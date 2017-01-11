Every Outdoor Movie Screening in San Diego, Now in One Calendar

Like movies? Like being outside? Of course you like being outside, why would you be living here otherwise? Anyway, outdoor movies combine the pleasures of the outdoors with the thrill of cinema, and now you have all of San Diego's outdoor movie screenings here for you in one convenient calendar.*

*Note: Some series (like Stone Brewery's Stone Late Night Movies, Summer Movies in the Park, and Lafayette Hotel's Dive In Movies) have yet to release their schedules, but check back because when they do, they'll be added.