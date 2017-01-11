11 Things You Must Do in San Diego This Spring

Ahh, springtime, when San Diego emerges from the nightmare that is... well, still pretty solid weather, to be honest. But still, it's a damn fine time of year, and you're going to take full advantage with these 11 must-do happenings.
FLUXX Fight Night 500 4th Ave FLUXX is teaming up with Victory MMA for a night of professional cage fighting in the club. The dance floor will be transformed into a regulation-sized ring where you can watch MMA fighters battle it out. Doors open at 7:30pm and the first fight gets going at 9:30pm.
Free trip to Milan! Monello in Little Italy is giving away a $10,000 trip to Milan! From now until June 30th, Monello will be serving a special Expo Prix Fixe menu that will feature popular Milanese dishes each week in celebration of Expo Milano 2015. Each time you order the Expo Prix Fixe menu you’ll be entered to win.
Free trip to Milan! Monello Monello in Little Italy is giving away a $10,000 trip to Milan! From now until June 30th, Monello will be serving a special Expo Prix Fixe menu that will feature popular Milanese dishes each week in celebration of Expo Milano 2015. Each time you order the Expo Prix Fixe menu you’ll be entered to win.
Lupin Against Lupis Aztec Brewery is hosting an event benefitting Beer to the Rescue at 5pm to help support the Lupus Foundation of Southern California. Brewers Paul Naylor and Kevin Buckley collaborated to create Lupulin Against Lupus, a white IPA brewed with orange peel and coriander. If you can't make it, proceeds from beer sales will still go to the charity thru the 29th.
Lupin Against Lupis Aztec Brewery Aztec Brewery is hosting an event benefitting Beer to the Rescue at 5pm to help support the Lupus Foundation of Southern California. Brewers Paul Naylor and Kevin Buckley collaborated to create Lupulin Against Lupus, a white IPA brewed with orange peel and coriander. If you can't make it, proceeds from beer sales will still go to the charity thru the 29th.
Chef Celebration Dinner Series begins Each of these dinners will feature teams of award-winning chefs coming together to raise money for the non-profit’s annual scholarship program. The first dinner in this year’s lineup will be at the Pamplemousse Grille on March 31st, and will feature dishes by chefs from The Marine Room, Del Mar Country Club, Bertrand at Mister A’s, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, and Pamplemousse Grille.
Chef Celebration Dinner Series begins Pamplemousse Grille Each of these dinners will feature teams of award-winning chefs coming together to raise money for the non-profit’s annual scholarship program. The first dinner in this year’s lineup will be at the Pamplemousse Grille on March 31st, and will feature dishes by chefs from The Marine Room, Del Mar Country Club, Bertrand at Mister A’s, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, and Pamplemousse Grille.
Padres FanFest This is the ultimate Padres fan experience with autograph signings, stadium tours, the Padres garage sale, and the unveiling of the new 61.5x124ft video board. They are also mixing things up this year with an exhibition game against the Los Diablos Rojos at 2pm. Sign up for your (free!) pass on the Padres’ website.
Padres FanFest Petco Park This is the ultimate Padres fan experience with autograph signings, stadium tours, the Padres garage sale, and the unveiling of the new 61.5x124ft video board. They are also mixing things up this year with an exhibition game against the Los Diablos Rojos at 2pm. Sign up for your (free!) pass on the Padres’ website.
3rd Annual VinDiego Wine and Food Festival The 3rd Annual VinDiego Wine and Food Festival is back again this year with two days of award-winning wines, local food, and live music at Liberty Station. The Grand Tasting Event happens on the 11th from 4-7pm and offers more than 300 top-tier California and Oregon wines for tasting. VIP tickets land you early entry for more drinking time.
3rd Annual VinDiego Wine and Food Festival Liberty Station The 3rd Annual VinDiego Wine and Food Festival is back again this year with two days of award-winning wines, local food, and live music at Liberty Station. The Grand Tasting Event happens on the 11th from 4-7pm and offers more than 300 top-tier California and Oregon wines for tasting. VIP tickets land you early entry for more drinking time.
Caja Ocho dinner Get up close and personal with Chef Chad White during the Caja Ocho dinner at Común from 7-9pm. The eight-course dinner provides guests the opportunity to not only enjoy amazing food, but to also have a chance to talk with the chef about his Baja-inspired creations.
Caja Ocho dinner Común Get up close and personal with Chef Chad White during the Caja Ocho dinner at Común from 7-9pm. The eight-course dinner provides guests the opportunity to not only enjoy amazing food, but to also have a chance to talk with the chef about his Baja-inspired creations.
Nocturnal Lands Put on your neon and break out the glow sticks, the EDM 5K Nocturnal Lands is bringing lights, lasers, and heart-pumping music to San Diego. Run a 5K race through an illuminated racecourse that will take you to multiple DJ stages along the way, ending with a massive dance party at the main stage.
Nocturnal Lands Sleep Train Amphitheatre Put on your neon and break out the glow sticks, the EDM 5K Nocturnal Lands is bringing lights, lasers, and heart-pumping music to San Diego. Run a 5K race through an illuminated racecourse that will take you to multiple DJ stages along the way, ending with a massive dance party at the main stage.
Rhythm & Brews Rhythm & Brews is coming back to Downtown Vista Village for the fourth year, combining music and craft beer into one festival. Tickets include samples of over 100 beers from 60 San Diego breweries. There will also be food from local vendors and a homebrew contest for aspiring brewers.
Vista Village
Rhythm & Brews Vista Village Rhythm & Brews is coming back to Downtown Vista Village for the fourth year, combining music and craft beer into one festival. Tickets include samples of over 100 beers from 60 San Diego breweries. There will also be food from local vendors and a homebrew contest for aspiring brewers.
Flagship Cruises 100th anniversary party Flagship Cruises & Events is hosting a free 100th anniversary party on the harbor with food, drinks, and fun aboard four of their luxury yachts docked along the Embarcadero. You can also get a free high-speed thrill ride on the Patriot jet boat.
The Embarcadero
Flagship Cruises 100th anniversary party The Embarcadero Flagship Cruises & Events is hosting a free 100th anniversary party on the harbor with food, drinks, and fun aboard four of their luxury yachts docked along the Embarcadero. You can also get a free high-speed thrill ride on the Patriot jet boat.
Bacon & Barrels Festival The Bacon & Barrels Festival is returning to San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park South. From 1-5pm, attendees will have access to more than 100 booths with samples from local chefs showcasing their bacon creations and any kind of libation made in a barrel. Thrillist’s very own Jeff Miller will be performing with his band, the Black Crystal Wolf Kids.
Embarcadero Marina Park South
Bacon & Barrels Festival Embarcadero Marina Park South The Bacon & Barrels Festival is returning to San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park South. From 1-5pm, attendees will have access to more than 100 booths with samples from local chefs showcasing their bacon creations and any kind of libation made in a barrel. Thrillist’s very own Jeff Miller will be performing with his band, the Black Crystal Wolf Kids.