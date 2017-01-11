17 Things You Must Do in San Diego in July

Sat

Switchfood Bro-Am Hang out with pro surfers and musicians at Moonlight Beach from 7am-6pm for the Bro-Am free beach day celebration. There will be a surf contest for kids 16 and under from 7am-3pm and between heats, competitors can joust on their surfboards during the Nerf surf jousting exposition. There will be vendors like Hurley, Surf Ride, and iHeartRadio giving away merch. Live bands will take the stage from noon-5pm with Switchfoot headlining. The official after-party starts at Union Kitchen & Tap starting at 6pm with more music, food, and fun to be had.

Moonlight Beach

Switchfood Bro-Am Moonlight Beach Hang out with pro surfers and musicians at Moonlight Beach from 7am-6pm for the Bro-Am free beach day celebration. There will be a surf contest for kids 16 and under from 7am-3pm and between heats, competitors can joust on their surfboards during the Nerf surf jousting exposition. There will be vendors like Hurley, Surf Ride, and iHeartRadio giving away merch. Live bands will take the stage from noon-5pm with Switchfoot headlining. The official after-party starts at Union Kitchen & Tap starting at 6pm with more music, food, and fun to be had.