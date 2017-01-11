16 Things You Must Do in San Diego This June

What are you doing this month? If you didn't answer "consuming all the beer, fried food, and Negronis I possibly can," don't worry. There's still time to change that!
Jun 1-7
Multiple locations
Negroni Week Multiple locations Thanks to Campari and Imbibe magazine’s charitable efforts, Negroni Week is back again to raise money for various charities. Each participating bar will mix their favorite Negroni variation and donate a portion of every one sold to a worthy cause of their choosing. SD Bars like Polite Provisions, CUCINA Urbana, and Fairweather are serving their versions of the classic cocktail and you’ve only got one week to try them all.
Jun 1-7
Common Theory Public House 1-Year Anniversary Common Theory Public House Common Theory Public House is celebrating their one-year anniversary for a full week with a different event happening every day like guest chefs, a cask and bottle share, specialty kegs, and live music.
Jun 2 Tue
Ironside’s Chef Catch Series Ironside Fish and Oyster As if Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jason McLeod’s menu isn’t delicious enough, he’s inviting some of the country’s most acclaimed chefs into his kitchen to take part in Ironside’s Chef Catch Series. Kicking off the dinner series is Andrew Gregory from the Woodsman Tavern in Portland.
Jun 3 Wed
Bourbon & Cigar Dinner True North Tavern True North is hosting A Bourbon & Cigar Dinner at 6pm featuring Bulleit Bourbon, Rye & 10-Year and three featured cigars, along with a four-course dinner. Each course is prepared with whiskey in the dish like beef brisket rillette and smoked chicken Cordon bleu. There will also be guest speakers from Bulleit Bourbon and Racine & Laramie Tobacconist of Old Town.
Jun 5 Fri
13th Annual Beer & Sake Festival Harrah’s From 7-10pm Harrah’s is having its 13th Annual Beer & Sake Festival featuring over 100 kinds of sake, local craft beers, and apps from celebrity chef Tatsu-Ya. You can check out the entertainment and artisan booths, bid on the silent auction, or buy a raffle ticket to support the Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana.
Jun 5-Jul 5
Del Mar
San Diego County Fair Del Mar Its that time of year again! The San Diego County Fair is back for a full month of concerts, rides, festivals, and an endless selection of food that is either deep-fried, covered in bacon, or both.
Jun 6 Sat
8920 Kenamar Dr
Duck Foot Brewing grand opening 8920 Kenamar Dr Duck Foot Brewing is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 10pm with special beers and food trucks throughout the day, and the first 25 guests will receive a limited-edition gift.
Jun 9 Tue
Multiple locations
Summer Solstice 2015 Ale Trial Multiple locations Benchmark Brewing, Fall Brewing, and Societe Brewing are coming together to form the Summer Solstice 2015 Ale Trial. Present the Ale Trail passport at each tasting room to get a stamp. Fill the passport before the end of the month to get a prize. On the 9th, catch the shuttle bus between all three spots from 3-8pm and on the 11th-13th the bus will also run between the breweries and the National Homebrewers Conference at the Town and Country Resort.
Jun 13 Sat
Marina Embarcadero North
6th Annual Oyster & Music Festival Marina Embarcadero North At the 6th Annual Oyster & Music Festival at the Marina Embarcadero North, you can enjoy all kinds of different oysters, food from local restaurants, cocktails, and live performances from Thievery Corporation and more.
Jun 17 Wed
Little Italy
Taste of Little Italy Little Italy Sip and sample your way around the neighborhood during Taste of Little Italy from 5-9pm. You’ll get to taste foods from 36 different eateries along the North and South routes of the festival. Get your tickets before they sell out.
Jun 18 Thu
Powerhouse Park
Del Mar Summer Solstice Powerhouse Park Celebrate summer at the Del Mar Summer Solstice event going on at Powerhouse Park from 5-8pm with food from local restaurants, beverages from Cali’s finest wineries and breweries, and live music.
Jun 19 Fri
The Price is Right at Harrah’s Harrah’s Come on down! The Price is Right will be airing live at Harrah’s Resort Southern California featuring none other than Jerry Springer. Doors open at 8:30am and the show starts at 9pm.
Jun 19 Fri
Del Mar Fairgrounds
San Diego International Beer Festival Del Mar Fairgrounds San Diego International Beer Festival will have brews from almost 200 breweries and more than 400 beers from all over the globe. VIP tickets include ½-hour early admission, a lounge area, five craft beer stations with unlimited food pairings for the first two hours of each session, and admission to the San Diego Fair. There will also be demonstrations and brewing advice from industry professionals.
Jun 23 Tue
Del Mar
Taste of the Fair Del Mar There are so many delicious and crazy foods at the fair, and this year from 11am-5pm on these two Tuesdays you can Taste the Fair and buy a tasters portion of each booth’s featured food item for only $2. Because everyone needs to try s’mores-stuffed chocolate chip cookies and deep-fried Slim-Fast bars.
Jun 27 Sat
Pancakes and Booze Art Show 57 Degrees on Hancock There is nothing better than great art, live music, body painting, and pancakes. At the Pancakes and Booze Art Show, that’s exactly what you’ll get from 8pm-2am at 57 Degrees on Hancock.
Jun 27 Sat
Del Mar
Distilled San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Fair Del Mar Distilled San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Fair is celebrating the cocktail with bartending competitions, award-winning spirit and cocktail sampling, live music, and more from 1-5pm in the Paddock, Red Star Café, Paddock Tavern, and 17 Hands Restaurant and Cantina.