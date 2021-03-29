9 San Diego Suburbs Worth Exploring
Enclaves for Indian and Filipino food, sea caves, desert adventures, and more.
Whether you’re a bonafide local or out-of-town visitor, there’s much more to San Diego than meets the eye. You know about the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Legoland and the endless beaches—but let’s get down to specifics. Where do you drive to find an enclave for good Indian food? Where can you explore desert curiosities? Turns out, San Diego’s surrounding suburbs have all that and more, offering you the opportunity to branch out of your comfort zone and experience a new side of America’s Finest City. The best part? The proximity of these suburbs means that even a lunch break offers plenty of time to explore. Here are 9 San Diego suburbs that deserve your attention:
EncinitasLocated 25 miles north of Downtown San Diego, this community is known as the “Flower Capital of the World” due to the sheer amount of nurseries and gardens. Take for instance the San Diego Botanic Garden. Visitors to this garden retreat can bask in unique orchid specimens, learn about conservation and wander the immense 37 acres filled with thousands of plant species from around the world. For those looking to zen out while surrounded by koi ponds, there’s also the meditation garden at the Self-Realization Fellowship. To cap your day, bring a bit of greenery home with you from nurseries like Sunshine Gardens, Gardens by the Sea and The Madd Potter.
CoronadoCoronado translates to “the crowned one” in Spanish and it accurately defines this upscale San Diego neighborhood. Hotel Del Coronado’s red-roofed turrets seemingly rise out from the man-made peninsula, making this historic hotel a natural starting point for exploration up and down Orange Avenue. Bring your bike and don’t miss the white sand beaches hugging the Pacific Ocean on one side of the island (look for the sand dunes that spell out Coronado) and views of the bay on the other side.
Barrio Logan
Wander south of Downtown to Barrio Logan and it’ll be hard to miss Chicano Park’s colorful murals showcasing Mexican activists and local community. Designated a National Historic Landmark, Chicano Park is an obvious spot to acquaint yourself with the neighborhood. From there, meander through art galleries like La Bodega Gallery and independent shops like Casa XoVi. There’s no shortage of places to eat either. Fill up at Las Cuatra Milpas, La Fanchada and Panchita’s Bakery—just a handful of small cafes and restaurants that sustain the community.