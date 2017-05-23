Every Outdoor Concert in San Diego Worth Attending This Summer

Summer has come to San Diego, which means it’s time for 70-degree nights, extensive abuse of your company’s sick-leave policy, and generally finding any excuse to be outside -- like, for instance, attending an outdoor concert. Or more accurately, every outdoor concert.
To help you on your quest, we’ve put together a handy list of all the outdoor music shows worth attending, from now until the end of the summer. Mark off your calendars, and get ready to empty your ticket fund. You can head back inside once fall comes.
Date
Event
Location
May 30 Tue
Modest Mouse Modest Mouse has been around for a quarter of a century; just let that sink in for a minute.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Jun 11 Sun
Empire of the Sun Insane costumes, over-the-top light shows, and music that sounds like Prozac. Go dance your ass off.
Jun 12 Mon
Ziggy Marley Enjoy the laid-back stylings of Ziggy Marley and feel the breeze off the bay on your face. It’ll be one hell of a relaxing night.
Jun 14 Wed
Collective Soul People forget just how successful of a run Collective Soul had in the mid '90s. Songs like “Shine” and “The World I Know” feature that distinctively 1990s alt-rock sound. Have a night of nostalgia at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds
Jun 16 Fri
Darius Rucker Country music tends to be pretty polarizing, but generally speaking, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like Darius Rucker’s music. It’s easy listening, and the scene at Del Mar is always fun.
Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds
Jun 18 Sun
Boston and Joan Jett Joan Jett kicks ass. Boston kicks ass. Joan Jett and Boston collectively will kick a large amount of ass.
Jun 27 Tue
Future Future’s Nobody Safe Tour features the likes of Migos, Young Thug, and Kodak Black. Safe to say it’ll be a pretty wild time.
Jun 28 Wed
Jeremih Find a date, buy them dinner, and take that person to Jeremih. If listening to Jeremih’s smooth voice and slow jam rhythms doesn’t sound like a perfect date night, I don’t know what does.
Jul 3 Mon
War Fun fact: That weird horn you hear at the beginning of War’s seminal “Low Rider” isn’t actually a horn, it’s a harmonica. That tidbit of information if pretty useless, but you should still see War live.
Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds
Jul 14 Fri
Dirty Heads They might be from Huntington Beach, but the Dirty Heads always bring an extra bit of energy to their San Diego performances.
Jul 21 Fri
Third Eye Blind It’s still pretty crazy to think that “Semi-Charmed Life” is about tweaking on crystal meth and having raunchy sex. It’s also pretty crazy to think that Third Eye Blind has managed to carve out such a long career without losing enthusiasm or becoming a self-parody.
Jul 28 Fri
Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows Never forget that at one point in time, Adam Duritz -- the dreadlocked lead singer of the Counting Crows -- dated Jennifer Aniston. The ‘90s were weird.
Aug 6 Sun
Metallica It’s a Metallica show, dude.
Aug 11 Fri
Incubus and Jimmy Eat World For whatever reason, there are a ton of bands from the ‘90s and early ‘00s coming through San Diego this summer. In the case of Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, it’s a very good thing.
Aug 12 Sat
America Perhaps no band represents the light folk pop rock era of the early 1970s more so than America. The band is the definition of easy listening, and seeing them at Humphreys will accentuate those mellow vibes. Go get loose with some middle aged folks.
Aug 16 Wed
Milo Greene The Green Flash Concert Series always does a great job of bringing an eclectic mix of artists to the scenic patio at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, and the saccharine indie rock of Milo Greene will pair well with the views of the Pacific Birch Aquarium provides
Aug 24 Thu
Young the Giant and Cold War Kids It’s a pairing of SoCal bands that typified mid-to-late 2000s indie rock.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug 27 Sun
Trombone Shorty Anytime you get a chance to see someone who blends the improvisational aspects of live jazz with funk rhythm New Orleans style like Trombone Shorty, you should drop whatever you’re doing and go to the concert.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sep 12 Tue
Goo Goo Dolls Act like you don’t know all the words to “Slide,” then have a few beers and belt them out with the rest of the crowd.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sep 13 Wed
Green Day Admit it: You or someone you know probably had “Good Riddance” as their graduation song.
Sep 23 Sat
The Beach Boys This entire article is about concerts that allow you to properly enjoy the Southern California summer. What band fits that description better than the band that literally invented the California sound?
