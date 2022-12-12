The Most Festive Things to Do in San Diego This Holiday Season

As San Diegans smugly stroll around in shorts and sandals while the rest of the nation freezes over, it’s easy to lose track of the seasons. The holidays are upon us, though, and there’s no shortage of special holiday events where you can get merry and bright. In fact, there are so many festivals and parties around town that it can be hard to decide which ones to go to. From wine tasting in Temecula to events at the city’s best museums, we’ve gathered the best experiences to help you plan your holiday fun accordingly. Happy holidays, San Diego!

Witness an epic dance battle Friday, December 16–Friday, December 23

$-$$$

San Diego Civic Theatre

The magic returns to the San Diego Civic Theatre as Golden State Ballet and musicians from the San Diego Symphony Orchestra present The Nutcracker. Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical score, together with dazzling scenery, costumes, and beautiful choreography tell the beloved holiday tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, with help from Drosselmeyer, the Mouse King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Watch your favorite holiday movies on a rooftop deck Through December 23

$

Downtown

Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting the ultimate outdoor holiday film experience, perched atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego’s fourth floor deck. From Home Alone to Die Hard, you can enjoy showings of all your favorite holiday classics against a backdrop of stars and panoramic views of downtown San Diego. State-of-the-art wireless headphones and comfy, adjustable deck chairs with ample leg room let you sit back and enjoy the show in style. Upscale concessions include a full bar with movie-themed cocktails, craft brews, and fare like dry rub chicken wings and charcuterie boxes.

Temecula Chilled | Photo courtesy of Visit Temecula Valley

Toast the holidays in wine country Through Saturday, December 31

Free-$$$

Temecula

You’ll feel just like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie as Temecula Valley hosts Temecula Chilled, a month-long celebration of holiday décor, beautifully lit trees and merry amusements. Whether you make it a day trip or a longer stay in Temecula’s wine country, you can sip your way through festive wine tastings, watch Santa's Electric Light Parade in Old Town, and visit the various holiday markets for one-of-a-kind holiday shopping.

Check out a floating parade Sunday, December 18

Free

Various locations

The 52nd annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights—this year’s theme is “FantaSEA on the Bay”—is a wildly popular holiday boat parade that attracts more than 100,000 spectators, who line the shores from the starting point at Shelter Island to the end at the Ferry Landing in Coronado. Other areas to view the nearly 80 extravagantly decorated boats are Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park. Public transportation and carpooling is encouraged—parking near the best viewing areas is limited.

Cost: Free

Celebrate the holidays LEGOLAND®-style Through Sunday, January 8

$$$-$$$$

Carlsbad

Grab the kids and head to Holidays at LEGOLAND® California Resort for tons of festive decor, including a 30-foot LEGO® Christmas tree decked out with LEGO® ornaments, four festive zones—Peppermint Plaza, Santa's Tinseltown, Wizard's Winter Hill, and Sweet Sugar Square—each featuring seasonal entertainment and attractions, live entertainment, and holiday-themed food and beverages. For fun photo ops, hop on a sleigh with a life-size LEGO® Santa and his trusted LEGO® reindeer, join a festive sing-along show at Benny’s Ugly Sweater Party, and, of course, see real falling snow.

Join in a Festival of Lights celebration Sunday, December 18

El Cajon

Chabad of East County invites you to their Chanukah Celebration and Grand Menorah lighting. There’s also a Drone Gelt Drop, musical performances, magic shows, hot latkes and jelly donuts, Chanukah craft workshops, and more. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated.

Stroll through a bedazzled botanic garden Through Sunday, January 1

$$

San Diego Botanic Garden

Wander through 37 acres of illuminated plant collections and garden areas, including the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, the Rainforest, the Lawn Garden, and more at San Diego Botanic Garden’s Botanic Wonderland. Bright animals, laser lighting, fire pits, and strolling musicians will be on hand nightly, and food concessions will have adult and non-alcoholic beverages and food available for purchase. The gardens will also be open nightly through Sunday, January 1, 2023, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show | The Old Globe

Enjoy a new twist on an old tale Through Saturday, December 24

$$-$$$

Old Globe Theatre

We’re all familiar with Charles Dickens’ holiday story, A Christmas Carol, but Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show at the Old Globe Theatre reimagines it as a comedy set in San Diego! Quick, witty and extravagantly theatrical, it’s a family-friendly retelling of the classic tale, full of music, laughter and a heartwarming lesson about the spirit of giving.

Slide into a dazzling light show Through Saturday, January 2

$$-$$$$

Del Mar Fairgrounds

Experience a magical evening, filled with amazing light displays, snow tubing, and visits with Santa Claus at Del Mar Fairgrounds holiday Snow-N-Glow Holiday Festival. Featuring over one-million lights, unlimited snow tubing with real snow, unlimited ferris wheel rides, fire pits, and live entertainment, Snow-N-Glow is one of the few events that will be open on Christmas Day.

Photo courtesy of Enchanted Village

Experience an enchanted village Friday, December 16–Thursday, December 22

$

Lemon Grove

At Noah Homes’ annual Enchanted Village, you’ll walk through acres of holiday fun, including over one-million lights, interactive displays, magical cottages, live entertainers, a forest of giant candy canes, light tunnels, and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos. Proceeds support the residents of Noah Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing, services, and advocacy for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tour the holiday lights the easy way Through Friday, December 30 (except Christmas Day)

$

Old Town Trolley Tours

Sit back and let your elf conductor take you on a tour of the best holiday sights on Old Town Trolley’s Holiday Lights & Sights Tour. You’ll see the festive lights of Old Town, Embarcadero, and Balboa Park on your 75-minute ride, including a 15-minute stop at Seaport Village for holiday happenings. Reservations are required, and accessible tours are available by calling 619-298-8687, option #0, at least 24 hours in advance.

