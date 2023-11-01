The 15 All-Time Greatest Things to Do in San Diego

Things to Do in San Diego in Fall and Winter

Liberty Station

From Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, January 7, the Rady Children’s Ice Rink in the Arts District at Liberty Station is open for ice skating fun for the holiday season. A staple event in Liberty Station’s Salute the Season holiday program, net proceeds goes to the Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital’s Thriving After Cancer program. Your ticket is good all day, so you can skate long enough to work up an appetite, visit the Liberty Public Market or one of the many restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms scattered through the neighborhood, then return to the rink and burn off all those calories.

Various locations

From Wednesday, February 1, until Thursday, February 29, head to any San Diego County Public Library and pick up a free Museum Month Pass, which is good for half-price admission at more than 40 museums during the month of February. Each pass admits up to four people for half-price at participating venues, including the USS Midway, the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, the San Diego Natural History Museum, the San Diego Museum of Art, and the Comic-Con Museum at Balboa Park. Museum Month Pass is free, but museum entrance fees vary depending on the venue and exhibits.

Coronado

Board the Coronado Ferry at either the Broadway Pier or the Convention Center for a quick, 15-minute ride across San Diego Bay to Coronado Ferry Landing, where shopping, dining, and activities ranging from biking to stand-up paddleboarding can be found within walking distance. Fares are a mere $8 one-way, and you can bring your bicycle for free. The Silver Strand Bikeway begins at Coronado Ferry Landing and takes you along the 9-mile flat, sandy tombolo all the way to Imperial Beach. Perfect for riders of all levels, you’ll be treated to views of the Pacific Ocean on one side and the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge on the other. Don’t miss a stop at Silver Strand Beach for a quick swim or a walk along the sand. Bike rentals are available at the ferry landing if you haven’t brought your own. Ferry tickets can be bought at the ticket booth or online.

Balboa Park

Balboa Park is referred to as the “Jewel of San Diego” for good reason. With more than 1,200 acres of museums, attractions, restaurants, and gardens, you can easily spend an entire day ambling through the beautiful grounds and stunning architecture without spending a penny.

A total of 15 dedicated gardens turn even the most casual stroll into a stress-busting nature walk. The best place to start is at the iconic Botanical Building and lily pond, one of the park’s most recognizable and photographed structures. The building itself is temporarily closed for renovation, but the area around the lily pond is still a popular spot for picnicking, lounging, or meditation. Afterward, learn about California flora and fauna in the California Native Plant Garden or trek through lush Palm Canyon.

Among the twenty-one museums in the park, several of the most popular offer free admission on Resident Free Days. These include the San Diego Natural History Museum, the oldest scientific institution in Southern California, and the Fleet Science Center and planetarium, where the first-ever IMAX Dome Theater resides. The Timken Museum of Art and the San Diego Mineral & Gem Society Museum are always free.

Balboa Park isn’t just full of culture; it’s also full of hiking trails. If you don’t have time to drive off into the wilderness but still want some exercise and fresh air, try a little urban hiking. Nineteen trails at varying difficulty levels will take you 65 miles through the park. Access the trails from one of five trailhead gateways, where you’ll find info on length, difficulty, and type of trail and can download maps of specific areas or the entire park.