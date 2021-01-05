10 Normal-ish Things We're Looking Forward to in San Diego in 2021

Now that we’ve kicked 2020 to the curb, we’ve been daydreaming about what we’re going to do once COVID-19 is under control and safer-at-home orders are lifted. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done before that happens, like continuing our routine of hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing, but with two new vaccines rolling out, there’s definitely a feeling of hope in the air. After nearly a year of lockdowns, we’re all ready to bust loose and groove to the hottest bands, chomp the spiciest tacos, and guzzle the hoppiest IPAs on the planet. Here are ten things we just can’t wait to do again in San Diego.