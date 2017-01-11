Events

Mark Your Summer Calendar With Every Outdoor Movie Screening in SD

Every summer, San Diegans are reminded of the reason they pay so much damn rent: the sun is out; the days are long, and feel endless; and the season of watching movies outdoors is upon us. There are a ton of different places and venues to get your movie fill, all while enjoying San Diego’s scenic skyline. Grab a picnic basket and your favorite movie candy, and cozy up under the stars this summer (and well into fall).

Trainwreck Starring Amy Schumer Bill Hader
Trainwreck | Universal Pictures

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Wed

Boogie Nights Food, drinks, and pool access.

The Pearl Hotel

Boogie Nights The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2-3

The Philadelphia Story Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The Philadelphia Story Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4-5

Sixteen Candles Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Sixteen Candles Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8 Wed

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Food, drinks, and pool access.

The Pearl Hotel

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Thu

Rebecca Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Rebecca Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Jurassic World BYO picnic, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie music, and giveaways.

Pine Valley Park

Jurassic World Pine Valley Park BYO picnic, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie music, and giveaways.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-12

How to Steal a Million Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

How to Steal a Million Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Tue

Trainwreck Modern Times tap takeover, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Trainwreck Stone Brewing Liberty Station Modern Times tap takeover, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Wed

Heathers Food, drinks, and pool access.

The Pearl Hotel

Heathers The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16-19

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 21 Tue

Office Space Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Office Space Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Wed

Step into Liquid Food, drinks, and pool access.

The Pearl Hotel

Step into Liquid The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Rebel Without a Cause Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Rebel Without a Cause Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concessions for sale, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie bounce house.

Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre Concessions for sale, dog-friendly venue, pre-movie bounce house.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25-26

Chocolat Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Chocolat Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Tue

The Goonies All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

The Goonies Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Wed

Sex and the City Food, drinks, and pool access.

The Pearl Hotel

Sex and the City The Pearl Hotel Food, drinks, and pool access.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Casablanca Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Casablanca Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add
mad max fury road
mad max fury road | Warner Bros. Pictures

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Field of Dreams Concessions for sale, pre-movie music.

USS Midway Museum

Field of Dreams USS Midway Museum Concessions for sale, pre-movie music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 5 Tue

Raising Arizona Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Raising Arizona Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7-8

Strangers on a Train Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Strangers on a Train Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

The Blind Side BYO picnic, dog friendly venue, pre-movie music and games.

Las Palmas Park

The Blind Side Las Palmas Park BYO picnic, dog friendly venue, pre-movie music and games.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

The Sandlot Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.

Waterfront Park

The Sandlot Waterfront Park Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9-10

Muriel’s Wedding Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Muriel’s Wedding Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Mad Max: Fury Road Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Mad Max: Fury Road Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14-15

An American in Paris Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

An American in Paris Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Food trucks, pre-movie music.

Brengle Terrace Park softball fields

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Brengle Terrace Park softball fields Food trucks, pre-movie music.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16-17

Midnight in Paris Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Midnight in Paris Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Tue

Hotel Transylvania All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Hotel Transylvania Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21-22

The Big Sleep Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The Big Sleep Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Star Wars: The Force Awakens BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.

Heritage County Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Heritage County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

The Truman Show BYO picnic, pre-movie music, dog-friendly venue.

Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park

The Truman Show Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23-24

Pretty Woman Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Pretty Woman Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Tue

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28-29

The Big Chill Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The Big Chill Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30-31

Arabesque Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Arabesque Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add
The Princess Bride
The Princess Bride | 20th Century Fox

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Fight Club Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Fight Club Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4-5

The Man Who Knew Too Much Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The Man Who Knew Too Much Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6-7

Jerry Maguire Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Jerry Maguire Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Tue

Labyrinth All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Labyrinth Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11-12

Notting Hill Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Notting Hill Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13-14

Indiscreet Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Indiscreet Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Tue

The Jerk Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

The Jerk Stone Brewing Liberty Station Beer on tap, pre-movie dinner, kid dropoff.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

The Goonies BYO picnic, pre-movie home run derby & music, dog-friendly venue.

Hilton Head County Park

The Goonies Hilton Head County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie home run derby & music, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20-21

The African Queen Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The African Queen Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Tue

Sixteen Candles All ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

Sixteen Candles Stone Brewing Liberty Station All ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25-26

Blazing Saddles Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Blazing Saddles Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

The Princess Bride BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.

Heritage County Park

The Princess Bride Heritage County Park BYO picnic, pre-movie music & giveaways, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27-28

To Have and Have Not Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

To Have and Have Not Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 30 Tue

The Princess Bride All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Stone Brewing Liberty Station

The Princess Bride Stone Brewing Liberty Station All-ages event, beer on tap, pre-movie dinner.

Add
Back to the Future
Back to the Future | Universal Pictures

September

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1-4

Roman Holiday Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Roman Holiday Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Back to the Future Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.

Waterfront Park

Back to the Future Waterfront Park Food trucks and other concessions, free Häagen-Dazs ice cream, dog-friendly venue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 8-10

Raiders of the Lost Ark Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Raiders of the Lost Ark Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 15-17

When Harry Met Sally Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

When Harry Met Sally Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 22-24

To Catch a Thief Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

To Catch a Thief Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 29-Oct 1

The Big Lebowski Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

The Big Lebowski Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Outdoor Festivals and Concerts in San Diego Worth Going to This Summer
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Breakfast at Tiffany’s | Paramount Pictures

October

Date

Event

Location

Oct 6-8

Spellbound Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Spellbound Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 13-15

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 20-22

Young Frankenstein Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Young Frankenstein Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 27-29

Psycho Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Cinema Under the Stars

Psycho Cinema Under the Stars Cheap concessions, (reservable) reclining chairs; rain or shine.

Add

