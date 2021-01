Events 10 Normal-ish Things We're Looking Forward to in San Diego in 2021 America’s Finest City still has so much to offer.

Now that we’ve kicked 2020 to the curb, we’ve been daydreaming about what we’re going to do once COVID-19 is under control and safer-at-home orders are lifted. Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done before that happens, like continuing our routine of hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing, but with two new vaccines rolling out, there’s definitely a feeling of hope in the air. After nearly a year of lockdowns, we’re all ready to bust loose and groove to the hottest bands, chomp the spiciest tacos, and guzzle the hoppiest IPAs on the planet. Here are ten things we just can’t wait to do again in San Diego.

Photo courtesy of Cesarina

Sitting at a bar, any bar Of all the things we took for granted in the pre-COVID-19 days, none are so sweet, and so sorely missed, as the simple act of sitting down at a bar and ordering a stiff drink or a craft beer. We’re still getting boozy slushies to go from Of all the things we took for granted in the pre-COVID-19 days, none are so sweet, and so sorely missed, as the simple act of sitting down at a bar and ordering a stiff drink or a craft beer. We’re still getting boozy slushies to go from Fernside , picking up high octane milkshakes from Metl , and ordering growlers, crowlers, and bottles from Modern Times and Alesmith , of course; while we look forward to the post-COVID-19 reopenings of Sycamore Den and Starlite ; and the “sometime in 2021” openings of Kingfisher’s anticipated craft cocktail program in Golden Hill, Mabel’s Gone Fishing , a gin and oyster house in North Park, and a new tasting room from Pure Project , also in North Park.

Grabbing the brass ring at Balboa Park There’s so much we miss about There’s so much we miss about Balboa Park , from the museums and galleries to climbing the California Tower to get a bird’s eye view of San Diego and beyond, but we secretly love the old timey Balboa Park Carousel situated near Spanish Village the best. While current conditions have brought it to a temporary standstill, Friends of Balboa Park seized the opportunity to push forward with a $3 million, privately funded effort to overhaul the more than 100 year old attraction. The restoration includes repainting several animals (all but two are originals) and rewiring the entire electrical system to include safer LED lighting, which also allows them to bring back several lighting fixtures that were retired due to safety concerns. The carousel is a menagerie model, meaning there are animals other than horses to ride, including a camel, cats, dogs, frogs, a dragon, a couple of giraffes, and more than a dozen others, as well as being one of the few in the country to still offer the brass ring game . We don’t know when Balboa Park will fully reopen, but when it does, the carousel will be waiting, and we’re calling dibs on the tiger.

Eating our weight in tacos Second only to the beer festivals that happen nearly every weekend in San Diego, we miss stuffing ourselves with dozens of tortillas filled with our favorite birrias, barbacoas, and pastors at our city’s frequent taco festivals. So far, 2021 has three of the best on the horizon, Second only to the beer festivals that happen nearly every weekend in San Diego, we miss stuffing ourselves with dozens of tortillas filled with our favorite birrias, barbacoas, and pastors at our city’s frequent taco festivals. So far, 2021 has three of the best on the horizon, Reader Tacotopia and SoCal Taco Fest 2021 are slated for May, and the San Diego Taco and Beer Festival 2021 is booked for July, but we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to fill our bellies up with plenty of our favorites while we wait for summer to arrive.

Immersing ourselves in art The Mission Federal Art Walk, currently scheduled for April 24-25, 2021, is one of Little Italy’s most popular events, attracting more than 300 fine artists from all over the world as well as tens of thousands of art lovers from San Diego County and beyond. Covering sixteen square blocks, artists in nearly every media type and style show and sell their works, from miniature sculptures and glass art to enormous, wall-sized paintings. It’s a perfect opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind art while supporting local artists. We’ll prep for it by tuning into the The Mission Federal Art Walk, currently scheduled for April 24-25, 2021, is one of Little Italy’s most popular events, attracting more than 300 fine artists from all over the world as well as tens of thousands of art lovers from San Diego County and beyond. Covering sixteen square blocks, artists in nearly every media type and style show and sell their works, from miniature sculptures and glass art to enormous, wall-sized paintings. It’s a perfect opportunity to purchase affordable, one-of-a-kind art while supporting local artists. We’ll prep for it by tuning into the San Diego Museum of Art’s virtual gallery experience.

