Every Outdoor Movie Screening in San Diego, Now in One Calendar

Like movies? Like being outside? Of course you like being outside, why would you be living here otherwise? Anyway, outdoor movies combine the pleasures of the outdoors with the thrill of cinema, and now you have all of San Diego's outdoor movie screenings here for you in one convenient calendar.*
*Note: Some series (like Stone Brewery's Stone Late Night Movies, Summer Movies in the Park, and Lafayette Hotel's Dive In Movies) have yet to release their schedules, but check back because when they do, they'll be added.
Date
Event
Location
May 14 Thu
The Godfather Part II Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Godfather Part II Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Thu
The Big Lebowski Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Big Lebowski Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Sat
The Sound of Music Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Sound of Music Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jun 3 Wed
Almost Famous Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
The Pearl Hotel Pool
Almost Famous The Pearl Hotel Pool Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Thu
It Happened One Night Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
It Happened One Night Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jun 6 Sat
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Wed
Caddyshack Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
The Pearl Hotel Pool
Caddyshack The Pearl Hotel Pool Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Thu
The Thomas Crown Affair Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Thomas Crown Affair Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jun 13 Sat
The Maltese Falcon Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Maltese Falcon Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Wed
Peal Peeps Viewers Choice (TBD) Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
The Pearl Hotel Pool
Peal Peeps Viewers Choice (TBD) The Pearl Hotel Pool Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Thu
Dirty Dancing Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Dirty Dancing Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 24 Wed
Sex and The City Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
The Pearl Hotel Pool
Sex and The City The Pearl Hotel Pool Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
We have a Pope Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
We have a Pope Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Jun 27 Sat
The Breakfast Club Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Breakfast Club Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Roman Holiday Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Roman Holiday Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
The Great War Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
The Great War Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Pulp Fiction Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Pulp Fiction Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
American Graffiti Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
American Graffiti Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Hairspray Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Hairspray Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Sunset Boulevard Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Sunset Boulevard Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
To Catch a Thief Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
To Catch a Thief Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
A Five Star Life Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
A Five Star Life Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Mulholland Drive Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Mulholland Drive Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Shun Li and the Poet Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
Shun Li and the Poet Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Wizard of Oz Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 6 Thu
Harold and Maude Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Harold and Maude Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Dial M for Murder Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Dial M for Murder Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Fri
Some Like it Hot Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Some Like it Hot Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 20 Thu
Pretty in Pink Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Pretty in Pink Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Nights of Cabiria Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
Nights of Cabiria Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Pretty Woman Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Pretty Woman Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
The Seven Year Itch Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Seven Year Itch Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
The War of the Volcanoes Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Amici Park Amphitheater
The War of the Volcanoes Amici Park Amphitheater Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic
Date
Event
Location
Sep 3 Thu
Casablanca Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
Casablanca Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Thu
The Princess Bride Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Princess Bride Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
The Godfather Part III Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Godfather Part III Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
The Blues Brothers Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets
Cinema Under the Stars
The Blues Brothers Cinema Under the Stars Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets