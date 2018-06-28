Where to Watch the Fireworks in San Diego This Fourth of July

San Diegans look for any excuse to celebrate, and we do love our pyrotechnics, even when things don’t go quite right. This Independence Day, there’s dozens of parades, picnics, beach parties, festivals, and yes, fireworks displays all around the city, from the border to the bay. So grab your sunscreen and head out to soak up some rays, drink some beers, eat some burgers and snuggle under a blanket while you watch the dazzling displays. We've rounded up all the best places for you to catch every jaw-dropping moment.
Join Us for This Year's Best Day of Your Life
San Diego
The Big Bay Boom July Fourth Fireworks Show
Downtown
Time: 9pm
Billed as the largest display on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom’s pyrotechnic artists put on a dazzling show from four barges strategically located around the North San Diego Bay, choreographed with music simulcast live on THE MIGHTY 1090 AM and MAX FM 105.7. There's plenty of free, prime viewing from the shores around Point Loma, Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Liberty Station, Little Italy, the North Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and the South Embarcadero to the Coronado Ferry Landing.
Parking: Parking around the bay fills up early, so public transportation and ride-sharing services are recommended. Here’s a handy guide to your options.
SeaWorld Fourth of July Fireworks
Pacific Beach
Time: 9:40pm
SeaWorld celebrates Independence Day with a 15-minute display of fireworks set to a musical soundtrack. The show is free with your admission ticket and is visible from anywhere in the park, but upgraded seating in two amphitheatres is available for an additional $25.
Parking: $20/ for a car or motorcycle onsite, $25+ for up-close parking, and $35+/car, $40/RVs and campers for VIP parking
Ocean Beach Fourth of July Fireworks
Ocean Beach
Time: 9pm
Pack a picnic and laze the day away swimming in the ocean, walking and playing in the sand, and shopping along Newport Avenue. Then, get your blankets and snuggle up for a spectacular fireworks show launched from the OB Pier; tune in to KyXy 96.5 so you can hear the fireworks soundtrack being broadcast simultaneously during the show.
Parking: Free parking is available at the Main Beach Parking Lot and the Pier Parking Lot.
Coronado fireworks over Glorietta Bay
Coronado
Time: 9pm
Coronado's popular annual Independence Day celebration starts with three races - the 43rd Annual Independence Day 12K Run – 5K Run/Walk, a rough water swim and a 1 mile sprint down Orange Avenue, followed by a parade, Art-in-the-Park, a concert in the park, and capped off by a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay, complete with a soundtrack broadcast by KyXy 96.5. Locals like to bike or walk to the Coronado Golf Course or Stingray Point for topnotch viewing.
Parking: Unless you live on Coronado Island, finding street parking is notoriously difficult, so consider carpooling, using ridesharing services, or taking the ferry over.
North Coastal
San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration
Del Mar
Time: 9pm
Spend the day at the San Diego County Fair (it’s the final day), and end it with a breathtaking fireworks show that includes more than 3,600 aerial display counts, with 500 shells in the grand finale alone! The show is visible from many areas of the Fairgrounds, but for an extra fee (of $18-42), you can purchase a reserved ticket in the Grandstand that ensures your seat for the entire evening’s entertainment lineup.
Parking: $15-25 per car for onsite parking, and free offsite parking includes a shuttle service. Or you can take public transportation, which will delivery you right to the admission gate.
Red, White and BOOM! at Legoland
Carlsbad
Time: 8:30pm
Grab the kids and head to Legoland for the day. Enjoy over 60 rides, shows and attractions along with some all-American picnic games like burlap races and water-balloon tosses, then top it off with an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to a patriotic musical tribute with great viewing in designated locations throughout the park.
Parking: On site parking is $20/car, $10/motorcycle, and $30/motorhomes, oversized vans and vehicles with trailers. Preferred parking is $30/car
Oceanside Fireworks Show -- July 4
Oceanside
Time: 9pm
The city of Oceanside celebrates its 130th anniversary and Independence Day with a free, family-friendly event at the beach (the day before Independence Day itself). Arrive anytime after 6pm, park in the nearby lots, bring your beach chairs, and walk to the viewing area on Rancho Del Oro Drive where there will be food trucks and live music.
Parking: Free parking is available in the nearby Ocean Ranch Business Park
North Inland
Escondido Independence Day Festival and Fireworks
Escondido
Time: 9pm
Escondido’s 55th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music by Moonlight Trio, Finnegan Blue, and Casey Hensley, as well as incredible food vendors, and enough children’s activities and games to keep the kids busy for hours. A special performance by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will take place just before the dazzling fireworks display. All-ages VIP tickets are available for $5 and grant you access to preferred stage viewing, shaded and air-conditioned areas, private restrooms, giant games, and the best seat in the house for firework viewing. For 21+ guests, Stone Brewing Co. and Jacked Up Brewery will be offering beer tastings. Bring items from this list to donate to the San Diego Food Bank, and you'll receive a ticket for one free 4 oz. taster per item donated (up to three per person)!
Parking: Free but limited, so consider carpooling or ride share services.
Mira Mesa Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day
Mira Mesa
Time: 9pm
Independence Day starts early in Mira Mesa with a pancake breakfast, hosted by the Black Mountain Masonic Lodge at the Mira Mesa Senior Center from 7-11 am, before moving the festivities to the Mira Mesa Community Park for a day-long party featuring a parade, food vendors, a Kid’s Zone with activities and shows, and plenty of other entertainment. The park provides prime viewing of the extravagant fireworks display, which will feature over 500 rockets.
Parking: Free but limited street parking, as the park is located in a residential neighborhood.
