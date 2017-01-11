17 Things You Must Do in San Diego in July

Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Wed
Barons Backroom Beer Tasting: Garage Brewing & BBQ Bites Barons Market has been putting on its Backroom Beer Pairings for almost two years now, so this time around it's expanded the event to all of its SoCal locations including Rancho Bernardo and Point Loma. Get your tickets to sample Garage Brewing’s beers paired with traditional Fourth of July eats like pulled pork sliders and chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches from 6-8pm.
All five Barons Market locations
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
BBQ Block Party Kitchen 4140 and Bitter Brothers Brewing Company are celebrating Independence Day with a BBQ Block Party. The festive fare will include grilled clams, smoked brisket, Kansas city-style ribs, potato salad, and more plus beers from Bitter Brothers that have never been tasted in San Diego before. Thanks to Kitchen 4140’s prime hilltop location, guests will also be able to view the city’s fireworks from the best spot in town. Call Kitchen 4140 for reservations.
Kitchen 4140
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Park & Rec July 4th BBQ University Heights’ newest addition, Park & Rec, is hosting a Fourth of July BBQ starting at noon and featuring the grilling masters from BBQ 81 and its signature tri-tip roasts, baby back ribs, burgers, and hot dogs. Amerikan Bear will be performing at 2pm and the music will continue all night with Bedbreakers and DJ Jeremiah BZ.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Big Bay Boom Big Bay Boom, one of the biggest fireworks blowouts in the States, is back and ready to wow us again this year with four barges full of explosives in San Diego Bay. There will be free parking and shuttle services available.
San Diego Bay
Date
Event
Location
Jul 9 Thu
Comic-Con Comic-Con might be sold out, but just because you don’t have a badge doesn’t mean you can’t take part in the countless parties, events, lectures, and specials happenings all over San Diego in conjunction with the main event. At the very least people-watching Downtown will be endlessly entertaining.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Heroes Brew Craft Beer Festival The third annual Heroes Brew Craft Beer Festival will be taking over Liberty Station from 3-6pm with unlimited beer samples from more than 40 breweries, a caped crusader costume contest, live music, and food vendors.
Loma Club at Liberty Station
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Switchfood Bro-Am Hang out with pro surfers and musicians at Moonlight Beach from 7am-6pm for the Bro-Am free beach day celebration. There will be a surf contest for kids 16 and under from 7am-3pm and between heats, competitors can joust on their surfboards during the Nerf surf jousting exposition. There will be vendors like Hurley, Surf Ride, and iHeartRadio giving away merch. Live bands will take the stage from noon-5pm with Switchfoot headlining. The official after-party starts at Union Kitchen & Tap starting at 6pm with more music, food, and fun to be had.
Moonlight Beach
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Over-The-Line Tournament For the past 62 years the Over-The-Line Tournament has been one of the most fun events happening in San Diego. As always, the event is free to the public and BYOB (no glass allowed), but there will be food and cold (non-alcoholic) drinks available. Dates run July 11th-12th and 18th-19th.
Fiesta Island, Mission Bay Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
Abnormal Dinner Series Presents Green Flash's Cellar 3/Abnormal Beer Co./The Cork and Craft The Cork and Craft and Abnormal Beer Co. will host Greenflash Cellar 3’s first-ever beer dinner. The Abnormal Dinner Series will be held at The Cork and Craft starting at 6pm. Chef Phillip Esteban will be serving 11 courses paired with Cellar 3 and Abnormal brews. If you don’t have a designated driver, then catch a ride on the bus leaving from Toronado at 5:15pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Tue
Bastille Day and Bleu Bohéme’s eight-year anniversary celebration Celebrate Bastille Day and Bleu Bohéme’s eight-year anniversary with its deluxe three-course prix fixe menu. Dishes will include options like rack of lamb with sautéed spinach, faro-goat cheese gratin and a red wine sauce, and for dessert, a plate of sweet crepes rolled with oranges and Grand Marnier, served with house-made vanilla ice cream. There will also be specialty cocktails available exclusively for the celebration.
Bleu Bohéme
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack Celebrate opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack with a giant hat and a cocktail. Tickets to The Party will get you admission to the track, access to world-class DJs, food trucks, a beer garden and cocktail bars, private wagering, and more.
Del Mar Racetrack
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Fri
San Diego LGBT Pride San Diego LGBT Pride is the event of the year in Hillcrest. There will be three days of music festivals, block parties, rallies, beverage gardens, and one of the largest pride parades in the country.
Hillcrest
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Rubio’s CoastFest Help clean up the beach, listen to some live music, and enjoy some free food at Rubio’s CoastFest in Oceanside from 10am-2pm. There will also be a beer garden, free surf lessons, prizes, and more.
Oceanside Pier
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Padres Pre-Game BBQ & Tasting Bottega Americano is hosting a Padres Pre-Game BBQ and Tasting from 3-5pm. Join Alicia Gwynn and Tony Gwynn, Jr. in celebrating Mr. Padre himself Tony Gwynn, before the Padres take on the Rockies. It'll be serving house-smoked tri-tip sandwiches with Tony Gwynn BBQ sauce, garlic pizza knots infused with AleSmith’s Tony Gwynn .394 Pale Ale and beer-braised sausages and pepper sliders on its outdoor patio.
Bottega Americano
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Lemon Zest & Garlic Fest The Lemon Zest & Garlic Fest will take over San Diego Waterfront Park from noon-5pm with a tasting competition, beer and wine garden, vendors, live entertainment, and cooking demos.
Waterfront Park
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Arts & Amps Karl Strauss Brewing Company’s Arts & Amps series will take place from 5-8pm featuring local surf rock group The Mattson 2. There will be an interactive live art demonstration where you can help paint surfboards alongside local artists. Karl Strauss brews will be poured along with food from local food trucks.
Karl Strauss Tasting Room
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Mon
Daiquiri Examined Polite Provisions Spirit Society is hosting Daiquiri Examined, a cocktail-making class where Consortium Holdings’ Anthony Schmidt will teach you how to mix three different drinks while also giving you a brief history of each one. Every attendee will have their own workstation complete with everything they need. The class starts at 6pm, but plan to arrive 10 minutes early.
