12 Things You Must Do in San Diego This April

Apr 1 Wed
Wild Horse wine dinner Winemaker Todd Ricard will be hosting the Wild Horse wine dinner at Roppongi starting at 6:30pm. Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy has created a menu with four new spring selections like steak tartare with filet, chili flakes, quail egg, crispy capers, and toast points to pair with wines from Wild Horse Winery.
Apr 4 Sat
Mad Men party Come to The Pearl at 9pm dressed in your best '60s attire for the no-cover Mad Men party. The retro-inspired hotel will be playing Mad Men on the big screen, DJ Dex Diego will keep the party going with '60s jams, and a full menu will be available. RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com
Apr 6 Mon
The Tailored Fit wine series Searsucker is partnering with the Laird Family Estate for The Tailored Fit wine series dinner starting at 5:30pm. The five-course dinner will pair dishes like roasted squab served with foie, confit leg, fig demi, and frisee or rack of lamb with fava bean purée, morels, and coffee pan sauce. And yes, there will be wine pairings.
Apr 11 Sat
VinDiego Wine and Food Festival’s Grand Tasting Head to the NTC Promenade in Liberty Station from 4-7pm, where they'll be offering more than 300 unique tastes of award-winning wines from California and Oregon wineries, plus food from more than 20 of SD’s best restaurants.
NTC Promenade
Apr 12 Sun
Array Marina Kitchen and the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers are putting on a BBQ and Tasting from 3-5pm. Get BBQ bites from Marina Kitchen while enjoying a wine tasting featuring 25 popular Sta. Rita Hills Wineries.
Marina Kitchen Restaurant & Bar
Apr 14 Tue
First PB Fish Shop crawfish cookout PB Fish Shop is hosting a traditional crawfish cookout on April 14th and 28th. They'll be serving their traditional spicy Cajun boil with live Louisiana crawfish and all the fixin’s like corn on the cob, red potatoes, and spicy sausage from 3pm until they run out.
Apr 18 Sat
Citybeat Festival of Beers The Citybeat Festival of Beers is back in North Park from 2-5pm with a VIP hour starting at 1pm. There will be live music, samples from more than 50 breweries, and local food vendors.
North Park
Apr 20 Mon
Sabuku Sushi Smackdown Guests get to be the judges at the Sabuku Sushi Smackdown. There will be a sampling of 17 different menu items from appetizers to sushi rolls, sashimi, and dessert. Ticket holders get to vote for the best dish in each category, and there will also be a sake bomb contest and raffle prizes.
Apr 22 Wed
Brewvie Night & Bottleshare A free Brewvie Night & Bottleshare is happening at Waypoint Public in North Park at 7pm. Bring your favorite beer and wine to share, or don’t and sip on $5 Drake’s Hopocalypse while watching Armageddon in the cozy "Bear Den."
Apr 29 Wed
Glenfiddich Scotch dinner S&M Sausage & Meat is hosting a five-course Glenfiddich Scotch dinner starting at 7pm. There will be a different Scotch paired with each of the five courses, like smoked venison chorizo tostadas and braised lamb & shiitake mushroom ragù over radiatori pasta.
Apr 29 Wed
Brewmaster Dinner Series vegan/Modern Times dinner As a part of its popular Brewmaster Dinner Series, Waypoint is teaming up with Modern Times founder Jacob McKean to host a vegan dinner with Modern Times beer pairings starting at 6:30pm. For reservations email events@waypointpublic.com
Apr 30 Thu
Omnia grand opening Be sure to get your tickets and table reservations for the grand opening of Omnia, San Diego’s newest nightclub. Be one of the first in SD to experience the newest hot spot in the Gaslamp, featuring state-of-the-art technology, a rooftop with views of Downtown, and a roster of big-name DJs.
