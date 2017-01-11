Events

12 Things You Must Do in San Diego This April

By Published On 04/01/2015 By Published On 04/01/2015
Sara Norris/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

Trader Joe's Will Now Let You Sample Beer & Wine Before You Buy It

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Wed

Wild Horse wine dinner Winemaker Todd Ricard will be hosting the Wild Horse wine dinner at Roppongi starting at 6:30pm. Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy has created a menu with four new spring selections like steak tartare with filet, chili flakes, quail egg, crispy capers, and toast points to pair with wines from Wild Horse Winery.

Roppongi

Wild Horse wine dinner Roppongi Winemaker Todd Ricard will be hosting the Wild Horse wine dinner at Roppongi starting at 6:30pm. Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy has created a menu with four new spring selections like steak tartare with filet, chili flakes, quail egg, crispy capers, and toast points to pair with wines from Wild Horse Winery.

Add

Related

related

Ways to Get Your Blood Pumping in San Diego (Sans Surfboard)

related

10 Ways Dating in San Diego Is Different Than Anywhere Else

related

The Heart & Trotter: San Diego's Long-Awaited Whole-Animal Butcher

related

Ways to Get Your Blood Pumping in San Diego (Sans Surfboard)
Courtesy of the Pearl

Date

Event

Location

Apr 4 Sat

Mad Men party Come to The Pearl at 9pm dressed in your best '60s attire for the no-cover Mad Men party. The retro-inspired hotel will be playing Mad Men on the big screen, DJ Dex Diego will keep the party going with '60s jams, and a full menu will be available. RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com

The Pearl

Mad Men party The Pearl Come to The Pearl at 9pm dressed in your best '60s attire for the no-cover Mad Men party. The retro-inspired hotel will be playing Mad Men on the big screen, DJ Dex Diego will keep the party going with '60s jams, and a full menu will be available. RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com

Add
Courtesy of Searsucker

Date

Event

Location

Apr 6 Mon

The Tailored Fit wine series Searsucker is partnering with the Laird Family Estate for The Tailored Fit wine series dinner starting at 5:30pm. The five-course dinner will pair dishes like roasted squab served with foie, confit leg, fig demi, and frisee or rack of lamb with fava bean purée, morels, and coffee pan sauce. And yes, there will be wine pairings.

Searsucker

The Tailored Fit wine series Searsucker Searsucker is partnering with the Laird Family Estate for The Tailored Fit wine series dinner starting at 5:30pm. The five-course dinner will pair dishes like roasted squab served with foie, confit leg, fig demi, and frisee or rack of lamb with fava bean purée, morels, and coffee pan sauce. And yes, there will be wine pairings.

Add
Vindiego

Date

Event

Location

Apr 11 Sat

VinDiego Wine and Food Festival’s Grand Tasting Head to the NTC Promenade in Liberty Station from 4-7pm, where they'll be offering more than 300 unique tastes of award-winning wines from California and Oregon wineries, plus food from more than 20 of SD’s best restaurants.

NTC Promenade

VinDiego Wine and Food Festival’s Grand Tasting NTC Promenade Head to the NTC Promenade in Liberty Station from 4-7pm, where they'll be offering more than 300 unique tastes of award-winning wines from California and Oregon wineries, plus food from more than 20 of SD’s best restaurants.

Add
Courtesy of Marina Kitchen

Date

Event

Location

Apr 12 Sun

Array Marina Kitchen and the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers are putting on a BBQ and Tasting from 3-5pm. Get BBQ bites from Marina Kitchen while enjoying a wine tasting featuring 25 popular Sta. Rita Hills Wineries.

Marina Kitchen Restaurant & Bar

Array Marina Kitchen Restaurant & Bar Marina Kitchen and the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers are putting on a BBQ and Tasting from 3-5pm. Get BBQ bites from Marina Kitchen while enjoying a wine tasting featuring 25 popular Sta. Rita Hills Wineries.

Add

related

10 Ways Dating in San Diego Is Different Than Anywhere Else
Pacific Beach Fish Shop

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Tue

First PB Fish Shop crawfish cookout  PB Fish Shop is hosting a traditional crawfish cookout on April 14th and 28th. They'll be serving their traditional spicy Cajun boil with live Louisiana crawfish and all the fixin’s like corn on the cob, red potatoes, and spicy sausage from 3pm until they run out.