An old-fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks in Poway
Poway
Time: 9pm
Bring your family and friends to Old Poway Park and celebrate our country’s independence, “turn-of-the-20th-century-style.” This daytime event will feature patriotic entertainment, gunfighting reenactments, free children's crafts, train displays, and old-fashioned games. Tasty treats and train rides will be available for a nominal fee. After the party, head over to the Poway High School Stadium, where the skies above the grandstand will light up with spectacular fireworks while games, activities, and a DJ spinning the tunes round out the fun. Entry to the stadium is $5, but kids 11 and under get in free. Note: The party and the fireworks take place at different venues -- allow plenty of time so you don’t miss out on anything!
Parking for the party in Old Poway Park: Free Shuttles to and from the event from two different locations: Poway City Hall parking lot, and the Poway Adult School parking lot. Shuttles will run throughout the event.
Parking for the fireworks: Free at the school, but allow plenty of time.
Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth Celebration
Rancho Bernardo
Time: 9pm
The Spirit of the Fourth Community Fair in beautiful Webb Lake Park opens at 9am, with an array of food vendors, food trucks, drinks, handicrafts and other items; activities include a classic car show, a patriotic pet costume contest, a magic show, and a rubber ducky race. At 6pm, the gates to the fireworks show open at the Athletic Field of Bernardo Heights Middle School with live music by the local "Us" Band. The "Sky Concert" fireworks display ends with a grand finale of nearly 400 high altitude shells, and seating is on the grass, so be sure to bring blankets or lawn chairs for comfort. A donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the entrance of the event to support the fireworks show. Note: The fair and the fireworks take place at different venues -- allow plenty of time so you don’t miss out on anything!
Parking for the fair: Free parking is available around the office buildings in the vicinity, but avoid parking in the Pearl Chinese Restaurant parking lot.
Parking for the fireworks: Free in the student parking lot off Avenida Venusto.
Celebrate Freedom, A Fireworks Extravaganza in San Marcos
San Marcos
Time: 9pm
The City of San Marcos is home to one of the most spirited Fourth of July celebrations in North County, so celebrate this Independence Day at the annual San Marcos Fireworks Extravaganza at Bradley Park. Live entertainment starts at 6pm, with music by Liquid Blue Dance & Party Band, carnival games, jumpers, food sales, and kids’ activities, culminating with a phenomenal fireworks celebration that's free to residents and their guests. The fireworks display is entirely dependent on private donations, so if you enjoy the show, fork over a few bucks to keep it going.
Parking: Limited parking at Bradley Park and surrounding residential area.
Vista Independence Day Celebration
Vista
Time: 9pm
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Vista at the Moonlight Amphitheatre at Brengle Terrace Park. The festivities begin with an honorary ceremony saluting local military heroes and live music by the Mar Dels followed by an extravagant fireworks display. Food and non-alcoholic drinks may be brought into the amphitheatre, and beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission to the Moonlight Amphitheatre is $5 per person, but free for children five and under, active and retired military, and their immediate family.
Parking: $15/car, $30/RV
East County
El Cajon Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks
El Cajon
Time: 9pm
Honor Independence Day in El Cajon with a good old-fashioned picnic at John F. Kennedy Park, Rec Center & Skate Park. The Fourth of July event starts at 2pm with food, games, prizes, kiddie train rides, and more; live musical entertainment begins at 3pm, and the fireworks kick off at 9pm. Arrive early to find the best spot for your picnic and to view the fireworks!
Parking: Free parking at JFK Park and surrounding areas
Santee Salutes Fourth of July Celebration
Santee
Time: 9pm
Santee salutes our nation’s 242nd birthday at Town Center Community Park East, beginning at 2:30pm with live music by the 80z All Stars, a patriotic ceremony with Santee’s adopted Marine Unit, a food frenzy, and carnival fun zone. The evening concludes with East County’s best fireworks show.
Parking: $5/car for onsite parking with no in and out privileges; a continuous free shuttle service will be available from 3:30-11pm, running between the Costco parking lot on Cuyamaca near Rio Seco school to the event site.
South Bay
Chula Vista Fourth Fest
Chula Vista
Time: 9pm
Chula Vista’s Fourth Fest is held at the splendid Elite Athlete Training Center, with gates opening at 6pm; the event is free and open to the public. Fern Street Circus will be providing free shows and kids' activities at nearby viewing area Mountain Hawk Park. Find your perfect spot to watch the fireworks and tune in to one of these participating stations for specially coordinated music: 91X, Magic 92.5, and Z90.3. Even if it’s warm during the day, the evening weather can be cool in this neighborhood, so bring blankets and cozy clothing to layer on.
Parking: They have a map!
Independence Day Fireworks in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach
Time: 9pm
The fireworks in Imperial Beach are set off from the Imperial Beach Pier, so the best viewing is on the beach from Imperial Beach Boulevard to Palm Avenue, facing the end of Portwood Pier. Pack a picnic (or purchase some snacks from nearby restaurants), spread out a blanket to stake your territory, and catch all the action. Tune into KyXy Radio 96.5 for a synced music playlist set to the fireworks show!
Parking: There is some free street parking in residential neighborhoods, along with public lots
Independence Day at the Border -- July 1
San Ysidro
Time: 9pm
The Independence Day celebration at Larsen Field, Cesar Chavez Park in San Ysidro is the perfect free event for family and friends. Starting at 3pm, the festival presents an outstanding musical lineup and features a range of music, dance, and live performances in English and Spanish. There's also a children’s area with an inflatable city, Lucha Libre, interactive children’s activities, face painting, and more to keep everyone busy before the fireworks display.
Parking: Limited free street and surrounding residential areas
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.