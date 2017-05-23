Events

Every Outdoor Concert in San Diego Worth Attending This Summer

By Updated On 05/22/2017 at 06:18PM EST By Updated On 05/22/2017 at 06:18PM EST
metallica
metallica | Flickr/Mike Murga

Summer has come to San Diego, which means it’s time for 70-degree nights, extensive abuse of your company’s sick-leave policy, and generally finding any excuse to be outside -- like, for instance, attending an outdoor concert. Or more accurately, every outdoor concert.

To help you on your quest, we’ve put together a handy list of all the outdoor music shows worth attending, from now until the end of the summer. Mark off your calendars, and get ready to empty your ticket fund. You can head back inside once fall comes.

modest mouse
modest mouse | Flickr/Jules Minus

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Tue

Modest Mouse Modest Mouse has been around for a quarter of a century; just let that sink in for a minute.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

empire of the sun
empire of the sun | Flickr/Lee Gwyn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sun

Empire of the Sun Insane costumes, over-the-top light shows, and music that sounds like Prozac. Go dance your ass off.

Qualcomm Stadium

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Mon

Ziggy Marley Enjoy the laid-back stylings of Ziggy Marley and feel the breeze off the bay on your face. It’ll be one hell of a relaxing night.

Humphreys by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Jun 14 Wed

Collective Soul People forget just how successful of a run Collective Soul had in the mid '90s. Songs like “Shine” and “The World I Know” feature that distinctively 1990s alt-rock sound. Have a night of nostalgia at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Fri

Darius Rucker Country music tends to be pretty polarizing, but generally speaking, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like Darius Rucker’s music. It’s easy listening, and the scene at Del Mar is always fun.

Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sun

Boston and Joan Jett Joan Jett kicks ass. Boston kicks ass. Joan Jett and Boston collectively will kick a large amount of ass.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Tue

Future Future’s Nobody Safe Tour features the likes of Migos, Young Thug, and Kodak Black. Safe to say it’ll be a pretty wild time.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28 Wed

Jeremih Find a date, buy them dinner, and take that person to Jeremih. If listening to Jeremih’s smooth voice and slow jam rhythms doesn’t sound like a perfect date night, I don’t know what does.

Del Mar Fairgrounds

third eye blind
third eye blind | Flickr/Derrick Austinson Photog

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Mon

War Fun fact: That weird horn you hear at the beginning of War’s seminal “Low Rider” isn’t actually a horn, it’s a harmonica. That tidbit of information if pretty useless, but you should still see War live.

Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Fri

Dirty Heads They might be from Huntington Beach, but the Dirty Heads always bring an extra bit of energy to their San Diego performances.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Fri

Third Eye Blind It’s still pretty crazy to think that “Semi-Charmed Life” is about tweaking on crystal meth and having raunchy sex. It’s also pretty crazy to think that Third Eye Blind has managed to carve out such a long career without losing enthusiasm or becoming a self-parody.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Fri

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows Never forget that at one point in time, Adam Duritz -- the dreadlocked lead singer of the Counting Crows -- dated Jennifer Aniston. The ‘90s were weird.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

metallica
metallica | Flickr/Man Alive!

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sun

Metallica It’s a Metallica show, dude.

Petco Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Fri

Incubus and Jimmy Eat World For whatever reason, there are a ton of bands from the ‘90s and early ‘00s coming through San Diego this summer. In the case of Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, it’s a very good thing.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Sat

America Perhaps no band represents the light folk pop rock era of the early 1970s more so than America. The band is the definition of easy listening, and seeing them at Humphreys will accentuate those mellow vibes. Go get loose with some middle aged folks.

Humphreys by the Bay

Date

Event

Location

Aug 16 Wed

Milo Greene The Green Flash Concert Series always does a great job of bringing an eclectic mix of artists to the scenic patio at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, and the saccharine indie rock of Milo Greene will pair well with the views of the Pacific Birch Aquarium provides

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Date

Event

Location

Aug 24 Thu

Young the Giant and Cold War Kids It’s a pairing of SoCal bands that typified mid-to-late 2000s indie rock.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sun

Trombone Shorty Anytime you get a chance to see someone who blends the improvisational aspects of live jazz with funk rhythm New Orleans style like Trombone Shorty, you should drop whatever you’re doing and go to the concert.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

green day
green day | Flickr/Drew de F Fawkes

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Tue

Goo Goo Dolls Act like you don’t know all the words to “Slide,” then have a few beers and belt them out with the rest of the crowd.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 13 Wed

Green Day Admit it: You or someone you know probably had “Good Riddance” as their graduation song.

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Sat

The Beach Boys This entire article is about concerts that allow you to properly enjoy the Southern California summer. What band fits that description better than the band that literally invented the California sound?

Humphreys by the Bay