PB Fish Shop

First PB Fish Shop crawfish cookout  PB Fish Shop PB Fish Shop is hosting a traditional crawfish cookout on April 14th and 28th. They'll be serving their traditional spicy Cajun boil with live Louisiana crawfish and all the fixin’s like corn on the cob, red potatoes, and spicy sausage from 3pm until they run out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 18 Sat

Citybeat Festival of Beers The Citybeat Festival of Beers is back in North Park from 2-5pm with a VIP hour starting at 1pm. There will be live music, samples from more than 50 breweries, and local food vendors.

North Park

Citybeat Festival of Beers North Park The Citybeat Festival of Beers is back in North Park from 2-5pm with a VIP hour starting at 1pm. There will be live music, samples from more than 50 breweries, and local food vendors.

Add
Courtesy of Sabuku Sushi

Date

Event

Location

Apr 20 Mon

Sabuku Sushi Smackdown Guests get to be the judges at the Sabuku Sushi Smackdown. There will be a sampling of 17 different menu items from appetizers to sushi rolls, sashimi, and dessert. Ticket holders get to vote for the best dish in each category, and there will also be a sake bomb contest and raffle prizes.

Sabuku Sushi

Sabuku Sushi Smackdown Sabuku Sushi Guests get to be the judges at the Sabuku Sushi Smackdown. There will be a sampling of 17 different menu items from appetizers to sushi rolls, sashimi, and dessert. Ticket holders get to vote for the best dish in each category, and there will also be a sake bomb contest and raffle prizes.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 22 Wed

Brewvie Night & Bottleshare A free Brewvie Night & Bottleshare is happening at Waypoint Public in North Park at 7pm. Bring your favorite beer and wine to share, or don’t and sip on $5 Drake’s Hopocalypse while watching Armageddon in the cozy "Bear Den."

Waypoint Public

Brewvie Night & Bottleshare Waypoint Public A free Brewvie Night & Bottleshare is happening at Waypoint Public in North Park at 7pm. Bring your favorite beer and wine to share, or don’t and sip on $5 Drake’s Hopocalypse while watching Armageddon in the cozy "Bear Den."

Add
Courtesy of S&M

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Wed

Glenfiddich Scotch dinner S&M Sausage & Meat is hosting a five-course Glenfiddich Scotch dinner starting at 7pm. There will be a different Scotch paired with each of the five courses, like smoked venison chorizo tostadas and braised lamb & shiitake mushroom ragù over radiatori pasta.

S&M Sausage & Meat

Glenfiddich Scotch dinner S&M Sausage & Meat S&M Sausage & Meat is hosting a five-course Glenfiddich Scotch dinner starting at 7pm. There will be a different Scotch paired with each of the five courses, like smoked venison chorizo tostadas and braised lamb & shiitake mushroom ragù over radiatori pasta.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29 Wed

Brewmaster Dinner Series vegan/Modern Times dinner As a part of its popular Brewmaster Dinner Series, Waypoint is teaming up with Modern Times founder Jacob McKean to host a vegan dinner with Modern Times beer pairings starting at 6:30pm. For reservations email events@waypointpublic.com

Waypoint Public

Brewmaster Dinner Series vegan/Modern Times dinner Waypoint Public As a part of its popular Brewmaster Dinner Series, Waypoint is teaming up with Modern Times founder Jacob McKean to host a vegan dinner with Modern Times beer pairings starting at 6:30pm. For reservations email events@waypointpublic.com

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Thu

Omnia grand opening Be sure to get your tickets and table reservations for the grand opening of Omnia, San Diego’s newest nightclub. Be one of the first in SD to experience the newest hot spot in the Gaslamp, featuring state-of-the-art technology, a rooftop with views of Downtown, and a roster of big-name DJs.

Omina

Omnia grand opening Omina Be sure to get your tickets and table reservations for the grand opening of Omnia, San Diego’s newest nightclub. Be one of the first in SD to experience the newest hot spot in the Gaslamp, featuring state-of-the-art technology, a rooftop with views of Downtown, and a roster of big-name DJs.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like