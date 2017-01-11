Events

11 Things You Must Do in San Diego This Spring

The Marine Room

Ahh, springtime, when San Diego emerges from the nightmare that is... well, still pretty solid weather, to be honest. But still, it's a damn fine time of year, and you're going to take full advantage with these 11 must-do happenings.

Courtesy of FLUXX

Monello

Beer to the Rescue

Chef Celebration

Flickr/dirkhansen

Común

Courtesy of Rhythm & Brews

Courtesy of Flagship Cruises & Events

Jeff Ball

