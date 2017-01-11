16 Things You Must Do in San Diego This June

Negroni Week Thanks to Campari and Imbibe magazine’s charitable efforts, Negroni Week is back again to raise money for various charities. Each participating bar will mix their favorite Negroni variation and donate a portion of every one sold to a worthy cause of their choosing. SD Bars like Polite Provisions, CUCINA Urbana, and Fairweather are serving their versions of the classic cocktail and you’ve only got one week to try them all.

Multiple locations

