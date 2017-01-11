11 Things You Must Do in San Diego This Spring

Mon

FLUXX Fight Night FLUXX is teaming up with Victory MMA for a night of professional cage fighting in the club. The dance floor will be transformed into a regulation-sized ring where you can watch MMA fighters battle it out. Doors open at 7:30pm and the first fight gets going at 9:30pm.

500 4th Ave

