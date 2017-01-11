Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in San Diego, Now in One Calendar

Summer Movies in the Park

Like movies? Like being outside? Of course you like being outside, why would you be living here otherwise? Anyway, outdoor movies combine the pleasures of the outdoors with the thrill of cinema, and now you have all of San Diego's outdoor movie screenings here for you in one convenient calendar.*

*Note: Some series (like Stone Brewery's Stone Late Night Movies, Summer Movies in the Park, and Lafayette Hotel's Dive In Movies) have yet to release their schedules, but check back because when they do, they'll be added.

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Thu

The Godfather Part II  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Thu

The Big Lebowski Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Thu

Suspicion Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

The Sound of Music  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add
Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

Almost Famous Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free

The Pearl Hotel Pool

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Thu

It Happened One Night Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

Caddyshack Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free

The Pearl Hotel Pool

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

The Thomas Crown Affair Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

The Maltese Falcon Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Wed

Peal Peeps Viewers Choice (TBD) Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free

The Pearl Hotel Pool

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Dirty Dancing Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Top Gun Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Wed

Sex and The City Amenities: Cocktails, pool, food from EAT, movie is free

The Pearl Hotel Pool

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Thu

Saboteur Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

We have a Pope Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

The Breakfast Club Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add
Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Roman Holiday Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

The Great War Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Thu

Pulp Fiction Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Reality Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

American Graffiti Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Hairspray  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Easy! Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Sunset Boulevard Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

To Catch a Thief Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

A Five Star Life Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Fargo Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Mulholland Drive Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add
Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Shun Li and the Poet Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

The Wizard of Oz Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Thu

Harold and Maude  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Malena Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Dial M for Murder  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

Blow Out Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Some Like it Hot Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Thu

Pretty in Pink Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Nights of Cabiria  Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Pretty Woman Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

The Seven Year Itch Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

The War of the Volcanoes Amenities: Free, BYO-picnic

Amici Park Amphitheater

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Thu

Casablanca Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Thu

The Princess Bride  Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 17 Thu

The Godfather Part III Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

The Blues Brothers Amenities: Concession stand, recliners, loveseat cabanas, blankets

Cinema Under the Stars

Add

