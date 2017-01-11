11 Things You Must Do in SD This December

Sun

Eat 10 bowls of chili From 11am-5pm the sixth annual SoNo Chili Cook-Off street fest will feature 40 local restaurants competing to create the best chili in San Diego. Entrants include restaurants like Blind Burro, Carnitas' Snack Shack, and Soda & Swine. For just $20 you can sample chili from your choice from restaurants, or for $35 you can go for 10 chili tastings. Either way, you get a handcrafted ceramic bowl. Local brews and wines will also be on hand, plus live music and food trucks in case the chili isn’t enough.

32nd and Thorn

