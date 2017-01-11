12 Things You Must Do in San Diego This April

Sat

Mad Men party Come to The Pearl at 9pm dressed in your best '60s attire for the no-cover Mad Men party. The retro-inspired hotel will be playing Mad Men on the big screen, DJ Dex Diego will keep the party going with '60s jams, and a full menu will be available. RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com

The Pearl

Mad Men party The Pearl Come to The Pearl at 9pm dressed in your best '60s attire for the no-cover Mad Men party. The retro-inspired hotel will be playing Mad Men on the big screen, DJ Dex Diego will keep the party going with '60s jams, and a full menu will be available. RSVP to rsvp@thepearlsd.com