast Times at Ridgemont High Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Fast Times at Ridgemont High Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Jul 28-29
The Big Chill Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The Big Chill Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
August
Aug 2 Tue
Fight Club Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Fight Club Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.
Aug 4-5
The Man Who Knew Too Much Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The Man Who Knew Too Much Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 6-7
Jerry Maguire Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Jerry Maguire Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 11-12
Notting Hill Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Notting Hill Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 13-14
Indiscreet Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Indiscreet Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 19 Fri
The Goonies BYO picnic, pre-movie home run derby & music, dog-friendly venue.
Hilton Head County Park
The Goonies Hilton Head County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie home run derby & music, dog-friendly venue.
Aug 20-21
The African Queen Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The African Queen Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 23 Tue
Sixteen Candles All ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Sixteen Candles Stone Brewing Liberty Station All ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Aug 25-26
Blazing Saddles Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Blazing Saddles Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 26 Fri
The Princess Bride BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.
Heritage County Park
The Princess Bride Heritage County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.
Aug 27-28
To Have and Have Not Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
To Have and Have Not Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Aug 30 Tue
The Princess Bride All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
Stone Brewing Liberty Station
The Princess Bride Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.
September
Sep 1-4
Roman Holiday Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Roman Holiday Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Sep 2 Fri
Back to the Future Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.
Waterfront Park
Back to the Future Waterfront Park Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.
Sep 8-10
Raiders of the Lost Ark Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Raiders of the Lost Ark Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Sep 15-17
When Harry Met Sally Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
When Harry Met Sally Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Sep 22-24
To Catch a Thief Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
To Catch a Thief Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Sep 29-Oct 1
The Big Lebowski Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
The Big Lebowski Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Oct 6-8
Spellbound Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Spellbound Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Oct 13-15
Breakfast at Tiffany’s Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Breakfast at Tiffany's Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Oct 20-22
Young Frankenstein Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
Cinema Under the Stars
Young Frankenstein Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.
